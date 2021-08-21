Scrimmage win excites Rogers Heritage

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Rogers Heritage had plenty of reasons to be excited after Friday's football scrimmage at Siloam Springs.

The War Eagles scored on three straight possessions and forced a late turnover to defeat the Panthers 21-13 in a two-quarter Arkansas Activities Association benefit game at Panther Stadium.

Heritage players raced toward the visitor's sideline with smiles on their faces after the postgame handshake followed by an excited team huddle. The War Eagles' program has just three wins in the last six seasons combined, which included a 25-game losing streak that ended last year.

"We know why they're excited. We haven't had much success," said Heritage coach Steve Hookfin. "But it's like I've told them all year long, we've got to forget who we were so we can enjoy who we are. It's been tremendous, just the work ethic and the accountability, knowing that success, in my opinion, is a choice. You're going to choose to be successful or you're going to choose not to be successful. These guys have made the decision to work and do what it takes, so I'm proud of them. They deserved to feel good tonight."

Siloam Springs forced a three-and-out on Heritage's first possession, and then marched 69 yards, led by quarterback Hunter Talley, to take a 7-0 lead. Talley rushed three times for 42 yards on the drive, including a 10-yard touchdown run. He also completed 4 of 5 passes for 32 yards.

Heritage answered with its own scoring drive that was aided by a Siloam Springs pass interference penalty. Eli Craig had a 14-yard run, which set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Carter Hensley to Brady Laird to tie the game.

Heritage held on defense and scored again on its next drive. Chris Incao ripped off a 25-yard run and Hensley completed a 14-yard pass to Brandon Baxley down to the 15. Eli Craig ran for 6 yards and then for a 9-yard touchdown as Heritage went up 14-7.

Siloam Springs came back with a scoring drive as Talley converted a third-and-long with a 22-yard pass to Brendan Lashley. After a 19-yard run from Talley, he and Lashley hooked up again for a 14-yard completion. Talley ran for 6 yards and then scored from a yard out to make it 14-13. The Panthers missed the extra point.

Heritage marched 70 more yards for its third score on the next possession. Craig and Incao both had good runs and Hensley hit three passes, including a 12-yard strike to Laird at the 9. Three plays later Craig scored from 2 yards out with 2:43 left.

Siloam Springs was back on the move looking to tie, but David Gowin bobbled a pass and Tyson Brown intercepted it to seal the win. The War Eagles were able to run out the clock by kneeling on the ball.

"We moved the ball really well," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We had a couple of busts on defense that allowed them to get some first downs that they shouldn't have got. But overall I thought it was a pretty competitive scrimmage and I'm really happy with it."

Hensley completed 7 of 11 passes for 67 yards with Laird catching three passes for 38 yards and Baxley three for 35. Eli Craig rushed for 57 yards on nine carries and Incao six carries for 40 yards. Overall, Heritage had 188 yards of offense on 30 offensive plays.

Siloam Springs finished with 193 yards of offense on 29 plays. Talley completed 11 of 14 passes for 115 yards and one interception. He also rushed nine times for 64 yards.

Heritage opens the season next Friday at home against Farmington, while Siloam Springs travels to Rogers High.

Maumelle 21, Ozark 7

OZARK – Ozark coach Jeremie Burns was much more satisfied with his team's play against Maumelle on Friday night over last year.

"I was pretty pleased," Burns said. "That's a good team. They've got four or five D-1 guys. Their linemen are humongous. Our guys were looking forward to this game. We kind of got embarrassed down there last year. This year, it didn't feel as bad."

Maumelle scored a final touchdown with 49 seconds left to finish off a 21-7 win in the benefit scrimmage.

For Ozark, it was a challenge of going against Arkansas Razorback signees Andrew Chamblee, an offensive tackle, and Nicholas Davillier, a defensive end. In addition, the Hornets have offensive guard Caleb Stroud, who is 6-foot-7, 315 pounds.

"That's why we scrimmage guys like that," Burns said. "I thought we hung with them pretty good. It was 7-7 and could have gone ahead but had a miscommunication in the backfield on a third-and-three play. I thought we could have scored there."

After Maumelle scored, Eli Masengale scored on a 25-yard run for Ozark to tie the game, and had a chance to take a lead before turning the ball over on downs. Maumelle scored twice after that in the two-quarter game.

Ozark continues to work senior Ryker Martin and junior Landon Wright quarterback.

"We're working on it still," Burns said. "We'll watch film. We had some positive stuff and both guys had some miscues. We'll keep hashing it out. We'll see who gets us ready for conference, which is the main goal."

Ozark's offensive and defensive lines were also a good preseason matchup for Maumelle.

"They've got some big boys," Maumelle head coach Kirk Horton said. "They play hard. Scrimmaging them, it's a 5A and 4A matchup, but we knew they had a good team and knew we'd come in here and get our money's worth."

Ozark opens the season on Aug. 27 at Clarksville.

-- Leland Barclay