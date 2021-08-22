CLASS 4A FOOTBALL PREVIEW

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian's biggest challenge in 2021 might not be listed on its schedule. In fact, it might not be an opponent at all.

The Saints rolled to a 14-1 mark and the Class 4A state championship last season, missing a perfect season by just one point in a 27-26 nonconference loss to Sand Springs (Okla.) Page. The challenge for the loaded Saints, who return most of that championship team, will be to avoid complacency.

"I think a lot of it depends on me," said Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway. "If I remain hungry, if our staff remains hungry, and we keep that chip on our shoulder and that edge about us, I feel like that will carry over to our players.

"So we're finding ways to do that, and I apologize to them often because I am over-the-top aggressive about that and it can wear on them. Complacency is not on our radar, from the weight room to the locker room to the practice field. We want to make sure that we are always preparing to the best of our ability. We have not arrived. This is a new team."

It would be easy to go ahead and make reservations for Little Rock in December for the Saints, a program that has won eight state titles. A total of 15 starters return -- 7 on offense and 8 on defense -- and most of them were all-state caliber players a year ago.

The returnees are headlined by University of Arkansas commit Kaden Henley, who had 26 tackles for loss among his 155 tackles last season. Henley, who also sees time on offense, had two major special teams plays in the postseason run last year with a pair of blocked punts.

Offensively, junior quarterback Eli Wisdom stepped into the starting role in week one and put together one of the state's most productive seasons in 2020. Wisdom, a two-way starter who often lines up against the opponent's top receiver, was a 2,000-yard passer and a 1,400-yard rusher with a combined 47 touchdowns despite playing barely over a half in a number of games.

Conaway has other weapons, like super-utility back Ben Baker, rising star receiver Cooper Hutchinson and a loaded defensive front led by Thomas Reece and Cooper Darr. Even the specialists are back in punter Caleb Anderson, who averaged 47 yards per punt, and kicker Cale Slaba, who was 72-of-76 on extra points.

While the Saints are the odds-on favorite in the 4A-1 Conference, they know the road won't be easy. Both Prairie Grove and Elkins gave Shiloh Christian all it wanted. The Tigers return quarterback Paytin Higgins, a strong runner in Prairie Grove's wing-T attack, and first-year Elkins coach Zach Watson takes over a program on the rise.

"The thing that sticks out to me the most about our conference is that all the teams are well-coached," Conaway said. "The coaches in this conference do a fantastic job year-in and year-out. They get their teams and their players geared up to play us, and a lot of times we're in battles.

"We were in a battle last year with Elkins. We were in a battle with Prairie Grove. So there are a lot of those teams that we know we're going to have to prepare well because if we do not, they are well-coached, they have athletes just like we do and they can beat us on any given Friday. Our conference again I think there are going to be some surprises, and I think the top teams in our conference that make it out will do well."

Gentry is another team to watch in the 4A-1 with a total of 17 starters back from a team that was better than its final 4-7 mark. The Pioneers were hit hard by covid-19 issues including 18 players sidelined for their playoff game against Monticello.

"We only graduated four seniors so we're excited to have all those kids back," said Gentry coach Justin Bigham. "We had a good offseason. The kids have been working hard and we're looking forward to the season."

4A-4 Conference

Ozark saw its three-year stranglehold on the 4A-4 end last year, but the Hillbillies advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs before falling to state semifinalist Stuttgart.

The Hillbillies graduated a number of key players from that team, including stellar quarterback Harper Faulkenberry, who piled up 2,700 total yards, and Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year Keystan Durning, who piled up 125 tackles.

Veteran coach Jeremie Burns will turn to senior Ryker Martin and junior Landon Wright to replace Faulkenberry. Martin, a standout at linebacker, stepped in for an injured Faulkenberry in the 2019 playoffs and started three games. Wright saw some time last year and provides a passing arm.

"Right now we have two experienced quarterbacks and we will play them both," said Burns. "We have a lot of confidence in both players."

Ozark will rely on a strong run game behind one of the largest offensive lines in any classification. All-state left tackle Brock Burns (6-5, 290), center R.J. Karns (6-1, 300) and guard Bryar Yates (6-1, 320) have three years of starting experience under their belts.

"They have worked extremely hard," said Burns of his massive trio. "We're going to have a new guy at right tackle that we're still trying to find, but we like where we are with this bunch."

Dardanelle and Mena are expected to give the Hillbillies their strongest challenge. Last season Mena claimed a 23-20 win against Ozark that earned the Bearcats the league title.

Lamar returns five starters each way under longtime coach Josh Jones. The Warriors return standout quarterback Landon Harrison, who accounted for 1,800 yards of total offense last season, and Joe Dalton will be a two-way starter at running back and linebacker.

FINAL 2020 STANDINGS

4A-1

Shiloh Christian;7-0;14-1

Prairie Grove;6-1;10-2

Elkins;4-2;8-3

Gentry;3-4;4-7

Huntsville;3-4;5-6

Gravette;2-4;3-7

Green Forest;1-6;1-10

Berryville;0-7;0-7

4A-4

Mena;5-0;7-3

Ozark;5-1;9-4

Dardanelle;2-2;4-4

Lamar;2-3;5-5

Pottsville;1-3;4-6

Waldron;1-5;4-6

Dover;0-2;0-6

SHINE ON

BROCK BURNS

SCHOOL Ozark

POSITION Left offensive tackle

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-5

WEIGHT 290

TWITTER HANDLE @brockburns54

THE DIGITS A three-year plus starter for the Hillbillies, taking over the spot late in his freshman season. ... Brock is the nephew of Ozark coach Jeremie Burns. ... Brock was credited with 25 pancake blocks in 2020, best on the team. He also estimates he can clean a stack of 20 pancakes at one time. ... Has multiple Division I offers including Kansas, Louisiana Tech and Tulane. Also has committable from the Air Force Academy.

I LISTEN TO I listen to a big mixture of things. I like rock, rap, pretty much any kind of loud music. That gets me hyped up.

I BINGE WATCH The Wonder Years, The Office, Lost. I watch a lot of shows. It's a great show.

I DRIVE A 2016 Ford F150 truck

MOST PEOPLE DON'T KNOW I like to sing while I drive. I'm a pretty good car singer. I think I could get signed to a label.

MY HERO IS My dad Jared Burns, my grandpa, my uncles ... pretty much my male family figures, I look up to them a lot.

FAVORITE MEAL Usually chicken strips and mashed potatoes. But I really like sushi. I love it, or steak or crab legs. Maybe all three at the same time.

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS Just the grind. These are the same guys I've been seeing since the third grade. We've all grown up together. Sometimes we do get tired of each other, but we make up for it. We go hang out. But we have each other's back. If anything does break out in a game, R.J. (Karns) is a guy that we know will have our backs. He'll get after somebody.

IN 10 YEARS I WILL Probably coaching or be a meteorologist. Weather is kind of cool.

-- Chip Souza

TEAM CAPSULES

BERRYVILLE BOBCATS

2020 RECORD 0-7, 0-7 4A-1 Conference

COACH Bryan Hutson

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Jaeden Tanksley (Sr., 5-10, 215), OL Ross Nance (Sr., 6-0, 240), OL Damian Helmlinger (Sr., 6-1, 220), WR/DB Brayden Hill (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Kennon Helmlinger (Sr., 6-1, 160), OL William Redd (Sr., 5-10, 240).

THE SKINNY Tanksley is hoping to make it through his senior season injury-free after missing most of the past two seasons. ... Hutson said the offensive line would be a team strength with center Ross Nance and guard Damian Helmlinger leading the way. ... The Bobcats will run a spread offense under Hutson. ... Numbers are an issue for the Bobcats, but Hutson expects to field a roster of about 35 players this season.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I'm counting on the leadership of our seniors. This is a 180 from the offense they have run in the past. So it's a slow process. But the seniors have really taken over the leadership of the team. It's not just one, it's all of them. This is definitely a team with no standout superstars on it. It's just a team. And they have bought in to what we're trying to do. But it's still part of a pretty big learning curve right now." -- Bryan Hutson

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Cedarville;Oct. 8;Elkins*

Sept. 3;West Fork;Oct. 15;atGravette*

Sept. 10;at Greenland;Oct. 22;Huntsville*

Sept. 24;Shiloh Christian;Oct. 29;Prairie Grove

Oct. 1;at Gentry;Nov. 5;at Green Forest

*-- Denotes 4A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

ELKINS ELKS

2020 RECORD 8-3, 4-2 4A-1 Conference

COACH Zach Watson

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS OL Cole Blankenship (Sr., 6-1, 250), RB De'Shawn Chairs (So., 5-8, 165), QB Kayson Drummond (Jr., 5-8, 170), WR Aiden Williams (Jr., 5-10, 160), WR Slate Warren (Sr., 6-1, 190).

THE SKINNY Zach Watson takes over at Elkins after serving as the offensive coordinator at Class 6A state champion Greenwood last season. Watson replaces former coach Bryan Hutson, who took a similar position at Berryville. ... Elkins graduated a number of key skill position players from last year's team, but will have a solid nucleus of young players for Watson to build the program. ... Cole Blankenship is a three-year starter on the offensive line. ... Sophomore De'Shawn Chairs will provide the Elks with big-play capability at running back. ... Junior WR Aiden Williams and Slate Warren will provide capable targets in the passing game.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It's been a dream of mine for a long time to become a head coach and it's going great. The kids have been working really hard," said Zach Watson. "This group is a little bit young, but they've come to work every day this summer and have gotten better through 7-on-7 and team camps. I've been blessed to be around great head coaches. The pedigree is there and obviously, those coaches have taught me a lot. I've picked up little things at different places and I've taken everything that I've learned from those guys and tried to implement it into our program." -- Zach Watson

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Lincoln;Oct. 8;at Berryville*

Sept. 3;Greenland;Oct. 15;Green Forest*

Sept. 10;Mansfield;Oct. 22;at Shiloh Christian*

Sept. 24;at Gravette;Oct. 29;Gentry

Oct. 1;Huntsville;Nov. 5;at Prairie Grove

*-- Denotes 4A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

GENTRY PIONEERS

2020 RECORD 4-7, 3-4 4A-1 Conference

COACH Justin Bigham

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 9 defense

KEY PLAYERS TE Garrison Jackson (Sr., 6-4, 245), OL Lucas Guinn (Sr., 5-11, 245), QB Ty Hays (Jr., 5-5, 150), RB Will Pyburn (Sr., 5-5, 165), OL Isaiah Freeman (Sr., 5-7, 245), WR Dillon Jarnagan (Jr., 5-7, 140),

THE SKINNY The Pioneers are primed to finish among the top teams in the 4A-1 with a whopping 17 returning starters. ... Big tight end Garrison Jackson was an all-conference selection last season with 28 catches for 354 yards. Jackson is drawing interest from several college programs, including offers from Ouachita Baptist and Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla. ... Gentry has 14 seniors on this year's team -- triple the number from 2020. ... Ty Hays takes over at quarterback. Hays is small in stature (5-5, 150) but huge in explosive plays. ... Top WR Dillon Jarnigan caught 55 passes for 468 yards last season.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We're pretty fortunate. We only graduated four seniors last year. In our last game last year against Monticello (first-round of 4A playoffs), we had 18 kids out for covid. We're excited to have all of the kids back. We averaged about 75 percent attendance throughout the whole offseason. Our kids have been working hard and we're really looking forward to the season." -- Justin Bigham

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;Waldron;Oct. 8;at Green Forest*

Sept. 3;at Lamar;Oct. 15;Shiloh Christian*

Sept. 10;Stilwell, Okla.;Oct. 22;at Prairie Grove*

Sept. 24;at Huntsville;Oct. 29;at Elkins

Oct. 1;Berryville;Nov. 5;Gravette

*-- Denotes 4A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

GRAVETTE LIONS

2020 RECORD 3-7, 2-4 4A-1 Conference

COACH Kelby Bohannon

RETURNING STARTERS 3 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Rhett Hilger (Jr., 6-0, 160), OL Sam Mayo (Sr., 5-10, 245), RB Karl Bontrager (Jr., 5-9, 175), RB Kyler Austin (So., 6-0, 175),

THE SKINNY Rhett Hilger takes over at quarterback for his older brother Cy, who graduated after leading the team for three seasons. Rhett was a receiver last season. ... Sam Mayo anchors the offensive line as the lone returning starter. ... Karl Bontrager led the Lions in rushing a year ago with 523 yards and three touchdowns. ... Sophomore Kyler Austin got some varsity reps last season, getting called up when the junior high season ended. Austin provides a solid complement to Bontrager.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We've had a really good summer. We're going to be really young this year, but the kids are committed to the process and what we're trying to do," said Gravette coach Kelby Bohannon. "We're looking forward to a season of growth. This was the first spring that we've been able to go through at Gravette since 2017. After Coach Harrelson moved on, then coach Greenwood was there for a year and had some health issues which kind of complicated things. Once I got to step in, it was really late, then covid hit after year one, so trying to get us caught up to speed has been a bit of a challenge, but it's definitely been good for us." -- Kelby Bohannon

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Vian, Okla.;Oct. 8;at Huntsville*

Sept. 3;Inola, Okla.;Oct. 15;Berryville*

Sept. 10;Pryor, Okla.;Oct. 22;at Green Forest*

Sept. 24;Lincoln;Oct. 29;at Shiloh Christian

Oct. 1;at Prairie Grove;Nov. 5;at Gentry

*-- Denotes 4A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

GREEN FOREST TIGERS

2020 RECORD 1-10 overall, 1-6 4A-1 Conference

COACH Greg Tibbitt

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Barrett Phillips (Sr., 5-8, 170), LB Bryan Soto (Sr., 6-2, 230), LT Dalton Randolph (Sr., 6-3, 265), TE Freddy Juarez (Sr., 6-2, 230), WR Trevor Stark (Sr., 6-3, 175).

THE SKINNY Phillips returns as the team's bellcow at running back for the third straight season. Phillips rushed for more than 500 yards in 2020 including a 105-yard effort against Class 4A state champion Shiloh Christian. ... The Red Tigers will have a pair of major weapons in the passing game with big targets Freddy Juarez and Trevor Stark, both who measure taller than 6-2. ... Senior left offensive tackle Dalton Randolph anchors the line on both sides of the ball. ... Senior linebacker Bryan Soto led the team in tackles.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID We have a lot of expectations, putting in a new offense and changing things up. We really didn't get to do a whole lot last year because of covid. We just want to compete in one of the best conferences in Arkansas." -- Greg Tibbitt

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at West Fork;Oct. 8;at Gentry*

Sept. 3;at Pottsville;Oct. 15;at Elkins*

Sept. 10;Cedarville;Oct. 22;Gravette*

Sept. 24;Prairie Grove;Oct. 29;at Huntsville

Oct. 1;at Shiloh Christian;Nov. 5;Berryville

*-- Denotes 4A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

HUNTSVILLE EAGLES

2020 RECORD 5-6 overall, 3-4 4A-1 Conference

COACH Matt Williams

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Tucker Bradley (Sr., 6-1, 185), RB Phillip Toole (Sr., 5-9, 145), OL Austin Collins (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Colton Davis (Sr., 6-2, 240), WR Kolton Reynolds (Sr., 6-1, 195), QB Amos Mayes (Jr., 6-1, 160).

THE SKINNY Senior Tucker Bradley slides into the running back position after playing receiver last year. ... Bradley is expected to share carries with senior Phillip Toole. Williams said the two backs have different running styles. ... Huntsville's offensive line will be inexperienced, said Williams, but seniors Austin Collins and Colton Davis will be anchors upfront. ... Williams said his team has a lot of quality at receiver, led by senior Kolton Reynolds, who earned all-conference honors last season. ... Amos Mayes, who started at quarterback last season as a sophomore, returns to lead the Eagles' offense.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We've had a great summer. We're excited to go and everybody has done a great job so far. It's been a lot better summer than last year. I think we've handled everything pretty well. For the most part we've stayed pretty healthy. We feel like we have lot of good skill guys." -- Matt Williams

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Lamar;Oct. 8;Gravette*

Sept. 3;at Clinton;Oct. 15;Prairie Grove*

Sept. 10;Lincoln;Oct. 22;at Berryville*

Sept. 24;Gentry;Oct. 29;Green Forest

Oct. 1;at Elkins;Nov. 5;at Shiloh Christian

*-- Denotes 4A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

PRAIRIE GROVE TIGERS

2020 RECORD 10-2, 6-1 4A-1 Conference

COACH Danny Abshier

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Paytin Higgins (Sr., 5-10, 145), RB Colin Faulk (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Landon Semrad (Sr., 6-2, 175), OL/DL Ryder Orr (Jr., 6-2, 230), RB/LB Conner Whetsell (Jr., 5-8, 170), LB Tyler Dickerson (Jr., 5-7, 160), WB Ethan Miller (Jr., 5-9, 175), TE Matt Velasco (Jr., 6-0, 210).

THE SKINNY The Tigers returned to customary place among the top teams in the 4A-1 last season, going 10-2 and advancing to the 4A quarterfinals before falling to state runner-up Rivercrest. Prairie Grove's other loss came to state champion Shiloh Christian. ... Paytin Higgins takes over a quarterback, provided he can recover from a torn ACL. ... The Tigers have a solid run game, led by Colin Faulk, who ran for more than 400 yards last season. ... Defensively the Tigers return 5 starters with burly Ryder Orr holding down the middle of the interior line. Linebackers Conner Whetsell and Tyler Dickerson are tackling machines.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It seems like it's the same every year at this time. You work pretty hard all summer and you're trying to get after it, then when you get there to the first game you're like, 'we forget to do this and we're not as sharp on that as we thought we were,'" said Abshier. "Your intensity is not there and you're trying to get the intensity up, but you can't be intense the whole time. So we're not were we need to be yet, but then again no one is." -- Danny Abshier

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Farmington;Oct. 8;Shiloh Christian*

Sept. 3;at Pea Ridge;Oct. 15;at Huntsville*

Sept. 10;Stilwell, Okla.;Oct. 22;Gentry*

Sept. 24;at Green Forest;Oct. 29;at Berryville

Oct. 1;Gravette;Nov. 5;Elkins

*-- Denotes 4A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

SHILOH CHRISTIAN SAINTS

2020 RECORD 14-1, 7-0 4A-1 Conference

COACH Jeff Conaway

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Eli Wisdom (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB/DB Ben Baker (Sr., 5-9, 165), WR Cooper Hutchinson (Sr., 5-11, 185), LB Kaden Henley (Sr., 6-3, 225), OL/DL Thomas Reece (Jr., 6-1, 260), OL/DL Cooper Darr (Jr., 6-4, 240).

THE SKINNY The Saints came within a whisker of a perfect season in 2020 and ended a decade-long state championship drought by rolling to the Class 4A state title. Shiloh Christian returns the nucleus of that team and are the favorite to repeat. ... The Saints' explosive offense is led by junior all-state QB Eli Wisdom, who passed for 2,100 yards and ran for 1,400 more. He accounted for 47 total touchdowns. ... Senior LB Kaden Henley committed to the University of Arkansas two weeks after the state championship game. Henley recorded more than 150 tackles last season. ... Senior Ben Baker played a variety of roles for the Saints in 2020, will be the primary back this season. ... The Saints have a solid core or receivers led by Cooper Hutchinson and Jacob Solomon. ... Defensively Thomas Reece and Cooper Darr will be tough to run against and Wisdom will see plenty of action at defensive back where he often lines up opposite the opponent's best receiver.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We have a lot of guys returning that got a lot of experience last year. We've redefined this team as Shiloh Christian team No. 33 and we're going to find our own identity. Last year is over. There is no carry-over. So we're looking forward to finding our new identity in 2021 and seeing what this team is capable of." -- Jeff Conaway

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Pea Ridge;Oct. 8;at Prairie Grove*

Sept. 3;at Poteau, Okla.;Oct. 15;at Gentry*

Sept. 10;Sand Springs, Okla;Oct. 22;Elkins*

Sept. 24;at Berryville;Oct. 29;at Gravette

Oct. 1;Green Forest;Nov. 5;Huntsville

*-- Denotes 4A-1 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

LAMAR WARRIORS

2020 RECORD 5-5, 2-3 4A-4 Conference

COACH Josh Jones

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Landon Harrison (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB/LB Joe Dalton (Sr., 5-10, 200), WR Skylar Smith (Sr., 6-3, 175), OL Bryce Grace (Sr., 6-2, 280), OL Casey Carpenter (Sr., 6-1, 225).

THE SKINNY The Warriors lost their final three games of the 2020 season to spoil a 5-2 start. Veteran coach Josh Jones has plenty of firepower this season to compete for a top seed in the 4A-4 Conference. ... Senior QB Landon Harrison returns to lead the Warriors' offense. Harrison passed for 1,200 yards and added 600 rushing with a combined 12 TDs. ... Joe Dalton returns at RB and will be a hammer for the Warriors' run game. ... OL Bryce Grace leads a veteran unit and should provide running space for Dalton.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We've got a good bunch of kids showing up every day, the ones on the roster. It's not a huge roster but they are showing up and they are a good bunch of hard-workers," said Josh Jones. "Depth is one of those things you don't want to talk about much. Then the kids get it into their heads. We don't have a ton of depth but the kids that we do have a pretty good. If we can keep those kids healthy, then we should be OK." -- Josh Jones

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;Huntsville;Oct. 8;Waldron*

Sept. 3;Gentry;Oct. 15;Dover*

Sept. 17;Carlisle;Oct. 22;at Riverview*

Sept. 24;at Pottsville;Oct. 29;at Ozark

Oct. 1;at Dardanelle;Nov. 5;Mena

*-- Denotes 4A-4 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

OZARK HILLBILLIES

2020 RECORD 9-4, 5-1 4A-4 Conference

COACH Jeremie Burns

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 6 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB/LB Ryker Martin (Sr., 5-8, 160), QB Landon Wright (Jr., 5-9, 170), RB Eli Masingale (Jr., 6-0, 190), WR/CB Payten Durning (Sr., 5-9, 155), OL R.J. Karns (Sr., 6-1, 300), OL Brock Burns (Sr., 6-5, 290), OL Bryar Yates (Sr., 6-1, 320).

THE SKINNY The Hillbillies must find a way to replace the bulk of their offense, but veteran coach Jeremie Burns has the weapons to do it. Ozark will run the football behind one of the largest offensive lines in the state. ... Burns plans to use both Ryker Martin and Landon Wright at quarterback. Martin is a strong runner, while Wright is a passing threat. ... Payten Durning returns as a receiver and all-conference defensive back. ... That trio of senior linemen (Brock Burns, R.J. Karns and Bryar Yates) all tip the scales at 300 pounds.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We're just glad to be back with these guys and be back on the field after everything we had last year with the covid. We've had them all summer with team camps and 7-on-7, so we're really looking forward to the start of the season. I think our conference will be pretty even again. We battle with these teams every year and there are great coaches in the 4A-4. We expect a battle every week in this conference." -- Jeremie Burns

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Clarksville;Oct. 8;Open

Sept. 3;at Booneville;Oct. 15;Mena*

Sept. 17;Charleston;Oct. 22;at Pottsville*

Sept. 24;Dardanelle;Oct. 29;Lamar

Oct. 1;Dover;Nov. 5;at Waldron

*-- Denotes 4A-4 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

WALDRON BULLDOGS

2020 RECORD 4-6, 1-5 4A-4 Conference

COACH Doug Powell

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Matt Brigance (Jr., 5-8, 170), RB Gabino Grano (Sr., 5-9, 180), RB/LB Trenton Hunt (Jr., 5-10, 175), WR/DB Trevor Hunt (Jr., 5-10, 165).

THE SKINNY The Bulldogs opened the 2020 season with three straight wins before losing five of the next six games including a forfeit in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs when covid-19 decimated the line unit. ... Waldron returns 5 starters each way but must find a way to replace graduated all-state quarterback Braden Williams. ... Junior Matt Brigance takes over at QB and will provide a dual-threat at the position. ... Twins Trenton and Trevor Hunt should be playmakers at RB and WR respectively, and both are major assets on the defense as well. ... The Bulldogs have a quirky schedule with six road games including the first five of the season.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We like what we've seen from Matt Brigance in summer team camps. He's going to be a little different guy, but we feel really confident that he will do a good job for us. Our schedule was an inherited schedule. It was supposed to have been a 6-4 split. But Subiaco went 8-man and so we lost a home game this year. So that's why we're six away and three home. It's just kind of how that nonconference fell. But if we can win these games on the road, I'll feel really good about that." -- Doug Powell

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Gentry;Oct. 8;at Lamar*

Sept. 3;at Mansfield;Oct. 15;Pottsville*

Sept. 17;at Atkins;Oct. 22;at Dover*

Sept. 24;at Mena;Oct. 29;Dardanelle

Oct. 1;Open;Oct. 6;Ozark*

*-- Denotes 4A-4 Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

Elkins Elks center Brannon Bargsley (75) returns this season to anchor the Elks' offensive line. Bargsley is one of 8 returning starters for the Elks under first-year coach Zach Watson. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier, who has compiled more than 200 career wins, will have his Tigers ready to roar in the 4A-1 Conference in 2021. Prairie Grove was 10-2 last season and returns 11 total starters this season including quarterback Paytin Higgins. NWA Democrat-Gazette Andy Shupe

Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley (44) celebrates after dropping Rivercrest running back Keshawn Scott (6) for a loss during the fourth quarter of the Saints' 58-20 win in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Henley, who is committed to the University of Arkansas, returns for the Saints in 2021 after recording more than 150 tackles in 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Prairie Grove defensive back Paytin Higgins tears down the field with a pick-six interception last season in a first-round home playoff game against Blytheville. Higgins takes over at quarterback this season for the Tigers, who open the season Aug. 27 at Farmington in the annual Battle of Highway 62. NWA Democrat-Gazette / Mark Humphrey

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gentry junior William Pyburn powers his way through the Green Forest defense for a gain in 2020. Pyburn rushed for 500 yards last season to help the Pioneers to a playoff berth in the 4A-1 Conference. Westside Eagle Observer / Randy Moll

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gentry quarterback Ty Hays tries to stiff-arm sophomore Giovanny Roa during spring practice. Hays returns for the Pioneers after rushing for 750 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2020. Gentry returns 17 total starters for the 2021 season.