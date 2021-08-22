Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Aug. 14

Nakiah Howard and Kealin Purdiman, Jacksonville, twin daughters.

Aug. 15

Ginger Smith and Logan Hendricks, Sherwood, daughter.

Aug. 16

Brittney Blacksher, Little Rock, son.

Maria Martinez and Kenneth Dangerfield, Little Rock, son.

Ismael ad Brandi Childe, Hot Springs, son.

John and Mary Clemons, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 17

Bailey Austin and Jevin Rankin, North Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 18

Raveen Monts, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 19

Christopher and Ashley Tatum, Little Rock, son.