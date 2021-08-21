Liz Shuler is appointed AFL-CIO's first female president

The AFL-CIO has chosen Liz Shuler, its acting president since the death of Richard Trumka this month, to lead the federation until it holds elections next June.

Since 2009, Shuler had served as secretary-treasurer, the AFL-CIO's second-ranking official.

The decision to name Shuler president came Friday at a meeting of the AFL-CIO executive council, which Shuler was obligated to call within a few weeks of Trumka's death under the federation's constitution. Shuler is the group's first female president.

"I believe in my bones the labor movement is the single greatest organized force for progress," Shuler said in a statement. "This is a moment for us to lead societal transformations -- to leverage our power to bring women and people of color from the margins to the center -- at work, in our unions and in our economy, and to be the center of gravity for incubating new ideas that will unleash unprecedented union growth."

Shuler said in an interview the day after Trumka's death that she had been preparing for years to lead the AFL-CIO and that she expected to be a candidate for a full four-year term next June.

"You don't just show up one day and ask for support -- the groundwork has been laid for years," she said. "I studied under the best and I am ready to lead."

Union presidents and senior AFL-CIO staff members have spent years debating the proper role of the federation, with some arguing that it should mostly coordinate among its member unions and help advance their shared priorities in Washington and state legislatures. Others argue that the federation should play a leading role in organizing new workers and building alliances with progressive groups, like those promoting civil rights.

Trumka, known for his close relationship with President Joe Biden, was primarily associated with the first view during his later years as AFL-CIO president. Shuler is also identified with this approach, although she stressed in the interview that adding union members was a priority and has supported organizing initiatives in the past.

Some officials who favor more emphasis on organizing want Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, to lead the federation. But few sought to challenge Shuler at a moment when the stakes are high for organized labor.

The AFL-CIO is pushing for the large jobs and infrastructure measure proposed by Biden, as well as for legislation that would make it easier for workers to form unions.

"There is a need to unify the labor movement to get where we need to go," Shuler said in the interview. "My job would be to promote unity and solidarity around a common agenda."