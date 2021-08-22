Best-sellers

Fiction

BLACK ICE by Brad Thor. The 20th book in the Scot Harvath series. The American spy faces dangers in the Arctic Circle.

THE CELLIST by Daniel Silva. The 21st book in the Gabriel Allon series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

NOT A HAPPY FAMILY by Shari Lapena. Questions arise when a rich couple are murdered after an Easter dinner with their three adult children.

BLIND TIGER by Sandra Brown. During Prohibition, Thatcher Hutton and Laurel Plummer wind up on opposite sides of a moonshine war in Texas.

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

WE WERE NEVER HERE by Andrea Bartz. Will the secrets Emily shares with Kristen about violent incidents in the past ruin her life?

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

Nonfiction

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

HERE, RIGHT MATTERS by Alexander Vindman. The retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel recounts his actions that led to the impeachment of President Trump and his testimony before Congress.

I ALONE CAN FIX IT by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters examine Trump's final year in office, with a focus on the key players around him.

THE AUTHORITARIAN MOMENT by Ben Shapiro. The conservative commentator describes what he perceives as threats to American business, education and politics.

HOW I SAVED THE WORLD by Jesse Watters.The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism.

THE PREMONITION by Michael Lewis. Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of covid-19. The profiles include a local public-health officer and a group of doctors nicknamed the Wolverines.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.