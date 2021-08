Arkansans in baseball

MLB

POSITION PLAYERS

PLAYER CONNECTION POS TEAM

Brian Anderson Razorbacks 3B Miami

AVG. G AB R H HR RBI SB

.236 58 208 20 49 6 24 4

PLAYER CONNECTION POS TEAM

Andrew Benintendi Razorbacks LF KC

AVG. G AB R H HR RBI SB

.259 95 344 50 89 12 40 8

PLAYER CONNECTION POS TEAM

Jonathan Davis UCA/Camden CF NYY

AVG. G AB R H HR RBI SB

.128 63 86 20 11 1 4 4

NOTE Davis was optioned to Class AAA Scranton/

Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Wednesday.

PLAYER CONNECTION POS TEAM

James McCann Razorbacks C NY Mets

AVG. G AB R H HR RBI SB

.240 99 308 22 74 9 35 0

PITCHERS

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Dallas Keuchel Razorbacks Chi. WS

W-L ERA G GS IP H BB SO

8-7 4.71 25 24 135.2 139 46 82

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Blake Parker Hogs/Fayetteville Cleveland

W-L ERA G SV IP H BB SO

1-0 2.25 29 0 28.0 25 7 21

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Drew Smyly Hogs/LR Central Atlanta

W-L ERA G GS IP H BB SO

8-3 4.50 21 21 106.0 108 38 96

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Ryne Stanek Razorbacks Houston

W-L ERA G SV IP H BB SO

1-2 3.66 55 2 51.2 35 30 66

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Trevor Stephan Razorbacks Cleveland

W-L ERA G GS IP H BB SO

2-0 4.57 31 0 45.1 44 25 49

Through Friday’s games

INJURED LIST

POS. PLAYER CONNECTION TEAM

LHP Jalen Beeks Hogs/Fayetteville TB

REASON Had Tommy John surgery in Aug.

2020; expected to miss most of, if not the

entire, season.

LHP Jalen Beeks Hogs/Fayetteville TB

REASON Had Tommy John surgery in Aug. 2020; expected to miss most of, if not the entire, season.

LHP Hunter Wood Rogets Heritage Texas

REASON Originally placed on 10-day injured list on May 25 with a right UCL sprain. He was moved to the 60-day injured list on June 4 and had surgery June 28 to insert an internal brace in the elbow. Wood will miss the rest of the season.