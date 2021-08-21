Super Quiz: Nonfiction Titles

"The Feminine ------," by Betty Friedan

"All the President's --------," by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

"What Color Is Your ----------?" by Richard Nelson Bolles

"Mastering the Art of ----------," by Julia Child

"I Know Why --------," by Maya Angelou

"Bury My Heart at --------," by Dee Brown

"Baby and ----------," by Benjamin Spock

"The Executioner's --------," by Norman Mailer