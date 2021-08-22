Arkansas 187 bridge to close for work

Maintenance work will shut down the Arkansas 187 Beaver Bridge over the White River in Carroll County for parts of the next two weeks beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews may close the bridge between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday of each week, weather permitting, to allow a safety platform to be installed while crews replace the timber deck and railing, the department said.

Future work will require continuous 24-hour closures Monday through Thursday, the department said. A separate news release will be issued with those details. Traffic will be controlled using traffic cones and signs.