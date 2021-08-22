Calendar 8-22-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Kings Highway Church observes 100th anniversary

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will observe its 100th anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 22. The observance will be livestreamed on Facebook. The pastor is the Rev. Anthony J. Howard.

Barraque Street Church holds anniversary

Barraque Street missionary baptist church will host its 136th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Earl Michael Graham Jr., pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at North Little Rock.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 22

One Pine Bluff Praying events set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services in August will be held with citizens and leaders of Pine Bluff praying for the growth and prosperity of the city. In-person services will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sundays at the following churches: Aug. 22 - City of Love Outreach & Restoration, 1801 W. 17th Ave.; Aug. 29 - St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be observed for these in-person meetings, a spokesman said.

Through Sunday, Aug. 22

'9 to 5' The Musical open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is holding in-person performances of "9 to 5 the Musical." Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release. This musical production is based on the 1980 movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton. To purchase tickets or for details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Monday, Aug. 23

McGehee School Board to meet

McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Conner Middle School Library at McGehee. The agenda includes invoices and financial statement, contract addendums, district plans for 2021-2022, covid-19 mask mandate review and administrator reports, according to a news release.

A&P panel will meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Aug. 23 at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports of the A&P and the proposed 2022 budget, according to a news release.

Federal retirees to meet

The Pine Bluff Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building. Participants will dicusss the upcoming state meeting at Conway and local programs for the future. The local president is Waymond Meins, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Tax-delinquent land auction set

The Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) office will auction tax-delinquent land in Jefferson County at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center in banquet halls 2 and 4. Participants must register and registration is free. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Prospective bidders can find an online Public Auction Catalog, including a buyer's guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered for sale on the commissioner's website, www.cosl.org. Owners of delinquent parcels may pay those taxes online at www.cosl.org using a credit or debit card or print a Petition to Redeem from the website or call the office at 501-324-9422 to request the petition, which must accompany their payment.

Neighborhood groups to meet Tuesday

The community is invited to join Neighborhood Watch Groups in partnership with United Citizens of Pine Bluff in a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road. Topics will be public safety, crime reduction and results of a survey, according to a news release. The organizers will be meeting in each ward in a series of sessions and this meeting focuses on the 3rd Ward. Masks will be required, temperatures will be checked at the door and social distancing will be enforced for everyone's safety.

Civic auditorium panel slates call

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet by conference call at noon Aug. 24. If interested in joining the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com. They will be emailed information by Friday to join the call, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the A&P offices located in The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes reports from the marketing and finance committees, according to a news release.

UAPB offers weekly vaccination clinic

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is offering a vaccination clinic on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 in partnership with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy. The clinic is free and open to all unvaccinated enrolled students, faculty and staff, according to a news release. Doctor's Orders will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at the STEM building (on the corner of L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard) at UAPB.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Aug. 26

First Trinity to host covid testing

The First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will be a testing site for covid-19 and the delta variant from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 26. It is free to the public, according to a news release. The test will involve collecting a saliva sample through spitting in a lab cup. If infected, the participant will be provided further instructions. This covid-19 testing process is available through a collaborative partnership between Dr. Karen Crowell, M.D. of Pinnacle Family Medicine and Aletha Mays, chief executive officer of RHEA Medical Support Services, according to the release.

Art league to open exhibition at ASC

The 2021 Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition will open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Aug. 26. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m., according to a news release. Juror Bryan Massey, chair of the University of Central Arkansas Department of Art and Design, will announce winners at 5:30 p.m.

Clean energy meeting set

The Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom, according to a news release from Go Forward Pine Bluff Inc. For meeting sign-on information participants should call (870) 939-6900.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 26

UAPB alumni set popcorn fundraiser

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will hold its Double Good Popcorn Fundraising Campaign Aug. 26-28. This fundraiser will help support scholarships, grants, emergency gifting, books, career transition and mentoring of students who attend UAPB, according to Helen Fleming Johnson, campaign coordinator and member of the board of directors. Donations may be given at uapbalumni.org and via CashApp at $uapbamnalumni. Details: National Alumni Association, (870) 536-2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org.

Friday, Aug. 27

Neighbor to Neighbor hosts vaccine clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will have its follow-up covid-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27. The Pfizer shot will be given by Jefferson Regional Medical Center staff. Those coming for their second shot should bring their vaccination cards. Everyone is welcome even if it is for the first shot. The JRMC staff will tell people how and where to get their second shots, according to a news release. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Saturday, Aug. 28

SEARK to host food truck festival

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Food Truck Scholarship Festival at the Seabrook Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. from 3-10 p.m. Aug. 28. Vendors, a live DJ, and a bounce house will be on site. Admission is free, according to a news release. The event will also include the United Arkansas Basketball 3 on 3 tournament and a $1.000 cash prize. Details: (870) 543-5907.

Through Saturday, Aug. 28

ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn," a multi-media retrospective exhibition. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28. Featuring Colburn's inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition is an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31

Virtual conference set on forestry, land retention

The Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Joint Regional Conference will be held virtually at 9 a.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1. The conference is co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Cooperative Extension Program, according to a news release. Presenters include U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, 4th District; Justin Mallett, county forester, Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division; and Dewayne Goldmon, a Jefferson County farmer and senior advisor for racial equity to the U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary. To register, people may visit https://bit.ly/3iNYijQ. Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Keeping it in the Family outreach coordinator, at (870) 571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu.

Through Tuesday, Aug. 31

Foster care youth eligible for pandemic relief payments

Arkansans ages 16 to 26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750. The funds come from the federal "Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act," according to a report from Arkansas News Service. People may apply by Aug. 31 at ar.gov/fostercarepayments. Details: https://www.publicnewsservice.org/

Arsenal conducts controlled burns

The community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from Pine Bluff Arsenal through Aug. 31, depending on the weather. The Arkansas Forestry Commission will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns, according to a news release. These burns serve as an environmental benefit, not only to reduce wildfire risk by removing fuel levels and loading from the forest floor, but also act as timber stand and wildlife habitat improvements. The burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

Sunday, Sept. 12

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago, Ill.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Procurement topic of Generator session

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a workshop on Selling to the State of Arkansas from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants will learn about state procurement regulations and procedures for submitting bids. Seats are limited due to covid-19. Details: Liz Russsell of the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (AR PTAC) at erussell@uada.edu . Russell will also be available at The Generator on the third Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Retired teachers to meet virtually

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will host monthly Zoom meetings until further notice. Members will receive Zoom information prior to the scheduled Sept. 16 meeting,, according to a news release. Details: Lura Campbell, (870) 247-4734.

Friday, Sept. 17

Voices for Children sets golf tournament

The 17th annual Voices for Children Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.The tournament is $400 per team or sponsorships of $2,500 for platinum, $1,000 for gold, $500 for silver and $150 for hole sponsor. All proceeds will help Voices for Children continue to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for every foster child in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Details: Voices of Children, (870) 536-5922 or vfc@vfcadvocates.org.

Friday, Sept. 24

Stormwater program seeks artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program is seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 24, according to a news release. The main idea with the storm drains murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain, according to spokesman Kevin Harris. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or to receive an application packet, artists may contact Kevin Harris at the extension office at 870-534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 24

Grand Prairie arts festival seeks entries

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will accept entries in the Visual Art Competition for adults and children at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. This professional juried competition will celebrate its 67th year this fall, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. The arts center will receive entries Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artists' reception/open house will be held Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open Oct. 1-28. Entries may be picked up Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the news release. Artists may register their works online and see guidelines and other information at www.grandprairiearts.com.

Through Thursday, Sept. 30

Delta Leadership Institute forms available

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2022 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. Those interested can apply through Sept. 30 at dra.gov/leadership. DLI is an extensive,nine-month executive leadership programthat brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The 2022 Executive Academy class will include approximately 30 fellows from each of the eight DRA states, according to an Aug. 5 news release. Details: Delta Regional Authority, (662) 624-8600 or https://dra.gov/

Through Friday, Oct. 1

Wildland Fire Suppression forms available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Oct. 1. Eighty-five kits will be awarded to rural volunteer fire departments, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to a district forester. The application is available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Application.pdf. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 or www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 16

Rosenzweig Exhibition closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through Oct. 16. The exhibition is named for Irene Rosenzweig, a noted scholar and teacher. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free.

Through Wednesday, Oct. 27

DRA accepting workforce grant applications

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application cycle for the 2021 Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crises, according to a news release. To submit a grant application, visit the Delta Workforce Grant Program portal at https://workforce.dra.gov. All applications must be submitted in the portal by Oct. 27.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to honor Jefferson County Farm Family

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff.

Friday, Oct. 29

Boys and Girls Club reschedules golf tourney

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Oct. 29 at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration will start at 8 a.m. The registration deadline is Oct. 15 and the fee is $400 per team. The event is held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame reschedules ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Underway

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

UAPB announces football ticket sales

Season tickets for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2021 football season are on sale, according to a news release. The Golden Lions announced that fans can now purchase season and single game tickets for the upcoming season. The reigning Southwestern Athletic Western Division Champions will play five games at Simmons Bank Field and open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Lane College. The five-game packages can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3dde8mvb, by calling the UAPB Ticket Office at (870) 575-8601 or by emailing goldenliontickets@uapb.edu, according to the news release.

Railroad Museum open

The Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society Inc., reopened June 5. The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with free admission. Details: https://arkansasrailroadmuseum.org/

Utility, rent assistance available

Arkansans who are having trouble paying rent or utility bills due to covid-19 can apply for federal money to help cover costs incurred since April 2020, according to an Entergy Arkansas news release. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program has allocated $173 million to be administered through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS established the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to distribute the available funds. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance for rent and/or utility costs incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Details: ar.gov/rentrelief or https://www.entergy.com/covid-19/rental-assistance/ or https://www.entergy-arkansas.com/payment-options/.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering covid-19 shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available locally

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy's covid-19 vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is offering the vaccine. Visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/ Walmart and other pharmacies and health care providers are giving the vaccine. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.