CLASS 3A FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Nothing changed at Booneville last season as Doc Crowley took over and led the Bearcats to a fifth consecutive conference championship.

Crowley expects plenty more success in his second season as head coach of the Bearcats, who finished 10-3 after advancing to the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

"We've got a quarterback who rushed for over 1,000 yards, and our front five on the offensive line is as quick and strong as we've ever had," said Crowley, who took over as head coach after Scott Hyatt retired last season.

Crowley's statement is a reminder that teams long accustomed to chasing the Bearcats have more work to do. Booneville won at least 10 games for the fourth time in five seasons. Randon Ray triggered an offense that averaged 31.6 points per game and that number could go higher for the senior quarterback, who rushed for 1,733 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.

While Ray is the primary ballcarrier in Booneville's run-oriented offense, he's not alone as a threat. There's Rocky Ross, Rylan Ray, Dunn Daniel, and Dax Goff (6-1, 190), a sophomore who the folks in Booneville claim is the real deal.

"He's got the frame, work ethic, and speed," Crowley said. "He just needs to show out on Friday nights."

Paris is the top contender to Booneville's reign in the 3A-4 Conference with several starters back from a team that went 11-2 last season.

The list starts with quarterback Chase Watts, who accounted for 40 touchdowns last season. He has strong support from running back Duke Welker, a 1,000-yard rusher, and receiver Blake Martines, who caught 48 passes for over 500 yards last season.

Paris' defense should be stout as well with all-conference linebacker Nate Henderson, who led the Eagles with 103 tackles, back for his senior season.

"We have a really good core returning and I feel like, offensively, we have the potential to put up a lot of points," said first-year Paris coach Jeff Weaver, who takes over after Tyler Clark went to Russellville. "Defensively, those guys created a lot of turnovers last year and most of those guys are back as well."

3A-1 CONFERENCE

The race for superiority in the 3A-1 Conference is expected to be between defending league champion Charleston and Cedarville, which lost 36-34 in a showdown last season at Alumni Field. The Pirates get the Tigers at home this season on Oct. 1.

"We lost to Charleston and Greenland by two points each on the road last season. I believe this is our year," Cedarville coach Max Washausen said.

Washausen's confidence in his team is well-founded with seven offensive and defensive starters returning. Two-time all-state running back Darryl Kattich is back for his senior year after he rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.

Quarterback Cody Dickens is back to engineer the team's Wing-T offense, and Hayden Partain takes his place again as a two-way terror at fullback and linebacker for Cedarville, which finished 7-4 overall after losing its final two games.

"We have 3,200 yards of rushing coming back with a 1,000-yard passer, so all of our skill guys are back," Washausen said. "We know we can run the ball. We just need to work on our pass protection."

Wrestling the 3A-1 title away will be tough against a Charleston team with eight offensive starters returning from a team that finished 7-0 in the league and 9-3 overall.

Quarterback Brandon Scott, perhaps the league's best overall athlete, returns after throwing for over 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore. He's also careful with the ball, throwing only five interceptions in 10 starts last season.

Charleston's primary concern is to find a playmaker to replace Breckon Ketter, a workhorse at running back as a senior last year.

"We don't have a set guy this year," Charleston coach Ricky May said. "We've got about four guys with different styles of running and maybe one of those players will emerge and be the guy."

Greenland, Lincoln, and Hackett will all challenge for playoff spots. Greenland graduated stars at quarterback and running back from a 9-3 team, but no one should overlook the Pirates with J.J. Hollingsworth (6-foot-5, 250 pounds), a Division I prospect, back to intimidate opponents.

Final Conference Standings

3A-4 Conference/Overall

Booneville; 5-0; 10-3

Paris; 5-1; 11-2

Atkins; 5-2; 7-4

Perryville; 4-3; 6-5

Mayflower; 2-4; 2-8

Baptist Prep; 1-4; 4-6

Danville; 1-4; 1-8

Two Rivers; 0-5; 0-8

3A-1 Conference/Overall

Charleston; 7-0, 9-3

Greenland; 6-1; 9-3

Lincoln; 4-2; 7-5

West Fork; 3-4; 5-6

Cedarville; 4-3; 7-4

Hackett; 2-3; 5-5

Lavaca; 1-5; 1-7

Mansfield; 0-7; 1-9

SHINE ON

PEYTON HESTER

SCHOOL Hackett

POSITION Wide receiver/Linebacker

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

WEIGHT 190

TWITTER HANDLE @PeytonHester2

THE DIGITS Led Hornets with 57 catches for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. ... Son of former Hackett coach Lonnie Hester. .... Peyton's two brothers were both quarterbacks at Hackett.

I LISTEN TO Rap and old Rock to get me pumped up every once in a while

I BING WATCH The Office. I'm a huge Office fan.

I DRIVE A red chevy, 2014

MY HERO IS Definitely, my dad. He always helps me. He takes me to football camps, helps me in watching film.

FAVORITE MEAL Chicken. Any time of chicken.

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL The competition and brotherhood I have with all my friends. Getting to play with them is special.

IN 10 YEARS I WILL BE A strength and conditioning coach for some college.

3A-1 CONFERENCE

CEDARVILLE PIRATES

2020 RECORD 7-4 overall, 4-3 3A-1 Conference

COACH Max Washausen

KEY PLAYERS FB Hayden Partain (Sr., 6-1, 220), RB Darryl Kattich (6-1, 200), QB Cody Dickens (6-3, 175), WR Lane Hightower (Jr., 6-2, 175), RB Hayden Morton (Jr., 5-9, 155), NG Tyree Mongold (Sr., 5-7, 175).

THE SKINNY Cedarville returns plenty of firepower from a team that totaled 410 points in 11 games. .... Pirates are led offensively by Darryl Kattich, a two-time all-state running back who rushed for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. .... Hayden Partin is a two-way standout at fullback and linebacker for the Pirates, who return seven starters on each side of the ball. ..... Cody Dickens returns at quarterback after throwing for nearly 1,000 yards as a junior. .... Pirates finished 7-4 after winning six of its first seven games in 2020.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We have 3,200 yards of rushing coming back with a 1,000-yard passer, so all of our skill guys are back. We really improved our passing game during the summer but what we've really got to work on in fall camp is our pass protection. We know we can run the ball. We just need to work on our pass protection." -- Max Washausen

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27; Berryville; Oct. 8; Hackett*

Sept. 3; Mountainburg; Oct. 15; at West Fork*

Sept. 10; at Green Forest; Oct. 22; Greenland*

Sept. 24; at Lavaca; Oct. 29; at Mansfield*

Oct. 1; Charleston; Nov. 5; at Lincoln

*-- Denotes 3A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

CHARLESTON TIGERS

2020 RECORD 9-3 overall, 7-0 3A-1 Conference

COACH Ricky May

KEY PLAYERS QB Brandon Scott (Jr., 6-1, 175), OL Lane Moore (Sr., 5-8, 180), OL Clay West (Sr., 5-10, 260), LB Ramson Merechka (Sr., 5-10, 190), WR Bryton Ketter (Jr., 5-8, 140), RB Brevyn Ketter (Jr., 5-8, 140).

THE SKINNY Charleston went undefeated in conference play and finished with nine wins overall, the most for the Tigers since 2017. .... Charleston averaged 38.7 points per game behind quarterback Brandon Scott, who threw for 1,612 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore. ..... Scott is also a standout basketball player for the Tigers. .... Twin brothers Brevyn and Bryton Ketter each made all-conference last season after strong offensive performances.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We had a senior, Breckon Ketter, at running back and we don't have a set guy this year," Ricky May said. "We've got about four guys with different styles of running and maybe one of those players will emerge and be the guy." -- Ricky May

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3; Danville; Oct. 8; Mansfield*

Sept. 11; at Pottsville; Oct. 15; at Hackett*

Sept. 17; at Ozark; Oct. 22; Lincoln*

Sept. 24; Greenland; Oct. 29; at West Fork

Oct. 1; at Cedarville; Nov. 5; Lavaca

*-- Denotes 3A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

GREENLAND PIRATES

2020 RECORD 9-3 overall, 6-1 3A-1 Conference

COACH Lee Larkan

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Max Meredith (Jr., 5-11, 225), RB Seth Center (Jr., 6-0, 165), WR Kaden Watts (Sr., 5-9, 150), DE J.J. Hollingsworth (Sr., 6-5, 250), OL Matthew Goad (Jr., 5-8, 235), WR Zach Holte (5-11, 160)

THE SKINNY Greenland must replace quarterback Gabe Wilson and running back Jett Dennis, standout players who produced plenty of yardage as seniors in 2020. ... Plenty of talent returns, including defensive end and offensive guard J.J. Hollingsworth (6-6, 250), an all-state player who is committed to Arkansas. .... Greenland won nine games last season, the most for the Pirates since a 10-win season in 2015. ... Junior Max Meredith has the inside track to take over at quarterback for Wilson, who was twice named Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week last season. .... Greenland's offensive line includes junior Matthew Goad, whose father also played for coach Larkan.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I think our skill people could be pretty good and score some points. Our running backs are good and our quarterback is solid. We just need our offensive line to be as good as it needs to be." -- Lee Larkan

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27; at Elkins; Oct. 8; at Lincoln*

Sept. 10; Danville; Oct. 15; Lavaca*

Sept. 17; Berryville; Oct. 22; at Cedarville*

Sept. 24; at Charleston; Oct. 29; Hackett

Oct. 1; Mansfield; Nov. 5 Berryville

*Denotes 3A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

HACKETT HORNETS

2020 RECORD 5-5 overall, 4-2 3A-1 Conference

COACH Michael Meador

KEY PLAYERS OL Isaiah Carter (Sr., 6-0, 300), OL Mason Oelke (Sr., 5-8, 200), QB Ethan Slavens (Sr., 6-5, 210), WR Peyton Hester (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Cogan Hester (Sr., 5-11, 200), WR Logan Slavens (Sr., 5-10, 170).

THE SKINNY Hackett won a playoff game at Mountain View before being eliminated in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs by Booneville. ..... Hornets are paced by senior Peyton Hester, a two-way standout at receiver and linebacker. ... Hester had over 1,000 yards in receiving and he piled up a whopping 161 tackles at inside linebacker. ..... Ethan Slavens took over at quarterback after Avery Hester got injured in the opener and passed for 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns for Hackett. ...Seniors Isaiah Carter and Mason Oelke anchor the offensive line. ..... Hackett expects major contributions from Carlos Tostado, a lineman who moved to Hackett from Clarksville.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "Ethan started seven games and he really came on with some big games at the end of the season," Michael Meador said. "We've got several guys coming back on our offensive line, where we should be a lot bigger, a lot stronger. Peyton Hester had over 1,000 yards receiving and he was the leading tackler in the state. Our move-in, Carlos Tostado, is a really great kid, a hard worker, and he's going to help our football team out."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3; Pocola, Okla; Oct. 8; at Cedarville*

Sept. 10; at Panama, Okla.; Oct. 15; Charleston*

Sept. 17; at Mountainburg; Oct. 22; West Fork*

Sept. 24; at Lincoln; Oct. 29; at Greenland

Oct. 1; Lavaca; Nov. 5; Mansfield

*-- Denotes 3A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

LINCOLN WOLVES

2020 RECORD 7-5 overall, 4-2 3A-1 Conference

COACH Reed Mendoza

RETURNING STARTERS 3 offense, 3 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Caleb Mathews (Sr., 5-10, 180), WR Lincoln Morphis (6-0, 160), WR Rafael Pena (Jr., 5-6, 145), OL Val Diaz (Jr., 6-2, 285), WR Tristan Gilbreath (Sr., 5-9, 150), DL Dakota Christianson (Sr., 6-0, 230).

THE SKINNY Reed Mendoza begins his second year as head coach after previously serving as head coach for one year at Dover and as a defensive coordinator and head baseball coach at Lincoln. ...Wolves finished with a winning record and won a playoff game in first year in Class 3A. ... Lincoln will return to Class 4A in the 2022-24 reclassification cycle. .... Lincoln won three consecutive roads late in the season before losing at McGehee in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I feel like we have really good leadership and I was kind of questioning that coming into the spring and fall camp because we lost a lot of experience. But this group has done a great job. We're not going to be a team that wows you with a lot of speed or size, but they're going to show up and play extremely hard." -- Reed Mendoza

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27; Elkins; Oct. 8; Greenland*

Sept. 3; at Westville, Okla.; Oct. 15; at Mansfield*

Sept. 10; at Huntsville; Oct. 22; at Charleston*

Sept. 24; Hackett*; Oct. 29; Lavaca

Oct. 1; at West Fork; Nov. 5; Cedarville

*-- Denotes 3A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

LAVACA GOLDEN ARROWS

2020 RECORD 1-7 overall, 1-5 3A-1 Conference

COACH Mark Headley

KEY PLAYERS QB Maddox Noel (Jr., 5-10, 160), OL Cade Adams (Sr., 6-3, 285), WR Jackson Floyd (Sr., 5-10, 150), RB Cazen Winters (Sr., 5-10, 165), DB Spencer Giles (Jr., 5-10, 140).

THE SKINNY Lavaca is anticipating more success after managing one win in each of the past two seasons. ..... Lavaca won 20-12 at Mansfield for its only win in 2020. ... Eight returning starters are back on offense and defense including quarterback Maddox Noel, who passed for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore. ... Noel's return should lead to an improved offense that managed only 113 points in eight games last season. ... Senior Ben Rodriguez led the defense with 72 tackles last year from his inside linebacker position.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "At times, I had seven sophomores starting on both sides of the ball. When you have that many sophomores, I don't care how good you are, you're going to take your lumps sometimes. We've got eight starters coming back but, with that said, these guys have got to learn how to win." -- Mark Headley

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27; Elkins; Oct. 8; West Fork*

Sept. 3; at Westville, Okla; Oct. 15; at Greenland*

Sept. 10; at Huntsville; Oct. 22; Mansfield*

Sept. 24; Cedarville; Oct. 29; at Lincoln

Oct. 1; at Hackett; Nov. 5; at Charleston

*-- Denotes 3A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

MANSFIELD TIGERS

2020 RECORD 1-9 overall, 0-7 3A-1 Conference

COACH Tim Cothran

KEY PLAYERS QB Zayne Dugan (Sr., 6-6, 225), WR Fisher Willsey (Jr., 6-0, 190), WR Austin Carlton (Sr., 5-6, 145), OL Christian Cass (Sr., 6-2, 225), WR Drew Elmore (Jr., 6-5, 185).

THE SKINNY Mansfield had a huge drop-off after graduating most of the players who posted 15 combined wins in 2019 and 2018. .... The Tigers finished 1-9 were outscored 430-168 after opening the season with a 41-0 win over Magazine. A 41-0 loss at Waldron two weeks later began a nine-game losing streak. .... Mansfield returns five starters on offense, including quarterback Zayne Dugan, who threw for over 1,300 yards and scored 13 touchdowns as a junior. .... Mansfield will rely heavily on junior Fisher Willsey, a versatile athlete who can play quarterback, fullback, receiver, and linebacker for the Tigers.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "Our numbers are low. We've got 23, 24 kids out for football when we usually have 30. We've got six seniors and the good news is that those guys have experience from last year. The kids we have back are doing a lot of things right." -- Tim Cothran

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27; Magazine; Oct. 8; at Charleston*

Sept. 3; Waldron; Oct. 15; Lincoln*

Sept. 10; at Elkins; Oct. 22; at Lavaca*

Sept. 24; West Fork; Oct. 29: Cedarville

Oct. 1; at Greenland Nov. 5; at Hackett

*-- Denotes 3A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

WEST FORK TIGERS

2020 RECORD 5-6 overall, 3-4 3A-1 Conference

COACH Justin Smith

KEY PLAYERS QB Eli Howerton (Jr., 6-3, 190), RB Ross Ivy (Sr., 5-8, 165), WR Ethan Howerton (Sr., 6-0, 185), OL Eli Edens (6-3, 260), OL Ethan Island (Sr., 5-10, 210), DL Daden Huckabee (Jr., 5-9, 250).

THE SKINNY West Fork made tremendous progress last year with five wins after totaling four wins the previous four seasons. ... Five starters return on offense, including junior quarterback Eli Howerton, who accounted for over 600 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Howerton is an all-around athlete who plays football, basketball, baseball, and has participated in track and field. .... Howerton's brother, senior Ethan Howerton, starts at free safety and wide receiver for the Tigers. .... Junior Eli Edens is a force at offensive guard and nose guard for the Tigers. .... Coach Smith begins his fourth season at West Fork. He previously served as an assistant coach at Marion and Stuttgart.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "Our offense (Flexbone) is meticulously geared toward the little things. Our guys have made tremendous strides in learning the offense we've put in and I think we'll be a little more flexible in what we can do this year." -- Justin Smith

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27; Green Forest; Oct. 8; at Lavaca*

Sept. 3; at Berryville; Oct. 15; Cedarville*

Sept. 10; at Paris; Oct. 22; at Hackett*

Sept. 24; at Mansfield Oct. 29; Charleston

Oct. 1; Lincoln; Nov. 5; Greenland

*-- Denotes 3A-1 Conference games

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

BOONEVILLE BEARCATS

2020 RECORD 10-3 overall, 5-0 3A-4 Conference

COACH Doc Crowley

KEY PLAYERS QB Randon Ray (Sr., 5-8, 160), DL Rocky Ross (Sr., 5-8, 145), OL Brett Welling (Jr., 5-9, 220), RB Dax Goff (So., 6-1, 190), TE Matt Goers (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Rayce Blansett (Sr., 6-0, 165).

THE SKINNY Former offensive coordinator Doc Crowley took over as head coach after Scott Hyatt retired and led Booneville to fourth consecutive conference championship. .... Bearcats finished 10-3 overall after being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Harding Academy, the eventual state champions in Class 3A. .... Randon Ray returns at quarterback after rushing for over 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. Ray scored three touchdowns and rushed for nearly 150 yards in a 20-19 win at Ozark. .... Bearcats expect sophomore Dax Goff (6-1, 190) to emerge as a top playmaker at running back. .... Senior Rocky Ross is a force along the defensive line for Booneville.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We've got a quarterback who rushed for over 1,000 yards and our front five on the offensive line is as quick and strong as we've ever had. The chemistry on this team is really good." -- Doc Crowley

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27; at Dardanelle; Oct. 8; at Mayflower*

Sept. 3; Ozark; Oct. 15; Baptist Prep*

Sept. 17; at Mena; Oct. 22; at Atkins*

Sept. 24; Two Rivers; Oct. 29; Paris*

Oct. 1; Danville; Nov. 5; at Perrville

-- Denotes 3A-4 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

PARIS EAGLES

2020 RECORD 11-2 overall, 5-1 3A-4 Conference

COACH Jeff Weaver

KEY PLAYERS QB Chase Watts (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Blake Martines (Sr., 5-7, 130), RB Duke Walker (Sr., 6-0, 175), LB Nate Henderson (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Cooper Haley (Sr., 6-3, 160), OL Ryan Post (6-3, 295).

THE SKINNY Former Russellville head coach and longtime Greenwood assistant Jeff Weaver takes over at Paris for Tyler Clark, who left to become Russellville's offensive coordinator ..... Paris advanced to the third round of the playoffs after finishing second in the 3A-4 Conference to Booneville. ..... The Eagles led the league in scoring with 583 points in 13 games for the season. .... Paris returns seven starters on offense including quarterback Chase Watts, who totaled 2,000 yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior. ... Duke Walker is back after rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We have a really good core returning and I feel like, offensively, we have the potential to put up a lot of points. Defensively, those guys created a lot of turnovers last year and most of those guys are back as well." -- Jeff Weaver

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27; at Lavaca; Oct. 8; Baptist Prep*

Sept. 3; at JC Westside; Oct. 15; Atkins*

Sept. 10; West Fork; Oct. 22; Perryville*

Sept. 24; at Mayflower; Oct. 29; at Booneville

Oct. 1; at Two Rivers; Nov. 5 Danville*

*Denotes 3A-4 Conference games

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

