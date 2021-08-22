Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell, 15707 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $3,200,000.

Knoebel Construction, 11400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $1,100,000.

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $787,622.

Not listed, 5600 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $567,000.

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $136,140.

Seneca Companies, 7620 Baseline Road, Little Rock, $122,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Chris Maris Custom Homes, 4603 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $900,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 127 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, $630,000.

Mark Baker Custom, 34 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $508,000.

Turner & Sons, 49 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $340,000.

Dillon Homes, 369 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Platinum Drywall, 8025 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

YSD Design & Development, 2818 W. 11th St., Little Rock, $195,000.