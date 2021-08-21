Second Boots and Badges Blood Drive set for Aug. 27 in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area health care facilities, is partnering with Gravette first responders in presenting the second annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive on Aug. 27.

Hours for the event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive will be held in two locations, the Gravette Civic Center at 401 Charlotte St. S.E., and at a bloodmobile in the parking lot at Ozarks Community Hospital of Gravette, 1101 S.W. Jackson St.

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is a community initiative designed to help alleviate a critical blood shortage, while at the same time honoring area first responders for the great work they do in the Gravette community. Area leaders are in strong support of this event and have joined with CBCO to voice a unified message intended to save lives.

The Gravette Police Department hopes to retain the traveling trophy that they won in last year's competition. That trophy has come to represent "bragging rights" between the police and fire departments.

"You can help provide the gift of life to your friends and family when they need it most through your donation of blood, said Chuck Skaggs, Gravette's Chief of Police. "Every drop is important, and I encourage you to donate during the Gravette Boots and Badges Blood Drive."

Gravette Fire Chief David Orr knows that Community Blood Center of the Ozark's donors are responsible for providing blood used locally in the region.

"Your donation of blood stays right here in Northwest Arkansas," he said. "Your gift today could save the life of a friend or family member tomorrow."

All donors will receive a special Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last.

"This is a friendly competition and a great example of the cooperation that exists within the area's first responders," CBCO recruitment representative Andrea Johnson said. "We're looking forward to a great event."

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give in order to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood .