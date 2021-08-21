Prep Signing

PHISHER PHILLIPS

SCHOOL Bentonville

SIGNING WITH Little Rock

NOTABLE Committed to the Trojans two months ago, but just signed last week after a busy summer with golf and will be immediately eligible to play. ... A two-time all-state performer who helped the Tigers win back-to-back Class 6A state championships. .. tied teammate Michael Senn for the 6A individual title, then won the playoff hole with a 4-foot par putt. ... Shot a 75 and finished fourth in the state overall golf mark. ... Finished fifth in the Class 6A state tournament as a junior.

QUOTABLE "It's been a busy summer for me because of tournaments and other stuff. I had been talking to coach () Harrison in June and July and talking to other colleges. Little Rock is a Top 50 over the past two years and plays on some really good golf courses, such as Chenal and Pleasant Valley County Club. They have an unreal schedule, but it will be good for me. I'm pretty familiar with some of the other golfers there, so I think it's a good fit for me."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry