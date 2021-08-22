BANKRUPTCY WATCH

BAUXITE Senia V. Clark, 12347 Skyview Drive, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTON Ashley Bloom, 7824 Melody Lane, Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 13.
Katie L. Judkins, 417 Michelle Drive, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kimberlee Bull, 1407 Ridgecrest Drive, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Bridget Renee Brannon, 5544 Appletree Circle, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
John Jeffrey Owen, 5544 Appletree Circle, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Marisia D. Slayton, 2917 N. Sixth St., Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 13.
BONO Ann Denise Patton, 56 County Road 382, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Garrick Hayes, 502 Amy Circle, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Randolph V. and Keri L. Scott, 14 Timber Lane, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7.
CLINTON Angela Gail and Donald Aubrey Dodd, P.O. Box 1280, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Jason Garrett, 2010 Rich Smith Lane, Apt. 623, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 13.
Scott Kier Davis, 2270 Meadowlake, Apt. 805, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Torrey Hughey, 955 S. German Lane, Apt. K2, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
DEWITT Dan C. Tibbett, 715 McAdams Road, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Latwila Baylark, 510 S. Circle Drive, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
GRAPEVINE Cindy Lou Brown, 2256 Grant County 18, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
HARRISBURG Barbara T. Staten, 11464 Ark. 1, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Kimberly K. Bryant, 304 Swinging Bridge Drive, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael R. West, 1214 W. Maple St., Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Roofing ProPlus Contracting, LLC, 5265 Pangburn Road, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Deserae Pitts, 206 Boston St., Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 7.
James Heath Dunn, 1812 Steeple Chase Drive, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jeffery Feller, 905 Lessel Drive, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7.
Patrick L. Tolliver, 104 Vaun Drive, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Tuan Anh Nguyen, 1616 Latourette Lane, Apt. C, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tyler Timothy Masterson, 1407 Oak Terrace St., Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Alisha Harris-Hudson, 19 Fox Run Drive, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 13.
Amanda Corbett, 325 Rose St., Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Blair Williams, 515 Brookside Drive, Apt. A, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 13.
David Ockerman, 2701 Aldersgate Road, Apt. 302, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 13.
George L. Allison, 1101 Cemetary Road, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jackiline A. Clark, 1700 Glenda Drive, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Johnathan Hudson, 19 Fox Run Drive, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 13.
Judy Brown, 2026 Nichols Road, Apt. A, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
Linda Lee Layne, P.O. Box 26672, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7.
Okina S. Sanders, 8905 Longacre Drive, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7.
Phillip M. Page, P.O. Box 2986, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sharon Jean Butler, 5500 Highland Drive, Apt. 317, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sharon V. Bealer, P.O. Box 4854, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tammie A. Price, 7111 Indiana Ave., Apt. G5, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Unzzie Dewayne Turner Jr., 4710 Sam Peck Road, 1024, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Sonja Clyburn, 512 Wright St., Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Robert Stogner, 8801 Sinor, Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 7.
MANILA Kenneth and Cyndi Scott, 4512 West State Highway 158, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAYFLOWER Melissa Deane Holcomb, 26 S. Deer Lane, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
MCRAE Thomas Lee Bates, 10200 Rich Smith Lane #212, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
MCGEHEE Cathy Rena Harris, P.O. Box 1113, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
Vanesla Roshelle Williams, 320 McClendon Road, Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Kenneth Ray Malan, 819 Jose Chapel Road, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Jerry W. and Charity M. Kelly Jr., 114 Essie B. Lane St., Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Carolyn S. Sullivan, 5304 Jelce Road, Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 13.
Derrol Kiner Daves, 3501 Avondale St., Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 7.
Michelle A. Joyner, 4818 Sycamore St., Unit B, Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 7.
Thomas Daron McNutt, 224 Chreyl St., Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Bobby Joe and Gail Louise Sipes Jr., 2346 Hwy. 139, Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
PIGGOTT William Gary Moore Jr., 695 E. Jackson St., Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Betty Stevens, 5609 Kennedy, Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 7.
Cheryl Sanders, 1810 S. Laurel St., Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tomeisha Parks, 1305 W. 31st Ave., Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Courtney L Ballard, 612 E. E St., Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 7.
SCOTT Jeffery A Lockwood, 7800 Blue Heron Pkwy., Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Brenda Godfrey, 1215 Roundabout Circle, Apt. 15, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
William and Betty Perkins, 102 Deer Ridge Drive, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Ebony Williams, 3482 E. Kiehl Ave., Apt. 8201, Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 13.
Eric Carl and Natalie Danielle Johansson, 120 Jessica Drive, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Erica Jones, 9001 Brockington Road, Apt 81, Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 13.
Nicholas Collier, 7108 Lake Point Cove, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Samuel Lee Boren, 1300 Stafford, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
TYRONZA Beth Michelle Cavitt, 341 Walnut Drive, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
VILONIA Sheila A. Mauldin, 6 Evatt, Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Emma Lee Turner, 505 Hamilton St., Aug. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Karen Lynn Adams, 2902 Church St., Aug. 16, 2021, Chapter 7.