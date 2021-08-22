CLASS 2A/8-MAN FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Tom Harrell has spent his entire career at Mountainburg and decided his 32nd season as head football coach will be his last.

He believes the Dragons could let him exit on a good note this season, despite last year's 3-6 finish.

"We've got some potential, I think," Harrell said. "We started a lot of sophomores last year, maybe nine. A year's experience and another year in the weight room, I think, is gonna make us better.

Tailback Noah Johnson leads a talented group of skill position players to go with quarterback Isaac Cowett and fullback Gus Newton. Harrell runs an unorthodox offense he calls a cross between the single-wing and the wing-T.

The Dragons struggled with low participation numbers last year, which Harrell attributed at least in part to the pandemic. But he said his time at Mountainburg has been memorable.

"I mean, it's been a roller-coaster at times," said Harrell, an Alma graduate who played for legendary coach Frank Vines. "But a lotta good times, a lotta good memories."

Fellow 2A-4 conference members Magazine and Johnson County Westside have also dealt with low numbers.

The Rattlers had only 20 or 21 at practices, which was more than a year ago despite their 9-3 finish. But coach Ryan Chambers said this year's team will be different.

"We've got a lot less experience, and we're not as big up front or in the backfield," Chambers said. "We'll be more finesse than last year."

Johnson County Westside will have more experience, returning 17 starters. But the Rebels may have less than 20 on the roster. Coach Joe Morse said that means as many as 10 players could be asked to play both ways.

"We have experience, and our first 11 will be able to keep us in games," Morse said. "It really depends on how our conditioning is coming into the third and fourth quarter and staying healthy."

8-man

Subiaco Academy came within a whisker of a state championship in its first season competing in 8-man football, which injected some confidence and excitement into a program that's struggled lately.

Despite falling 54-48 to Episcopal in that championship game, Trojans Coach Mike Berry said it was just what the doctor ordered for a team that hadn't won more than two games since 2013.

"The excitement in the football program was through the roof," Berry said. "The crowds were incredible. The kids had a wonderful time and we went 8-3 and went to a championship game.

"That wouldn't mean a lot to a Charleston or a Booneville, a Greenwood or Shiloh, but it meant a heck of a lot to us."

Subiaco returns four starters on both sides of the ball, including starting quarterback Wesley Schluterman and top receiver Justin Post. But Berry said this year could be different with a little more size on the roster.

"We were more finesse last year, but we've got a little more size on the offensive line," Berry said. "So we'll be different. I think we can line up toe-to-toe, foot-to-foot and knock people off the ball and have a good power running game that's not common in 8-man.

"People like to spread you out, use the open space, and we do, too. But we can also have a strong running game."

Jake Denzer is hoping to do something similar at Decatur.

He was hired over the summer and only managed to get together with a few players for voluntary workouts a week or two before fall practice began.

Denzer, who spent the past eight years as an assistant coach in his hometown of Elkins, will get the chance to mold a program that's struggled with low numbers for a while now and finished just 1-4 last season even competing in 8-man. He had only a dozen or so show up for the first week of practice.

But he believes the 8-man route might be just the thing to turn it around.

"It's awesome, the way the strategy impacts the game," Denzer said."You've got fewer bodies out there, so there's less need for your bigger, heavier linemen. It's more like basketball on turf.

"The core group of kids that I have, I can do a lot of good things with them. They've got great attitudes and great desire."

FINAL 2020 STANDINGS

Class 2A-4

Team Conf. Overall

Bigelow;7-0;12-1

Magazine;6-1;9-3

Quitman;4-3;6-6

Hector;3-2;5-5

Mountainburg;3-4;3-6

Yellville-Summit;2-5;3-7

Johnson County Westside;1-5;2-8

Conway Christian;0-6;0-9

8-MAN FOOTBALL SCHOOLS

North Conference

Rector

Brinkley

Augusta

Cedar Ridge

Augusta

Decatur

South Conference

Spring Hill

Cutter Morning Star

Hermitage

Marvell

Woodlawn

Large School Division

Subiaco Academy

Little Rock Episcopal

Marshall

Rose Bud

Little Rock Hall

SHINE ON .... Wesley Schluterman

SCHOOL Subiaco Academy

POSITION Quarterback/Defensive Back

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 155

TWITTER HANDLE @w_schluterman10

THE DIGITS Threw for 952 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 514 yards on just 97 carries (5.3 avg.) and nine more TDs to help the Trojans to the large school state title game in 8-man football. ... He also excelled on defense, racking up 58 tackles (45 solos), an interception and a fumble recovery.

CRUSHING ON My girlfriend, Gracie Koch.

I LISTEN TO Country music.

I BINGE WATCH I don't watch much TV

I DRIVE A 1992 Ford Ranger

MOST PEOPLE DON'T KNOW I like to spend more time with my family than my friends. I have three older brothers. They are all much older and they have kids. I've got five nephews and four nieces. There's a 14-year difference between my closest brother and me.

MY HERO IS My dad or my brother.

FAVORITE MEAL Steak.

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS It's just a fun sport and competitive. Growing up I would go to see games and I thought it would be fun to play and then when I got to play, I fell in love with it.

IN 10 YEARS I WILL Hopefully build some sort of athletic training facility and be a trainer. I want to be a trainer and a coach.

-- Paul Boyd

JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE REBELS

2020 RECORD 2-8 overall, 1-5 2A-4 Conference

COACH Joe Morse

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 9 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Braydon Edwards (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Dakota Beavers (Sr., 5-7, 155), DL Justice Cato (Sr., 5-10, 220), OL/DL Corey Ard (Sr., 6-2, 240), OL/DL Cody Keech (Sr., 6-3, 205), LB Brady Funk (Sr., 5-10, 195).

THE SKINNY Edwards rolled up more than 1,100 total yards and 11 TDs to earn all-conference honors at quarterback, after playing tight end and receiver as a sophomore. ... Beavers was also a factor on offense with more than 600 rushing yards and five TDs despite missing the final three games of the season because of covid-19. ... The Rebels struggled late in the season without Beavers and three other playmakers out for various reasons to the point they were forced to move an offensive lineman to running back. ... Beavers is nearing 1,000 career receiving yards and 500 yards rushing as he enters his senior year. ... Low numbers will still be an issue and as many as 10 players might have to go both ways for the Rebels. ... The entire offensive line returns with a trio of three-year starters, which means the Rebels will lean on the running game.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We have experience, and our first 11 will be able to keep us in games. It really depends on how our conditioning is coming into the third and fourth quarter. Our expectations are high as a coaching staff. The talent is there. It all depends on staying healthy and how much work this group of seniors is willing to put in during the season." -- Joe Morse

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 Paris Oct. 8 at Conway Christian*

Sept. 10 at Two Rivers Oct. 15 Bigelow*

Sept. 17 Lavaca Oct. 22 at Hector*

Sept. 24 at Mountainburg Oct. 29 at Yellville-Summit

Oct. 1 Quitman Nov. 5 Magazine

*-- Denotes 2A-4 Conference game

MOUNTAINBURG DRAGONS

2020 RECORD 3-6 overall, 3-4 2A-4 Conference.

COACH Tom Harrell

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Isaac Cowett (Sr., 5-7, 155), RB Noah Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 170), FB Gus Newton (Sr., 6-2, 215), OL Trenton Harrison (Jr., 6-2, 230), LB/RB Zac Walker (Jr., 5-9, 165), DB/WR Shay Pixley (Soph., 6-2, 165), TE Trey Shaffer (Jr., 6-0, 180), OL Tanner Shaffer (Jr., 6-2, 230).

THE SKINNY Harrell will be retiring following his 32nd season as the Dragons' head coach. ... The 58-year-old Harrell, an Alma graduate, has spent all 35 years of his career in education at Mountainburg. ... The Dragons have around 27 out this season, up slightly from a year ago, but still not where they were over the past 10 years, Harrell said. ... Harrell said having several students switch to virtual learning a year ago during the pandemic contributed to the lower numbers. ... Mountainburg operates out of a run-oriented offense that Harrell calls a cross between the Single-Wing and Wing-T. ... Cowett played some quarterback late in the season a year ago but will start in that spot this season. ... All-conference running back Noah Johnson rushed for 732 yards and 11 TDs a year ago and will start for a third straight season at linebacker.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I think we can be better than we were last year, if we've got everybody here. Quite a bit better, if we stay healthy. We'll have basically the same backfield back and our linemen are a year older and a year stronger. We lost a couple of receivers that's gonna hurt, but I think we'll be OK. It's been a very enjoyable life. I can look back at these pictures and see kids walk in here that graduated 15 years ago. They're just country people and I've loved every minute of it pretty much." -- Tom Harrell

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 at Cedarville Oct. 8 at Bigelow*

Sept. 10 at Lavaca Oct. 15 Hector*

Sept. 17 Hackett Oct. 22 at Conway Christian*

Sept. 24 J.C. Westside Oct. 29 Quitman

Oct. 1 Magazine^Nov. 5 at Yellville-Summit

*-- Denotes 2A-4 Conference game

MAGAZINE RATTLERS

2020 RECORD 9-3 overall, 6-1 2A-4 Conference

COACH Ryan Chambers

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS POS QB Haden Littleton (Sr., 5-10, 165), RB Ashton Droemer (Sr., 5-9, 165), OL Terrance Thurman (6-0, 320), LB/FB James Haugh (5-11, 180), WR Austin Krigbaum (Sr., 5-9, 160), OL/DL Trace Nicholas (Jr., 5-11, 195), WR Isaac Klein (Jr., 6-1, 140).

THE SKINNY The Rattlers will base out of the double-wing formation on offense but operate out of the shotgun more with Littleton, who didn't play last year, at quarterback. ... Magazine's roster is slightly bigger than a year ago, but still not great with a little more than 20 out for early practices. ... Chambers, a Magazine native in his second season as head coach, said inexperience and lack of size on both the line and in the backfield will be an issue. ... Droemer, an all-state slotback, rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 11 TDs and will start for his third straight year at safety as well. ... Thurman, a three-year starter and all-conference performer, will anchor the offensive line. ... Krigbaum came on late in the season as a receiver and snared a pair of touchdown catches during the playoffs. ... Klein, who did not play a year ago, could also help at receiver. ... Nicholas will shift from defensive tackle to linebacker and should be a playmaker, Chambers said.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It's tough to replace a 1,600-yard rusher and a three-year starter at quarterback. I could call any play I wanted and if it was wrong, he could change it at the line of scrimmage. We lost so much experience nobody really knows how good we can be. I think it'll be a learning curve with some of these guys getting up to speed. But by the time conference season rolls around we may be able to get it going a little bit." -- Ryan Chambers

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 at Mansfield Oct. 8 Hector*

Sept. 10 at Lamar JV Oct. 15 at Quitman*

Sept. 13 Waldron JV Oct. 22 Yellville-Summit*

Sept. 24 Bigelow^Oct. 29 at Conway Christian

Oct. 1 at Mountainburg^Nov. 5 at J.C. Westside

*-- Denotes 2A-4 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

SUBIACO ACADEMY TROJANS

2020 RECORD 8-3

COACH Mike Berry

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB/DB Wesley Schluterman (Sr., 6-0, 155), WR/CB Justin Post (5-10, 150), CB Luke Castro (Jr., 5-11, 138), RB/LB Giovanni Vargas (Jr., 5-7, 143), OL/DL Lukas Rainwater (Jr., 6-0, 250), WR/DE Chris Ramirez (Jr., 6-2, 135).

THE SKINNY The Trojans' move to 8-man football has revitalized a football program that hadn't won more than 2 games in a season since 2013. ... Schluterman returns as a two-way threat at quarterback and a strong defender as well. ... The senior QB threw for just under 1,000 yards and rushed for more than 500, too, accounting for 22 TDs (13 passing/9 rushing). ... Schluterman also added 58 tackles. ... Subiaco has a bigger, more physical group than the one that lost in the large-school state championship game, Berry said. ... But they must replace bellcow Payne Lee, who rushed for a team-high 1,116 yards and added 276 more yards receiving and accounted for nine touchdowns. ... Post gives them a big-play threat on the outside and a lockdown corner on defense. ... Post racked up more than 900 all-purpose yards and 11 TDs on offense to go with 8 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and 57 tackles (2 for loss).

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We lost a lot of production -- two seniors -- one who led the team in tackles and the other led in rushing yards. We'll have to figure out how to get that production out of more than one person. We can do that. I think we have a lot more quality depth than we had last year. We feel real good about it quite honestly." -- Mike Berry

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 Spring Hill Sept. 24 at Marshall

Sept. 3 at Cedar Ridge Oct. 8 Little Rock Hall

Sept. 10 Rose Bud Oct. 15 at LR Episcopal

DECATUR BULLDOGS

2020 RECORD 1-4

COACH Jake Denzer

RETURNING STARTERS n/a

KEY PLAYERS ATH Kayden Burr (Soph., 5-10, 150), RB/LB Waylon Harrington (Sr., 6-0, 195), DT Mason Potter (CB/WR, 5-9, 195), Landen Watson (Jr., 5-8, 160).

THE SKINNY Denzer, who was hired in the summer, has his first head coaching job after spending eight years as an assistant at Elkins, his hometown. ... He only had time for a week or so of volunteer workouts before fall practice began. ... The Bulldogs, who moved to 8-man football because of low numbers, had only around a dozen or so players out for the first week of practice. ... Denzer hopes to inject some excitement into the program with the 8-man game.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I'm definitely a small-town guy. I'm excited. It's awesome the way the strategy impacts the game. You've got fewer bodies out there, so there's less need for your bigger, heavier linemen. It's more like basketball on turf." -- Jake Denzer

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 at Jasper, Mo.^Oct. 1 at Marshall

Sept. 3 at Spring Hill Oct. 15 Brinkley

Sept. 10 at Augusta Oct. 22 Rector

Sept. 24 Midland Oct. 29 at Cedar Ridge

Lukas Rainwater (60) of Subiaco Academy at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Justin Post (7) of Subiaco Academy at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Giavanni Vargas (25) of Subiaco Academy at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Coach Mike Berry of Subiaco Academy at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Wesley Schluterman (10) of Subiaco Academy at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Senior Wesley Schluterman returns at quarterback for Subiaco Academy. He was a two-way player for the Trojans, who reached the championship game of the large-school classification of 8-man football in their first season competing at that lebel last year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Decatur coach Jake Denzer

Decatur's Kayden Burr

Decatur's Landen Watson

Decatur's Mason Potter

Decatur's Waylon Harrington

Mountainburg's Noah Johnson (25) celebrates a long run by teammate Zac Walker last season. Both Johnson and Walker should be keys for the Dragons' hopes this season. photo by Belinda Merritt Special to the NWA Democrat Gazette