Tools & Toys: HyperX wireless Cloud Buds and Cell Phone Seat

HyperX wireless Cloud Buds

What's to love: Bluetooth ear buds that are comfortable, sound good and have a flexible neck band for holding the ear buds around your neck when not in use. Compatible with Bluetooth ready media devices, the buds are perfect for gaming, virtual meetings or just listening to audio while out and about.

What does it do: Once charged, the buds can play up to 10 hours. The lightweight neck band has an inline microphone and multi-function buttons to control music apps or answer phone calls. The ear buds come with three sizes of patented silicone ear tips to allow for the most comfortable fit, a charging cord and a drawstring travel bag. List price is $59.99. Visit hyperxgaming.com for more information.

Cell Phone Seat

What's to love: A hands-free cellphone holder that fits in a standard size cup holder, but still allows the cup holder to be used for drinks. Doesn't block vents, the dashboard or the windshield.

What does it do: The flexible round base fits in the vehicle's cup holder and the phone fits in the seat vertically or horizontally as needed. There's also an opening at the bottom of the seat that allows for charging the phone. It's made so that it fits any size phone including its case. The Cell Phone Seat sells for $24.95. Visit cellphoneseat.com for more information.