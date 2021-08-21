ROUGHRIDERS 8, TRAVELERS 1

The Arkansas Travelers were held to three hits in a loss to the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Jake Scheiner’s home run in the top of the fifth inning gave the Travs a 1-0 lead, but the lead was short-lived.

Frisco scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead with Sam Huff’s home run and Josh Smith’s RBI single highlighting the inning.

The RoughRiders added a run in the seventh inning and three more runs in the eighth inning to cap their scoring.

Julio Rodriguez and Zach DeLoach each had a hit for the Travs, who were outhit 10-3.

Brandon Williamson (1-4) took the loss for Arkansas, allowing 4 runs, 2 earned, on 3 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.