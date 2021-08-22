AGFC to purchase carp-control boats

At its monthly meeting Thursday at Little Rock, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission authorized its fisheries division to buy and rig two specialized boats to catch and remove invasive carp in the Lower Mississippi River Basin and the Arkansas/White/Red Rivers Basin.

The boats will cost $70,000, which will come from four U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grants totaling $1.2 million to control the spread of invasive carp.

Invasive carp species include the bighead carp, black carp and silver carp. They were introduced to Arkansas in the 1960s and 1970s to control algae and vegetation in aquaculture operations. They have spread throughout the lower Arkansas River, the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois rivers.

In addition to feeding on plankton and reducing available forage at the base of the aquatic food web, invasive carp can pose a safety risk. Silver carp, in particular, are known for their habit of jumping from the water when startled, which is dangerous to boaters.

The commission also approved a package of regulations regarding Arkansas' $1,000 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Sportsman's Permit. The Code of Regulations was amended to allow lifetime license holders who have moved out of state but obtained their license prior to Sept. 1, 2021, to apply for and obtain public land elk-hunting and alligator-hunting permits through the AGFC's annual permit process. Holders of the $1,000 Lifetime Sportsman's Permit who have moved out of state, and who have purchased their permit before Sept. 1, 2021, also may waterfowl hunt on any AGFC WMA without a Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Hunting Permit and may hunt without date restrictions applicable to other nonresident hunters. The penalty for counterfeiting or falsifying information on any AGFC license also was increased with this regulations package.