Reward offered in search for Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA -- Barbara Doyle expected to stay three days at Brookfield Assisted Living Center while her husband went out of town. Authorities have been looking for her for more than a week.

The 74-year-old woman with possible dementia wandered off from Brookfield, at 3 Highlands Crossing Drive, on Aug. 12, according to a Bella Vista Police Department release. She left after being admitted earlier that day.

A private donor set up a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return. The reward expires Sept. 12, police said.

Jack Doyle spent his 52nd wedding anniversary worried about his missing wife.

"It was a little surreal, and I didn't focus on it that much," Jack Doyle said about the couple's Aug. 16 anniversary. "The main thrust was to get more information out there to help find her."

Doyle and his two adult sons -- Chris Doyle of Steubenville, Tenn., and Kevin Doyle of Lenexa, Kan. -- have been making phone calls they hope will lead to finding her.

"It's heartbreaking," said Chris Doyle. "I love my mom, and I want her back. I can't wait to pick her up and give her a great hug."

Barbara Doyle has been known to wander from home in the past, staying near major roads, according to Bella Vista police. Police issued a Silver Alert concerning Doyle. A Silver Alert is a public notification system that broadcasts information about missing people, especially senior citizens with possible dementia issues.

Her husband is the only relative in the area and lives in a nearby neighborhood.

Jack Doyle said he dropped his wife off at the facility, and hours later was informed she was missing. He said she was only going to be there three days while he was scheduled to be out of town.

Personnel from 12 agencies have searched 2.1 square miles immediately surrounding the area where she was last seen, according to a news release from the family. The search of land and water has expanded to a more than 6-mile area and includes personnel on foot, all-terrain vehicles, boats, bikes and horseback, as well as the use of dogs and drones, according to the release.

Barbara Doyle is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray, short-sleeved sweater with black glasses that can hang around her neck, according to the release.

"We are hoping the new development -- the reward -- leads to finding her," Jack Doyle said.

The Police Department, in a Facebook post Thursday, asked residents not to conduct their own searches.

"We are working hard to search in the most effective, methodical way and public interference could jeopardize these efforts," the post stated. "In addition, we do not want anyone getting injured or lost while searching."

Will Henderson, the director of Brookfield, said staff discovered Barbara Doyle gone at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 12. The assisted living facility is rated one by the state, which means the residents are fairly independent and can do some tasks for themselves, Henderson said.

He said Brookfield is not a locked-down facility.

"I just hope the best for Mrs. Barbara," Henderson said. "I can't imagine being in Mr. Jack's shoes. It's disheartening, and I feel for Mr. Jack."

He said Barbara Doyle did not have any negative reactions or concern about being at Brookfield.

"She seemed to be happy," Henderson said. "Once again, it seems so inconceivable that this happened."