Spain rejects reparations for Sephardic Jews

MADRID -- Maria Sanchez, a retired mental health therapist in Albuquerque, N.M., spent the past four decades tracing her Jewish ancestry from Spain. She created a genealogical chart going back nearly 1,100 years, which included three ancestors who were tried in the Spanish Inquisition. Her findings even led her to join a synagogue in the 1980s and to become a practicing Jew.

So when Spain's government said in 2015 that it would grant citizenship to people of Sephardic Jewish descent -- a program publicized as reparations for the expulsion of Jews that began in 1492 -- Sanchez applied. She hired an immigration attorney, obtained a certificate from her synagogue and flew to Spain to present her genealogy chart to a notary.

Then, in May, she received a rejection letter.

"It felt like a punch in the gut," said Sanchez, 60, who was told she had not proved that she was a Sephardic Jew. "You kicked my ancestors out; now you're doing this again."

Spain's statistics and interviews with frustrated applicants reveal a wave of more than 3,000 rejections in recent months, raising questions about how serious the country is about its promise of reparations to correct one of the darkest chapters of its history, the Inquisition. Before this year, only one person had been turned down, the government said. Some 34,000 have been accepted.

At least another 17,000 people have not received a response, according to government statistics. Many of them have waited years and spent thousands of dollars on attorney fees and trips to Spain to file paperwork.

It remains unclear why the wave of rejections has come now. Spain's government said it was simply trying to clear out a backlog of cases. But attorneys representing applicants say they feel that officials have had a change of heart on the program, which formally stopped taking applications in 2019.

For applicants, it has left a sense of bewilderment and betrayal.

REJECTIONS SPUR IRE

The rejections have angered officials in Washington, including Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., who said she raised the concern with the White House and the State Department after receiving complaints from applicants in her district.

"Their refusal is worse than if they didn't offer citizenship in the first place," Fernandez said of Spain. "This is an example of how you don't do reparations."

In a statement, Spain's Justice Ministry, which is in charge of the applications, said that it had done its best to follow Spanish law and that it was only natural it would have to turn down many cases.

Those who had met the requirements "are welcome again to their country, but similarly, those who don't meet the requirements will see that their application is rejected just like they would be in any other process."

The program began in 2015, when Spain's Parliament unanimously approved a law that would grant citizenship to anyone who could show that they had a single Jewish ancestor who had been expelled during the Inquisition. Applicants need not be Jewish, the government said, and were not required to give up their current citizenship -- but they would be asked to demonstrate that they could speak Spanish and pass a citizenship test.

"This law says a lot about what we were in the past, what we are today and what we want to continue to be in the future -- an open, diverse and tolerant Spain," said Rafael Catala, the Spanish justice minister at the time.

AN ULTIMATUM

Spain was once home to one of Europe's most thriving Jewish communities, which for centuries produced major poets, historians and philosophers. Sephardic Jews, or Sephardim, who originated from communities on the Iberian Peninsula, are one of the two Jewish ethnic divisions of Europe, along with the Ashkenazim, who thrived in Northern and Eastern Europe until their devastation by the Nazis.

In 1492, Spain's rulers, urged on by the Roman Catholic Church, gave the Spanish Jewish community an ultimatum: convert to Catholicism or leave.

Those who left fled as far as the Middle East, the Caribbean and parts of what would eventually become the United States. The Sephardic Jews, as they became known, held on to their traditions in some lands and hid them in others, passing them down to generations who were raised as Catholics.

It was a history that Arnulfo Ramirez, an emeritus linguistics professor at Louisiana State University at Baton Rouge, had long suspected his family was a part of. His paternal grandfather and father were circumcised, although neither could explain why, he said. Some family members had an indifferent attitude toward the Catholic Church.

Ramirez traced his family names back to a passenger manifest from a ship of descendants of Spanish Jews who left Seville in 1580. He presented his findings to the Or VeShalom synagogue in Atlanta, which gave him a certificate attesting to his Jewish ancestry that he took to a notary appointment in Spain.

CASE FOR CITIZENSHIP

Ramirez thought he had a good case for citizenship. The professor was made an officer in the Order of Isabella the Catholic, a Spanish decoration that includes knights and commanders, in the 1990s for his work on Spanish linguistics.

But he was wrong: In early July, he learned that both he and his daughter, who practices Judaism, had been rejected.

Cesar David Ciriano, an immigration lawyer in the Spanish city of Zaragoza, said that until this year, it was almost unheard-of for applications to be denied after they had been submitted to the government.

This was because Spanish notaries -- like the one Ramirez visited -- acted as gatekeepers, approving an applicant's Jewish heritage certificates, genealogy chart and other documents before an application was formally submitted. Government officials were not allowed to overrule the notary's decision, Ciriano said.

However, this year, officials began second-guessing the notary's approvals, he said.

"This is the first time I've seen such illegal behavior from the government," Ciriano said.

The Spanish government, in its statement, said it had followed the law in enforcing the citizenship decisions.

Sanchez, the New Mexico therapist who was turned down in May, has a lawsuit pending against the Spanish government to appeal her case.

Arnulfo Ramírez, an emeritus linguistics professor at Louisiana State University, points to a list of Jewish Segovians who lived in Segovia, Spain, before the expulsion in 1492, on display at the Jewish Museum of Segovia, on July 21, 2021. Ramírez, who has traced his family back to 1580, learned in July that his application had been rejected. (Emilio Parra Doiztua/The New York Times)