Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sullivan; Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Blinken; Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press