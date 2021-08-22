Pulaski County notebook

Bonuses for staff

on agenda for JPs

The Pulaski County Quorum Court will hear the final reading and consider passage Tuesday of a proposed ordinance to give bonuses to county employees.

The meeting will be in the Jeffrey Hawkins Conference Room of the Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.

Under the proposal, essential county employees would each receive a $500 bonus while first responders would each receive $1,000.

Part of the county's $76 million allotment from the federal American Rescue Plan would be used to pay the bonuses.

The proposed ordinance, added to the agenda less than an hour before the Quorum Court meeting in May, failed to pass with an emergency clause in that meeting. It has since been read publicly twice at meetings in June and July.

City seeking help,

vendors for event

Sherwood is calling for vendors and volunteer groups to participate in the annual Sherwood Fest on Sept. 25, according to a release from the city.

The festival will be in the Sherwood Sports Complex, 511 Dee Jay Hudson Dr., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that Saturday, the release said.

Regular vendors will be charged $50 to participate, and concession vendors will pay $100, with additional charges for electricity, according to the release.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and be available from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, the release said.

The deadline to sign up as a vendor is Sept. 10 and as a volunteer is Sept. 15.

More information is available at (501) 835-6893 or at Sherwoodfest@cityofsherwood.net.