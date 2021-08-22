Business people Northwest Arkansas

• Sandra Odom, nurse practitioner, has joined Baptist Health Urgent Care at 7600 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Odom earned a master of science in nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Tyler McKay has joined Eldridge Brooks Partners of Rogers as an associate attorney. His practice will focus on business and transactional law. McKay graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville. He received an undergraduate degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

• Dr. Kristin Chaffee recently joined PACE of the Ozarks. Chaffee earned her medical degree and master's degree in public health from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and completed the AHEC Family Medicine Residency program in Pine Bluff. She also completed fellowships in geriatrics and palliative care from UAMS.

• Evan Johnson, D.D.S., has joined Henry Matthews D.D.S. of Fayetteville. Johnson earned his bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and recently graduated from Texas A&M College of Dentistry in Dallas. He is a member of the American Dental Association.

