24 Palestinians hurt in Gaza Strip clash

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Israeli gunfire wounded 24 Palestinians on Saturday, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, health officials said, as Gazan protesters threw stones and burned tires during a demonstration along the border with Israel.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/822gazastrip/]

The violent confrontations were reminiscent of the weekly border demonstrations organized by Gaza's Hamas rulers in 2018 and 2019 to draw attention to Israel's blockade over the tiny seaside territory.

Hundreds of people took part in Saturday's demonstration, which grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen spewing from burning tires. Israeli troops fired tear gas and live rounds toward the protesters.

By evening, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said 24 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire. Two of them, including the 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition.

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought wars and countless skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning a Palestinian election. The most recent conflict, in May, ended in an inconclusive cease-fire after 11 days of fighting.

Khalil al-Haya, a senior Hamas official, told protesters that the confrontation with Israel "was still open."

U.S. envoy arrives for Korea nuke talks

SEOUL, South Korea -- U.S. President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday for discussions over stalled nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang.

Sung Kim's visit comes amid fresh tensions over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which the North has described as an invasion rehearsal and led to it threatening unspecified countermeasures that would leave the allies facing a "security crisis."

Kim will meet his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on Monday and plans to hold separate talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who also arrived in Seoul on Saturday. South Korea's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department didn't immediately mention any plan for three-way talks with the Russians.

The State Department said Kim's meetings with Noh and South Korean officials are aimed at discussing the "situation on the Korean Peninsula and continue close coordination on the way forward."

The U.S. and South Korea began a nine-day joint military exercise Monday, which Seoul's Defense Ministry said is mostly computer-simulated and won't involve live field training.

Earlier, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, released a statement saying that the joint drills were the "most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy" toward North Korea and that the North will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities.

Retired archbishop rapped in sex cases

WARSAW, Poland -- Catholic Church authorities in Poland say the Vatican is punishing a retired Polish archbishop for his reported negligent response to cases of sexual abuse of minors by clergymen under his authority.

The Archdiocese of Wroclaw said the Vatican had reviewed reports of negligence by the diocese former head, retired archbishop Marian Golebiewski. The inquiry covered the years from 1996 to 2004, when Golebiewski was head of the Koszalin diocese, and 2004 to 2013, when he led the Wroclaw archdiocese.

As a result, the Vatican has banned Golebiewski, 83, from appearing at any public religious or lay ceremonies, and has ordered him to donate from his own pocket to a foundation preventing sexual abuse and supporting its victims. He is also to pray and repent.

The Holy See has punished around 10 Polish bishops and archbishops over reported cover-ups of sexual abuse of minors by priests under their authority.

Police thick for LGBT parades in Poland

CZESTOCHOWA, Poland -- Parades for LGBT rights took place under heavy police presence Saturday at the foot of Catholic Poland's most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast.

The police presence, which included officers on horseback, was seen as the factor that prevented any clashes with far-right groups, which shouted anti-LGBT slogans like "No Homosexual Love" at the marchers.

There had been previous cases of violence by far-right groups against Equality Parades in Poland, especially in Czestochowa.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/822czestochowa/]

The far-right groups have support from Poland's right-wing, nationalist government.

Czestochowa's 3rd Equality Parade was undisturbed Saturday even though far-right activists came from other cities to show their opposition to it.

Bartlomiej Czuchnowski, head of a far-right youth organization in Opole, southwestern Poland, said the march was "an open provocation."

"This is a clear provocation, because LGBT circles have always been anti-Catholic, anti-Christian," he said.

A LGBT activist from Czestochowa, Monika Radecka, said she sees growing support for the marches but added "still there is a large group that does not support them."

"Whatever we, LGBT people, do is interpreted as a provocation," Radecka said.