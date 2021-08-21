Covid news in brief

Opt-outs on shots few at LR college

Philander Smith College has had very few students request to be exempt from the private college's fall semester covid-19 vaccination requirement, a spokeswoman said.

Students, faculty and staff were informed weeks before the Aug. 16 start of classes to get vaccinated against covid-19 or be tested weekly for infection, college spokeswoman Olivia Goodheart said.

Goodheart said she knows of only three students who have requested to be exempt from the vaccination requirement.

The historically Black college is allowing for exemptions because of medical or religious reasons. Students who are able to document a disability or medical condition, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding, can request an exemption.

Goodheart said covid-19 tests and vaccinations have been made available at the Little Rock campus.

-- Democrat-Gazette

Boosters available at Baptist's sites

Baptist Health is offering a free third dose of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients, according to a news release.

Patients can schedule appointments via MyChart at most of Baptist Health's primary care clinics or medical centers in Little Rock, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Heber Springs and Stuttgart. Appointments also can be made by calling (888) 227-8478.

More information is available at BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com or by calling the Baptist Health HealthLine a (888) 227-8478.

Those seeking shots must have their vaccination card. The shots are only for those who previously received the Pfizer vaccine.

Those patients must have received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days ago and fall under criteria established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-- Democrat-Gazette

