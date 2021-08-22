Class 3A FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

Newport at Prescott, Aug. 27

Brian Glass said he likes where his team is going into the season. The Curley Wolves won't have to wait long to get an assessment on how they measure up against another top team. Both squads should be amped up for the season opener. It'll be one of the state's marquee games on the night, and it could be a preview of what's to come in November.

Centerpoint at Prescott, Oct. 8

Glen Rose will have quite a bit to say when it comes to crowning a 3A-5 champion, but this game has all the makings of a seesaw affair, particularly if the Knights start out the season hot. Centerpoint recorded eight victories for the second year in a row in 2020 and returns 15 regulars, including dangerous quarterback Josh Lawson. Prescott has standouts everywhere, too, and beat up on the Knights last year 42-20.

Rison at McGehee, Oct. 15

Rison was bogged down last season because of covid-19, but no one expects the Wildcats to struggle again. A victory over McGehee will justify that line of thinking. Both teams have tough games seven days before this one unfolds. McGehee will travel to Camden Harmony Grove while Rison, which played just seven games last season, faces Smackover.

Harding Academy at Newport, Oct. 29

These teams are picked to finish 1-2 in the conference race, and this clash could determine the winner. Harding Academy is the two-time defending state champion, and Newport is trying to return to its glory days as a dominant program. Talent will be spread all over Greyhound Field when these two hook up.

Osceola at Hoxie, Oct. 29

Both have traded blowout victories on the other teams' home field the past two years. The Seminoles were blasted by 34 points a year ago while the Mustangs lost by 27 in 2019. Something has to give this time around, but these two appear to be evenly matched, at least on paper. Hoxie does have a tough defense returning to counter Osceola's quick-strike offense.