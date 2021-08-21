BASKETBALL

UA men to face Northern Iowa, Hofstra

Two more games have been added to the University of Arkansas men's basketball 2021-22 nonconference schedule.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Northern Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Fayetteville and play Hofstra on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Both games, finalized earlier this month, were discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Arkansas is 2-0 all-time against Hofstra. The programs have not met since 1978 when the then-No. 3 Razorbacks defeated the Pride 95-70 in Pine Bluff. Arkansas also defeated Hofstra 63-58 on Dec. 12, 1974, in Fayetteville.

The Pride finished the 2020-21 season 13-10 and 8-6 in Colonial Athletic Association play. Under ninth-year coach Joe Mihalich, Hofstra has won 19 or more games five times, including 27 in 2018-19 and 26 in 2019-20.

Hofstra's roster includes former Arkansas forward Abayomi Iyiola, who transferred from the program earlier this year.

The Hofstra game will be part of a doubleheader at Simmons Bank Arena. The Arkansas women's team is scheduled to play the University of Central Arkansas there the same day.

Arkansas and Northern Iowa are scheduled to meet for the first time this season. The Panthers were 10-15 overall and 7-11 in Missouri Valley Conference games last season.

The Razorbacks have 11 known nonconference dates in the upcoming season, including other home games against Mercer on Nov. 9 (season opener); Gardner-Webb on Nov. 13; Central Arkansas on Dec. 1; North Carolina-Charlotte on Dec. 7; Elon on Dec. 21; and West Virginia on Jan. 29 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

-- Scottie Bordelon

SOCCER

ASU ties Washington State

Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Megan McClure stopped nine shots Thursday, but Washington State managed to score on a penalty kick in a 1-1 draw for Arkansas State University in Pullman, Wash.

The Red Wolves' lone goal came in the 16th minute when Abigail Miller scored on a rebound off a shot from Sarah Sodoma. The Cougars tied the match 1-1 in the 73rd minute when Sydney Pulver scored on a penalty kick.

Arkansas State's season-opening road trip continues today with a match at Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. Central.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services