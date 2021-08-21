Woman found dead in Lawrence County after shooting at deputies

Arkansas State Police investigators are looking into the death of a woman who shot at Lawrence County deputies early Saturday, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to 244 Lawrence County Road 429, about 2 miles north of the U.S. 67/U.S. 412 interchange in Walnut Ridge, at 3:15 a.m. Saturday. They entered the home of Jennifer Shirley, 44, the release said.

Shirley shot at the deputies after they used a “less then lethal device” on her, the release said.

The deputies did not return fire. They fled, and for several hours a state trooper spoke remotely with Shirley, according to the release.

At 7 a.m., smoke was seen coming from inside the house, and emergency responders entered the building where they found Shirley dead, the release said.

The body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, according to the release.