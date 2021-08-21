Vandalism at church

A sad event occurred in the late afternoon of Aug. 11. Three religious statues were vandalized and the always well-manicured grounds of the beautiful St. Patrick's Catholic Church in North Little Rock were trashed.

The parishioners, visitors, students who attended the reputable parochial school and also, I am sure, people of no faith have relished the beauty of the area for numerous years. For Catholics, this vandalism was also an act of sacrilege as it affected the holy grounds of the church and religious statues. I am sure the statues have been of help for people in their meditation and prayers.

I guess we may never find out who committed this act of vandalism and the reason for it. One would hope the statues will be restored and returned to their previous location. I would think the church office is hoping for donations for this to take place. It takes a phone call to the church's office to find out if donations are needed.

LUDWIK KOZLOWSKI

North Little Rock

Listen to the children

Where are all the adults in the room? It seems that the kids are more mature and more willing to do what is necessary to protect themselves and each other than their parents are. Their parents (and others) are more concerned with having their "civil rights" violated by mask mandates than the scientifically proven protection of their children. Are they really prepared to sacrifice the lives of so many innocent children, including their own, for such selfishness and false pride?

I say, grow up, get over it, and look to the children for wisdom ... after all, they are our future.

JANELLE ROLLER

West Fork

Help me understand

I am not trying to pick an argument. I just want to understand.

(1) It is right for us to use the full power of the government to force a woman to bear a child. We fully recognize that this requires months of physical effort and decades of economic effort and a lifetime of emotional effort. But the life of the child must take precedent over a woman's right to control her own body and her own future. It is the duty of the government to protect its potential citizen.

(2) It is not right to allow the government to require vaccinations against a deadly disease. It is certainly true that hundreds of children are at risk of death or physical damage. But our freedom to make our own medical decisions takes precedent over the lives of these children. (In fact, we should use the full force of the government to decree that we do not have to take any preventive measures.)

How can both of these attitudes be true? Is it religion? Does God care only for the unborn?

BARBARA TRUESDELL

Hot Springs Village

Treatment on merit?

Some people suggest that the unvaccinated should be pushed to the end of the line at the hospital door. While their frustration is understandable, weaving that into policy will kick civilization in the plums.

Civilization rests on a simple footing: We put up with each other in exchange for our basic needs being met. We build roads for all to use, even though some drive drunk. We build schools for all to use, even though some cheat. And we build hospitals for ... ?

While we can't eliminate sin, we can choose some of its forms. To choose the lesser of two evils, we count up the potential damages. Which is likely to cause more damage, a patient abusing a needs-based system or a hospital chief deciding who deserves care in a merit-based system?

Thanks to history, that is not a hypothetical question. Nazi physician Joseph Mengele applied the merit- based system during World War II. Google offers far more information on the outcome than this space permits, but I can sum it up in one sentence: There went the plums.

CARI KING

Pocahontas

Mess in Afghanistan

I enjoyed the "Oh, please/Bitter surrender" editorial Monday. Not since the invasion of Iraq and the debut of "Baghdad Bob," the Iraqi information minister on TV, have I seen anyone as totally out of touch as Joe Biden and his administration as to the reality of the situation in Afghanistan. If you'll recall, Baghdad Bob was on CNN live, reporting on how the Iraqi army was getting ready to crush the Americans. This with explosions and smoke in the background. In one shot, you could even see an Abrams tank in the distance.

The mess in Afghanistan is tragic and I certainly pity and pray for the people that we are leaving behind. Everybody knew what was going to happen, with the possible exception of Joe Biden.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock