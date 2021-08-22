Class 3A Super Six By Erick Taylor

No. 1 Harding Academy

COACH Neil Evans

CONFERENCE 3A-2

2020 RECORD 12-1

KEY RETURNERS RB Andrew Miller (Sr., 6-0, 205); OL Jacob Breezeel (Sr., 6-6, 301); LB Eli Wallis (Sr., 5-10, 195); DL Cooper Welch (Sr., 5-11, 240)

NOTEWORTHY The Wildcats dominated the competition last season to pick up the school's eighth state championship. ... The last time Harding Academy dropped a game against a state team was to Lamar 32-13 in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs in 2018. ... Junior quarterback Kade Smith has committed to play baseball for the University of Arkansas. ... The Wildcats return nine starters on a defense that held opponents to 21 points or fewer nine times last year.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;at Bald Knob

Sept. 10;at Heber Springs

Sept. 17;Camden Harmony Grove

Sept. 24;Briarcrest (Tenn.) Christian

Oct. 1;Mountain View*

Oct. 8;at Riverview*

Oct. 15;Open

Oct. 22;Melbourne*

Oct. 29;at Newport*

Nov. 4;Salem*

*3A-2 Conference games

No. 2 Prescott

COACH Brian Glass

CONFERENCE 3A-5

2020 RECORD 10-1

KEY RETURNERS RB Jaylen Hopson (Sr., 5-8, 165); WR/DE Caleb Harris (Sr., 6-4, 225); DL Raul Quidera (Sr., 5-9, 165); RB/DB Jason Patrick (Sr., 6-1, 175)

NOTEWORTHY A heartbreaking loss to McGehee in the quarterfinals of the playoffs ruined Prescott's unbeaten season in 2020. The Curley Wolves held a nine-point lead late before faltering. ... Glass coached the track and field team to its fourth consecutive state championship this past spring. ... Prescott has generated at least 10 victories each year since 2014. ... The Curley Wolves put up 39 points or more in all 11 of their games last year.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Newport

Sept. 3;Gurdon

Sept. 17;at Hope

Sept. 24;at Horatio*

Oct. 1;Fouke*

Oct. 8;Centerpoint*

Oct. 15;at Genoa Central*

Oct. 22;Bismarck*

Oct. 29;at Jessieville*

Nov. 5;Glen Rose*

*3A-5 Conference game

No. 3 McGehee

COACH Marcus Haddock

CONFERENCE 3A-6

2020 RECORD 12-1

KEY RETURNERS RB/DB Jody Easter (Sr., 6-0, 180); RB/LB Channing Woodson (Sr., 5-11, 215); WR/DB A.J. Jordan (Sr., 5-11, 160); OL/DL Tyler Stallings (Sr., 6-1, 210)

NOTEWORTHY The Owls ran into a buzz saw in Harding Academy during last season's Class 3A state final, but they will have a good shot at making it back to War Memorial Stadium behind a stout senior group. ... McGehee won all of its league games by at least 22 points a year ago. ... The program has seven state titles on its resume, with the last one coming in 1999. ... Haddock took over the team in 2008 after spending seven seasons as an assistant at West Memphis.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 3;at DeWitt

Sept. 10;Dumas

Sept. 17;at Crossett

Sept. 24;Drew Central*

Oct. 1;Lake Village*

Oct. 8;at Camden Harmony Grove*

Oct. 15;Rison*

Oct. 22;at Barton*

Oct. 29;Dollarway*

Nov. 5;at Smackover*

*3A-6 Conference game

No. 4 Osceola

COACH Jamie Carter

CONFERENCE 3A-3

2020 RECORD 5-5

KEY RETURNERS QB Dontaven Littleton (Sr., 6-2, 207); WR/LB A.J. Harris (Sr., 6-3, 202); OL/DL Kemarion Brooks (Sr., 6-3, 217); WR/S Jabari Person (Sr., 6-0, 167)

NOTEWORTHY The Seminoles placed third in the conference last season but have a veteran team returning and a few transfers, all of which should lead to an interesting season. ... Carter, now in his second season as head coach, played at the University of Alabama from 1996-99. He also had stints in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. ... Osceola played in the state title game in 2018 and 2019, losing both. ... The Seminoles' two state championships came during a three-year span (1995, 1997).

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;at Crossett

Sept. 3;Blytheville

Sept. 10;Gosnell

Sept. 24;at Corning*

Oct. 1;at Piggott*

Oct. 8;Palestine-Wheatley*

Oct. 15;Harrisburg*

Oct. 22;at Walnut Ridge*

Oct. 29;at Hoxie*

Nov. 4;Manila*

*3A-3 Conference game

No. 5 Booneville

COACH Doc Crowley

CONFERENCE 3A-4

2020 RECORD 10-3

KEY RETURNERS QB/S Randon Ray (Sr., 5-8, 160); RB/DL Rocky Ross (Sr., 5-8, 143); TE/LB Mason Goers (Sr., 6-0, 170); OL/DL Bret Welling (Jr., 5-9, 221)

NOTEWORTHY Crowley led Booneville to another conference crown in his first season as the team's head coach last year. ... The Bearcats have reeled off 29 league wins in a row. ... Booneville has picked up two state titles since 2013 and has won six games or more 18 times since 2001. ... The Bearcats' defense gave up an average of 46.7 points in its three losses last season. In the 10 victories, the team surrendered at least 20 points just once.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;at Dardanelle

Sept. 3;Ozark

Sept. 17;at Mena

Sept. 24;Two Rivers*

Oct. 1;Danville*

Oct. 8;at Mayflower*

Oct. 15;Baptist Prep*

Oct. 22;at Atkins*

Oct. 29;Paris*

Nov. 5;at Perryville*

*3A-4 Conference game

No. 6 Newport

COACH Mark Hindsley

CONFERENCE 3A-2

2020 RECORD 9-2

KEY RETURNERS QB Dejai Marshall (Jr., 5-11, 170); WR Isiah Kendall (Jr., 6-6, 180); OL/DL Aabel Robinson (Sr., 6-2, 240); WR/S Tristen Griffin (Sr., 6-1, 175)

NOTEWORTHY Newport's last state title came in 1991 when it knocked off Lake Hamilton. ... The Greyhounds have averaged nine victories over the past five seasons. The team won nine games in each of the last three years. ... Hindsley has been the head coach at Newport since 2015, when he won just two games that season. ... Newport's first two games and final two games of the regular season will be at home.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Prescott

Sept. 3;Heber Springs

Sept. 10;at Bauxite

Sept. 17;at Lonoke

Sept. 24;at Melbourne*

Oct. 1;Riverview*

Oct. 8;at Mountain View*

Oct. 15;Salem*

Oct. 29;Harding Academy*

Nov. 5;Open

*3A-2 Conference game