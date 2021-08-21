Religion professor to appear at series

Dr. Amy-Jill Levine, a professor of New Testament and Jewish studies at Hartford Seminary and a Vanderbilt University professor emerita, will be the featured speaker for a Little Rock church's annual lecture series next month.

Little Rock's Westover Hills Presbyterian Church will host Levine for this year's online-only Cotham Lecture Series set for Sept. 12-13.

Levine will give the sermon "Jesus the Jewish Storyteller: The 'Good Samaritan' in His Context and Ours" at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12. She will give the lecture "Jesus and Judaism: Piety, Politics, Prayer and Parables" at 6:30 p.m. that day. Levine will give her final lecture of the series, "Agreeing to Disagree: How and Why the Old Testament and the Tanakh Differ" at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

The three events will be online only; register for the Sunday sermon at bit.ly/3ssEmao, the Sept. 12 evening lecture at bit.ly/2XFwV4z and the Sept. 13 lecture at bit.ly/3z5EPlu.