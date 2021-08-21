Radio journalist gunned down in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A radio journalist was shot and killed in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Thursday, according to his station and state authorities.

Jacinto Romero Flores was gunned down in the community of Potrerillo in the township of Ixtaczoquitlan, said Hugo Gutierrez Maldonado, head of the Veracruz state security agency. He said state police were on the case.

Romero worked for the station Ori Stereo, which expressed its sadness for his death. “The media are not the cause nor the effect of violence in the country, but we do suffer the consequences for carrying out journalism and communication,” it said.

The State Commission for Attention to and Protection of Journalists condemned the killing and called on the state prosecutor’s office to open a full investigation.

Press freedom organization Article 19 said Romero had received threats. The U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists said it “strongly condemns the murder … and urges authorities to undertake a swift, transparent and exhaustive investigation.” Journalists marched in Veracruz late Thursday to protest the killing.

French Riviera fire said to be stabilized

LE LUC, France — Firefighters have tamed but not fully controlled a huge wildfire blazing through the backcountry of the French Riviera, the top state official in the region said Friday.

The prefect of the Var region, Evence Richard, said the fire was considered to be stabilized but warned that rising temperatures and a changing wind forecast for the weekend could bring more bad news.

“We can’t exclude a new restart of the fire,” he said.

The blaze has killed two people since it started Monday — a man in his 50s who died at his home in Grimaud about 7½ miles inland from Saint Tropez, and a 32-year-old woman on vacation in the same village.

“The coming three days will be decisive,” the regional government said. The entire forested area remains at “very serious” risk, with access “strictly forbidden.” Since Monday, the blaze has eaten through more than 20,000 acres of forests and other vegetation, including vineyards.

Russia labels TV channel ‘foreign agent

MOSCOW — Russian authorities Friday designated a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent,” intensifying pressure on critical media ahead of next month’s parliamentary election.

The Justice Ministry announced that the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) investigative online outlet have been added to the list of foreign agents, along with seven of its journalists. The label implies closer government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could discourage viewers.

Dozhd has been sharply critical of Russian authorities’ crackdown on dissent and regularly carried live reports from opposition protests. It has extensively covered the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the criminal cases launched against his allies.

Earlier this year, the Kremlin purged Dozhd from the pool of journalists covering Putin, citing what it described as its flawed coverage of opposition protests.

The Justice Ministry acted under a law that is used against nongovernmental organizations and individuals who receive funding from abroad and engage in activities described as political.

Grace heads to land for a second time

TULUM, Mexico — Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed for a second landfall in Mexico on Friday, this time taking aim at the Gulf coast after crashing through the country’s main tourist strip.

The storm lost punch as it zipped across the Yucatan Peninsula, but it emerged late Thursday over the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico and was gaining energy.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Grace’s winds were back up to 85 mph early Friday. It was centered about 200 miles east of Tuxpan and heading west at 14 mph.

Grace was slowing over the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche, leading forecasters to warn that the storm would get stronger before making landfall. Mexico’s weather service had warned earlier in the week that Grace could make its second landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.

The forecast suggested it would head toward a coastal region of small fishing towns and beach resorts between Tux-pan and Veracruz, likely Friday night, then over a mountain range toward the heart of the country and the greater Mexico City region.

Forecasters said it could drop 6 to 12 inches of rain, with more in isolated areas — bringing the threat of flash floods, mudslides and urban flooding.

The hurricane hit early Thursday near Tulum, a resort town famed for its Mayan ruins. Some families passed harrowing hours sheltering from cracking trees and flying debris.

There were no reports of deaths, but many streets were blocked by fallen limbs and trees that pulled down power lines, leaving thousands in the dark.