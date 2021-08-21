Streaking Braves send Orioles to 16th straight loss

BALTIMORE -- Travis d'Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run home run, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th consecutive defeat.

Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning complete game, and the NL East-leading Braves matched a modern-era, single-season franchise record with their 11th consecutive road win. The last time that happened was in 1956, when the team was based in Milwaukee.

Baltimore's losing streak is its second-longest since moving from St. Louis in 1954, topped only by the 1988 team that started the season 0-21. The Orioles have been outscored 141-42 during their current skid, which has left Baltimore with the worst record in the majors (38-83).

Hours before the game, d'Arnaud signed a two-year, $16 million extension with a club option for 2024. The 32-year-old catcher immediately rewarded Atlanta for its show of faith, crushing a second-inning pitch from Keegan Akin (0-8) after a single by Dansby Swanson.

"I told him after the game, dude you're worth every penny," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "The job he did with Max, too."

D'Arnaud was delighted to be on the receiving end of Fried's masterful throws, and relished the home run that made a wonderful day even more special.

"It blew my mind a little bit," d'Arnaud said. "It put us up 2-0 and that's all we needed. It was a real fun day."

It was his second home run in five games since coming off a 2 1/2-month stay on the injured list with a sprained left thumb. d'Arnaud also had an infield hit and drew a walk.

Fried struck out four, walked none and permitted only one runner past first base. His previous longest outing was seven innings, accomplished six times, and his lone complete game was a six-inning stint against Cincinnati in 2019.

ROYALS 6, CUBS 2 Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City's five home runs in a win over Chicago, which has lost 11 consecutive home games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 10, TWINS 2 Luke Voit finished with a home run, four hits and four RBI, and surging New York beat Minnesota for its season-high eighth consecutive win.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 0 Chris Sale pitched five shutout innings in his second outing since Tommy John surgery to help Boston beat Texas.

INDIANS 9, ANGELS 1 Franmil Reyes hit a towering three-run home run and tied his career high with five RBI, powering Cleveland past Los Angeles.

TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 1 (10) Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as Detroit beat Toronto. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0 for 5 with 3 strikeouts.

WHITE SOX 7, RAYS 5 (11) Tim Anderson had a game-tying home run in the ninth and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as Chicago beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of AL division leaders.

ASTROS 12, MARINERS 3 Yordan Alvarez hit a home run and drove in four runs as Houston defeated Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, MARLINS 3 Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and Cincinnati beat Miami.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 0 Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis.

NATIONALS 4, BREWERS 1 Lane Thomas tripled and drove in two runs as Washington defeated Milwaukee.

ROCKIES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and Colorado defeated Arizona.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud watches his second-inning, two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Keegan Akin during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud right, is greeted by Dansby Swanson after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Keegan Akin during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies throws to first to complete the double play after forcing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) on a ball hit by Trey Mancini during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Keegan Akin throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)