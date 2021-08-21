Man killed in I-40 shooting; suspect in custody

Arkansas State Police have arrested a man after an early Saturday morning shooting on Interstate 40 west of Little Rock left another man dead, according to a news release.

Justin Cantrell Mays, 24, was arrested on capital murder and first-degree battery charges, according to the release.

Kindylen Roberts, 21, of Marion was a passenger in a vehicle driving east on Interstate 40 near the Morgan/Maumelle exit of the interstate when he was struck by gunfire. The front passenger of another eastbound vehicle leaned out of the window and fired at the car, the release said.

Roberts was taken to a Little Rock hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

The driver of the car in which Roberts was a passenger — Freangelo Dosty, 23 — was also wounded but was treated at the scene before being released, the release said.

Mays was being held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail without bond.