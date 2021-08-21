Super Quiz: Nonfiction Titles

"The Feminine ------," by Betty Friedan
"All the President's --------," by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein
"What Color Is Your ----------?" by Richard Nelson Bolles
"Mastering the Art of ----------," by Julia Child
"I Know Why --------," by Maya Angelou
"Bury My Heart at --------," by Dee Brown
"Baby and ----------," by Benjamin Spock
"The Executioner's --------," by Norman Mailer
"Unsafe at Any --------," by Ralph Nader
ANSWERS:
"The Feminine Mystique"
"All the President's Men"
"What Color Is Your Parachute?"
"Mastering the Art of French Cooking"
"I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings"
"Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee"
"Baby and Child Care"
"The Executioner's Song"
"Unsafe at Any Speed"