GOLF

Three share Champions lead

Ernie Els made a 50-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and a share of the Boeing Classic lead in Snoqualmie, Wash., Friday with Woody Austin and Billy Mayfair. Els also had six birdies and two bogeys at Snoqualmie Ridge. The 51-year-old South African, a four-time major champion, won both of his PGA Tour Champions titles in 2020. The 57-year-old Austin birdied three of the last four holes and had nine birdies and three bogeys. He has four senior victories after also winning four PGA Tour titles. Mayfair rebounded from a bogey on 16 with a birdie on 18. Glen Day (Little Rock) is among the leaders. Day shot a 4-under 68 and is in an eight-way tie for eighth place. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 1-under 71.

Seven tied at Boise Open

Seven players are tied for the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Boise Open at the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho. Mark Hubbard, John Huh, Ben Kohles, Patrick Rodgers, Chad Ramey, Hayden Buckley and J.J. Spaun all finished Friday’s second round at 10-under 132. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is at 8-under 134. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Friday and is at 6-under 136. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) also shot a 69 on Friday and is at 3-under 139. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) missed the cut at 141, and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) finished at 143.

Soderberg takes Czech lead

Sebastian Soderberg birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters on Friday. The Swede recorded the lowest score of the day — including an eagle on No. 12 and seven birdies — to equal the course record at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague for a total of 10-under 134. Sean Crocker of the United States and Adrian Meronk of Poland shot 67s to share second place. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 71 on Friday and is at 141 at the midway point.

BASKETBALL

A&M handed 2-year probation

Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams has been suspended for two games and the team has been placed on two years of probation for multiple NCAA rules violations, the NCAA announced Friday. The violations include Williams having impermissible contact in July 2019 with a prospect. Additionally, an unnamed assistant coach observed and held tryouts with a prospect during an unofficial visit. Additional penalties for the infractions are reducing the number of official visits for the 2021-22 academic year by five. They must also suspend unofficial visits during the first three SEC basketball games this season. Texas A&M will also have to reduce recruiting days during the 2021-22 academic year by 5%.

FOOTBALL

Harsin positive for covid

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said Friday that he has tested positive for covid-19 and is isolating at home. Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn’t experiencing symptoms. The first-year Tigers coach said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices. Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who works with linebackers, will take over as interim coach for in-person duties.

UK players plead not guilty

Six Kentucky football players charged with first-degree burglary pleaded not guilty Friday in Lexington, Ky., with a judge scheduling a preliminary hearing for Wednesday in a case stemming from a March 6 incident at a private party. Fayette County District Judge Joseph T. Bouvier also ordered the players to stay away from the victims and the site where the incident took place. Wildcat players Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams are charged with burglary. Tisdale also faces a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.

HOCKEY

Goalie Lundqvist retires

Henrik Lundqvist, one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, announced his retirement Friday less than nine months after heart surgery. Lundqvist, 39, told the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper he needs a new heart procedure. The Swede starred for years for the New York Rangers, where he piled up 459 wins along with a a 2.43 goals-against average and 64 shutouts in 15 seasons. He is sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games played (887), ninth in starts (871), ninth in time on ice (51,816:51) and 17th in shutouts, according to the NHL.

U.S. women win opener

Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had a goal and an assist, and the nine-time champion United States beat Switzerland 3-0 on Friday night to open the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary, Alberta. The tournament began with the Beijing Olympics less than six months away. The world championship was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the United States winning its fifth consecutive title. The pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the event in Nova Scotia. Grace Zumwinkle also scored for the United States and Alex Cavallini made 10 saves. Andrea Braendli stopped 55 shots for Switzerland.

TENNIS

Barty reaches semifinals

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 Friday to reach the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. Barty will next face two-time Cincinnati finalist Angelique Kerber, who won her quarterfinal when two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired during the second set because of a stomach problem. Kerber won the first set 6-4 and was tied 3-3 in the second. Barty beat Kerber in the Wimbledon semifinals in July. They have split their six matches. Barty, ranked No. 1 for 87 weeks, hasn’t lost a set this week in Cincinnati, a tuneup for the U.S. Open.