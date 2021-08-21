Northwest Arkansas ICU hospitalizations hit record high

Northwest Arkansas hospitals cared for an all-time high of 137 patients in intensive care units Thursday, surpassing the record of 128 set Monday.

The number includes both covid-19 patients and patients with other needs, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman for Mercy Hospital who released a joint statement with the region's largest health care providers. Area hospitals have been caring for more than 100 ICU patients a day since mid-July, she said.

A total of 161 patients were hospitalized with covid-19 across the region Thursday, Pollard said. The number was down from the high of 173 on Aug. 11, but still well above the high of 140 set during the January peak. Ninety percent of the patients hospitalized with covid-19 in Northwest Arkansas haven't been vaccinated, she said.

The youngest patient hospitalized with the virus was younger than 12 and the average age was 41, Pollard said.

While medical teams continue to meet the challenges of increased volumes, hospital officials remain concerned about staff members who are caring for record volumes of critical care patients, Pollard said.

"It is a concern that is very real and continues to place an extreme burden on our region's health care providers who we rely on to treat non-covid-19-related illnesses and conditions, along with covid-19," she said.

Fifty-five patients were hospitalized with covid-19 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith on Friday, up from 38 just two weeks earlier. Friday's number included 18 in the ICU, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

A total of 73 covid-19 patients were hospitalized at Baptist Health-Fort Smith, with 26 in covid critical care units and seven on ventilators, according to Kim Miller, Baptist Health region president. At Baptist Health-Van Buren, there were 10 covid-19 patients on Friday, none of whom were on a ventilator, she said.

Statewide, 1,397 patients were hospitalized with covid-19 Friday, down from the all-time high of 1,459 on Monday. A total of 533 patients were in ICU and a record 343 were on ventilators, according to Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health. Nineteen ICU beds were available in the state.

The Department of Health reported 2,407 new cases in the state Friday. Benton County had 158 new cases and Washington County had 220.

Benton County recorded 25 new covid-related deaths this week for a total of 198 in 2021, according to Coroner Daniel Oxford. Washington County saw 11 new covid-related deaths this week for a total of 39 in August, said Janell Smith, deputy coroner. Washington County reported 32 covid-related deaths in July.

Seventeen covid-related deaths were reported to the Sebastian County Coroner's Office this week, for a total of 32 in August and 56 since July 1, said Coroner Kenneth Hobbs.

Of the 32 deaths in August, nine were Sebastian County residents, 11 were from Oklahoma and the rest were from other Arkansas counties, Hobbs said, explaining that people from surrounding areas come to the large hospitals in Fort Smith for treatment.

Eighteen of those who died this month in Sebastian County were older than 75, six were between 35 and 75, and four were younger than 35, Hobbs said. The youngest person was 29, he said.