ARRESTS

4th Judicial District

Drug Task Force

• Ryan Hernandez, 39, of 1700 S. West End St., Apt. 64, in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm, furnishing a handgun or prohibited weapon to a felon, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hernandez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Bella Vista

• Hayden Harris, 18, of 22210 Arkansas 72 in Gravette was arrested Friday in connection with rape and aggravated assault. Harris was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Trey Jordan, 22, of 10 S. Willow Ave., Apt. 25-D, in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with commercial burglary, theft of property, theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance. Jordan was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Lillian Johnson, 48, of 3480 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Pea Ridge

• Derek Wever, 35, of 933 Asboth St. in Pea Ridge was arrested Thursday in connection with stalking and endangering the welfare of a minor. Wever was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Lauren Escajeda, 19, of 616 Oak Ave.in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Escajeda was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.