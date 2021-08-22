2 Arkansas campaigns' ethics cases settled

LITTLE ROCK -- Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, agreed to pay a $50 fine and receive a public letter of caution in a settlement of a complaint filed with the Arkansas Ethics Commission, the commission's director said Friday.

Flowers signed a consent order July 13 in which she agreed with the commission finding that she violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-207 as a candidate for House District 17 by failing to file in a timely manner her final campaign contribution and expenditure report for the 2020 general election.

"It is noted that you filed your Final C&E report for the 2020 general election on May 21, 2021, making it 142 days late," commission Director Graham Sloan wrote in his letter to Flowers.

Shawn Only, a 2020 candidate for House District 53, also agreed to pay a $50 fine and receive a public letter of caution in a settlement of a complaint filed with the Ethics Commission.

Only, who was defeated by Republican Jon Milligan, signed a consent order on June 28 in which she agreed with the commission finding that she violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-207 in her campaign. She filed on May 17, making the final campaign-finance report 138 days late.