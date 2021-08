The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72113

• 1299 W. 25th St., residential, Ronald Stout, 1:29 p.m. Aug. 10, property valued at $44.

72114

• 314 N. Maple, residential, Darrian Duellman, 4:18 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $151.

• 4901 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Joe Smith, 12:43 p.m. Aug. 10, property valued at $56.

• 1200 E. Fifth St., residential, James Beard, 8:13 a.m. Aug. 13, property value unknown.

• 3101 E. Washington Ave., commercial, Kimberly Porter, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, property valued at $4,050.

• 1412 Main, residential, Charles Alexander, 5 p.m. Aug. 14, property valued at $1,000.

• 3101 E. Washington Ave. 1/2, residential, Kimberly Porter, 2 p.m. Aug. 16, property valued at $653.

• 700 E. Broadway, commercial, Circle K, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 18, property valued at $1,693.

• 2218 W. Long 17th St., residential, Gino Dellapelle Jr., 8:26 p.m. Aug. 19, property valued at $623.

72116

• 5001 Augusta Circle, Apt. AJ, residential, Virginia Martin, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $1,489.

• 4714 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Cellular Repair, 6:27 a.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $1,920.

• 2919 Lakewood Village Dr., commercial, Cell Phone Repair Center, 4:08 p.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $3,800.

• 2400 McCain Blvd., Apt. B24A1124, residential, Janijsha Argue, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 10, property valued at $400.

72117

• 4511 Haywood, residential, Johnny Jackson, noon Aug. 8, property valued at $200.

• 4414 E. Broadway, residential, Roy Dobbins Jr., 9:46 p.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $476.

• 513 Ellen, residential, Lacie Magie, 10:49 a.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $3,080.

• 621 Mills, residential, Amanda Ferguson, 4 p.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $1,610.

• 620 Annelle, residential, Leonard McGee Jr., 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13, property valued at $1,358.

• 1624 E. Broadway, residential, Janet Smith, 4:58 p.m. Aug 14, property valued at $1,200.

• 207 Mills St., residential, Michael Graham, 4 a.m. Aug. 18, property valued at $185.

72118

• 30 Championship Dr., commercial, Pro Shop, 9:52 p.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $291.

• 1523 W. 46th St., residential, Allen Conner, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 15, property value unknown.