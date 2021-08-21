Community briefs

Marketing, finance reports on agenda

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at commission offices in The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes reports from the marketing and finance committees, according to a news release.

McGehee School Board sets meeting

McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Conner Middle School Library at McGehee. The agenda includes invoices and financial statement, contract addenda, district plans for 2021-2022, covid-19 mask mandate review and administrator reports, according to a news release.

Safety group invites public to meeting

The community is invited to join Neighborhood Watch Groups in partnership with United Citizens of Pine Bluff in a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road. Topics will be public safety, crime reduction and results of a survey, according to a news release.

The organizers will be meeting in each ward in a series of sessions. This meeting focuses on the Third Ward.

Masks will be required, temperatures will be checked at the door and social distancing will be enforced for everyone's safety.

Program seeks storm-drain artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program is seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall.

The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 24, according to a news release.

"The main idea with the storm drains murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain. Observers will also think about the function and importance of storm drains in Jefferson County," according to spokesman Kevin Harris.

All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or to receive an application packet, artists may contact Kevin Harris at the extension office at (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.