Stone Bank gives $10,000 to Ozark center for music

Stone Bank presented a $10,000 donation to Arkansas State Parks to help fund music programming at Ozark Folk Center State Park at Mountain View.

Stone Bank also has offices at White Hall.

The bank's donation helps sponsor two music festivals this summer and fall, as well as Ozark Highlands Radio, a weekly public radio program and podcast produced at the state park, according to a news release.

The hourlong radio program celebrates the unique musical culture of the Ozarks. It currently reaches an audience of 600,000 through a network of 104 radio stations across 32 states and received the award for "Podcast of the Year" at the Arkansas Country Music Awards.

"It's a program we're very proud to sponsor," said Stone Bank Executive Vice President Kirby Williams. "It fits our dual mission of supporting the communities where we live while communicating with the audiences we serve. We're looking forward to our expanded relationship with the Ozark Folk Center and the impressive programs they offer."

The bank, which has its roots in Stone County, now offers branches across Arkansas and has sponsored local musicians, artisans, and events in the county seat of Mountain View under the direction of its chairmen J.T. and Kevin Compton since 2014.

Stone Bank sponsored the state park's first major music festival since early 2020 at its 1,000-seat indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater on Aug. 6-7. Next, the Stringband Music & Arts Festival is on Oct. 15-16 and features The Tillers and the Hogslop Stringband, among others. For tickets or details, visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.