UA System deal for online-only college gets approval

LITTLE ROCK — The board of directors for Grantham University and the school’s ownership group recently approved a deal for the University of Arkansas System to acquire the online-only college, a spokesman said.

The UA System for $1 will get “substantially all the assets” while agreeing to shoulder “certain discrete liabilities,” as stated in documents prepared for the University of Arkansas System board of trustees.

Grantham University is a for-profit college based in Lenexa, Kan., with a total of about 4,000 active students, according to UA System board documents.

Thomas Macon, board chairman and chief executive officer for Grantham University’s ownership group, said the college would be unlikely to have success as a “standalone” operation moving forward because of recently updated federal regulations.

Nate Hinkel, a UA System spokesman, said Tuesday that approvals remain pending from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, the state Division of Higher Education and also the U.S. Department of Education.