CLASS 5A FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Any discussion of the 5A-West Conference has started with the Harrison Goblins the past four seasons.

By the end of those seasons, it ended with Harrison, too, and rightfully so it won the league crown in four consecutive years with a 22-game conference winning streak heading into the 2021 season.

The Goblins, who many consider a top-three team overall in Class 5A, are again the favorite to run it back. It won't be easy for Harrison with the departure of four all-state players because of graduation and with the competition level in the conference on the rise.

Harrison coach Joel Wells said his team is up for the challenge.

"We know the league is going to be tough," Wells said. "We'll be taking these games one at a time. Farmington and Pea Ridge got new coaches. Clarksville and Alma are much improved. Vilonia is loaded with seniors. Greenbrier will be good. And Morrilton is going to be Morrilton. They are always tough.

"We and our kids understand how tough it will be again. We won four games last year on the final possession. It will be extremely important this year to get a No. 1 or No. 2 seed because in the playoffs we cross brackets with the Central. Our conference season will be extremely important."

It will be a different-looking group on offense for Harrison without Cole Keylon and Noah Moix, both departed because of graduation. Keylon passed for 2,723 yards and 31 touchdowns and ran for 1,086 yards and 15 touchdowns. Moix hauled in 36 passes for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. Keylon accounted for 48 percent of the team's total rushing yards, while Moix had 38 percent of the Goblins' receiving yards.

Now enters quarterback Logan Plumlee, quarterback and running back Beck Jones, running back Brody Gilliam, wide receiver Dylan Block and company to step up and make plays for Harrison.

Wells said that side of the ball is eager to keep the offensive success moving forward.

"They've got a lot to live up to," Wells said. "They are used to winning, which is a good thing. We've been fortunate enough to have a lot of success with our current 22-game conference win streak. They want to keep that going. I have a tremendous amount of respect for our league. A lot of wins have been close ballgames. This run has been a tremendous accomplishment for our program. This year I see our league being really deep and really good. We are starting over."

J.R. Eldridge, a Fayetteville native, returns to Northwest Arkansas to guide the Farmington Cardinals. He comes back to the area with plenty of recent success as well. In the past four seasons, Eldridge has guided his teams to state finals in three of those campaigns. He won state titles in 2017 and 2018 at Arkadelphia with a runner-up finish in 2020 with North Little Rock.

All-conference running back Caden Elsik will again be a bright spot for Farmington's offense. He rushed 248 times for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He went over the 100-yard rushing mark seven times in games last year and was a threat out of the backfield to catch the ball. He was third on the team with 232 receiving yards on 22 catches, with 3 going for touchdowns.

Pea Ridge senior running back Joe Adams returns after earning all-conference honors last year to guide the offense in coach Brey Cook's first year as the head man. Cook, the former Arkansas Razorback and Springdale Har-Ber Wildcat, was promoted from being the team's offensive line coach. Adams ran for more than 700 yards last year and was key in the Blackhawks' lone win last year.

2020 5A-West Standings

Team;Conf.;Overall

Harrison;6-0;10-2

Morrilton;4-2;6-4

Greenbrier;4-2;7-5

Vilonia;3-3;6-5

Farmington;2-4;5-6

Clarksville;2-4;4-8

Pea Ridge;1-3;1-7

Alma;1-5;2-8

SHINE ON

NAME Conner Stacy

SCHOOL Alma

POSITION RB/WR/QB/DB

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

WEIGHT 165

TWITTER HANDLE @ConnerStacy3

THE DIGITS Stacy did it all for Alma and earned all-conference honors by rushing for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns on 61 carries. He also completed 29 of 56 passes for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns. Additionally, he added 351 receiving yards on 27 catches with 3 going for touchdowns.

CRUSHING ON Madelyn Cline

I LISTEN TO everything except classical and jazz music.

I BINGE WATCH The Punisher

I DRIVE A 2007 Ford F-150

MOST PEOPLE DON'T KNOW I'm a lifeguard. It wasn't easy. The training was probably the hardest exercise I've done in my life. It was intense.

MY HERO IS my dad.

FAVORITE MEAL surf and turf, filet mignon and lobster, with loaded macaroni and cheese cooked by my mom.

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS the brotherhood. I have a big family. I'm used to that. Football is just like that. We all hang out all the time. Alma is special. The community is always there. We had a rough season last year, but you couldn't tell from the support we got. People are so nice here.

IN 10 YEARS I WILL be serving others. Something in the medical, military or police officer fields of work.

-- Harold McIlvain II

ALMA AIREDALES

2020 RECORD 2-8 overall, 1-5 5A-West

COACH Rusty Bush

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS POS RB/WR Conner Stacy (Sr., 5-11, 165), QB Joe Trusty (Jr., 6-1, 210), QB Jackson Daily (So., 6-0, 200), WR Brilee White (Sr., 5-8, 160), TE Matthew Schlegel (Jr., 5-10, 170), WR Derek Hatcher (Jr., 5-10, 165), RB/LB Devin Poole (Sr., 6-1, 170), RB Brady Noyes (Jr., 6-0, 160), RB/LB Reagan Birchfield (Jr., 5-8, 190), RB/DB Eric Dover (Sr., 5-7, 165), LB Landon Burkhart (Sr., 5-11, 180), LB Dillon Flanagan (Jr., 5-9, 170), DL Zander Pulido (Sr., 6-4, 260), OL/DL Nathan Smith (Sr., 6-3, 275), OL/DL R.J. Billingsley (Sr., 6-3, 260), OL Ethan Thrift (Sr., 6-0, 245), OL Judson Parker (Sr., 6-7, 295).

THE SKINNY Coach Rusty Bush enters his second season with the program after the Airedales fell just short in the first round of the playoffs, losing 28-24 to Texarkana. ... Team returns plenty of talent but will miss because of graduation all-state running back Logan Chronister (over 1,000 yards and school-record 281-yard performance in a single game last year) and all-conference safety Jacob Coursey (110 tackles). ... Senior RB/WR Conner Stacy returns after earning all-conference honors passing, rushing and receiving for 984 total yards with 7 touchdowns last year. ... The staff loves the production it gets from Stacy but will need other playmakers to step up this season on offense. ... Junior QB Joe Trusty, a transfer from Greenwood, and sophomore QB Jackson Daily, son of former Airedale and Arkansas Razorback Adam Daily, battle for the starting QB position. ... Senior linebacker Landon Burkhart had a team-high 114 tackles a season ago. ... Secondary is new after every 2020 starter graduated but has been tested often throughout the summer in 7-on-7 play. ... Strength of the team this year is on the offensive line and linebacker positions.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We have an identity on offense and we have an identity on defense. We just didn't have that last year. It has given our kids some confidence. The staff shares that confidence as well. We had a great offseason in the weight room. We want to be physical because we can't always be the fastest team on the field." -- Rusty Bush

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3;at Van Buren;Oct. 8;Clarksville*

Sept. 10;Poteau, Okla.;Oct. 15;at Morrilton*

Sept. 17;Rogers Heritage;Oct. 22;at Vilonia*

Sept. 24;at Pea Ridge;Oct. 29;Greenbrier

Oct. 1;Harrison;Nov. 5;at Farmington

*-- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

CLARKSVILLE PANTHERS

2020 RECORD 4-7 overall, 2-4 5A-West

COACH Khris Buckner

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS POS QB/FB/LB Bryce Buckner (Sr., 6-0, 220), RB/DB Arthur Alvarez (Jr., 6-2, 200), RB/DB Jacob Buckner (Sr., 5-11, 155), FB Lwe Ku Soe (Sr., 5-10, 195), RB/LB Shane Edgmon (Sr., 5-10, 180), TE/DL Ty Frost (Sr., 6-4, 225), WR Easton Case (Sr., 5-9, 135), OL/DL Matt Colvin (6-3, 285), OL/LB Brayan Martinez (Sr., 6-1, 230), OL Brodi Kremers (Sr., 6-2, 185), OL/DL/K Eh Shee (Jr., 5-10, 225), RB/DB Darius Gregory (Jr., 5-5, 140).

THE SKINNY Coach Buckner enters year six with the program coming off winning its first playoff game since 2011, downing Greene County Tech in a first-round matchup. ... RB Arthur Alvarez ran for 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns on 192 carries as a sophomore. ... Alvarez, who ran for 2,000 yards as a freshman in JV action, had eight games last year in which he rushed for 100 or more yards. ... Alvarez also led the run-first offense in receiving yards catching 8 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown. ... QB/FB Bryce Buckner returns after carrying the ball just once in his junior season that was cut short because of an ACL tear. He ran for 522 yards and 7 touchdowns on 77 carries his sophomore season. ... Program returns its front seven on defense but graduated the entire secondary and will have some experienced players shift to play there this season. ... RB Jacob Buckner returns after rushing for 392 yards and 3 touchdowns on 61 touches. ... Jacob Buckner scored the biggest touchdown of the year when he rushed for 14 yards and the win in the final seconds of the playoff victory. ... OL Matt Colvin returns to lead the team up front after finishing with a team-high 85 pancake blocks. ... LB Shane Edgmon had 59 total tackles last year, including 3 for a loss.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "The community and team are really excited after our first playoff win since 2011. It was a crazy year, but we got that monkey off our back. Our league is so tough. I feel like we've taken great steps forward, but now it is time to make even more progress. I think this could be the best team I've had here." -- Khris Buckner

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;Ozark;Oct. 8;at Alma*

Sept. 3;at Mena;Oct. 15;Farmington*

Sept. 17;at Pottsville;Oct. 22;at Pea Ridge*

Sept. 24;at Vilonia;Oct. 29;Harrison

Oct. 1;Greenbrier;Nov. 5;at Morrilton

*-- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

FARMINGTON CARDINALS

2020 RECORD 5-6 overall, 2-4 5A-West

COACH J.R. Eldridge

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS POS RB Caden Elsik (Sr., 5-11, 185), QB Myles Harvey (Sr., 6-0, 205), QB Cameron Vanzant (So., 6-0, 165), WR Devonte Donovan (Sr., 6-3, 175), TE Chase Brown (Sr., 6-4, 225), WR Peyton Funk (Jr., 5-9, 145), WR Lawson Devault (Jr., 5-10, 160), WR Tate Pickens (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Justin Logue (Sr., 5-8, 150), RB Kanye Taylor (Sr., 5-11, 180), OL Jackson Boudrey (Sr., 6-2, 250), DL Braden Bullington (Sr., 6-1, 200), DL Dawson Triplett (Jr., 6-1, 230), LB Cooper Gardenhire (Jr., 5-10, 200), DB Kyler Petree (Sr., 5-10, 160), DB Marcus Clevenger (Sr., 5-10, 145), DB Sam Wells (Jr., 5-9, 145), DB Wyatt Powell (Jr., 5-11, 160), LB Andrew Disheroon (Jr., 5-10, 155).

THE SKINNY Eldridge, a Fayetteville native, takes over a Farmington program hungry for success with just one winning season since being elevated to Class 5A in 2014. ... Eldridge has guided his programs to state championship games in three of the past four seasons (titles in 2017 and 2018 at Arkadelphia with a runner-up finish in 2020 at North Little Rock). ... Eldridge takes over for longtime coach Mike Adams, who retired with more than 200 career wins and a 106-87-1 record for the Cardinals. ... All-conference running back Caden Elsik returns after finishing with 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns on 248 carries last year. ... WR Devonte Donovan will look to build on his performance last year as a junior. He earned all-conference praise with 44 catches for 437 yards and 5 touchdowns. ... The offensive line will again be led by senior Jackson Boudrey. ... Team will run a spread offense and look to distribute the ball to several playmakers to keep key players fresh. ... Cardinals were 2-4 in 5A-West conference play last year but rallied to win a first-round playoff game at Valley View.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I'm really excited to be back up here. I'm so thankful for the opportunity to be at Farmington High School. It is a great community and is a great group of players. These guys are hungry. We are looking forward to a great season." -- J.R. Eldridge

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Rogers Heritage;Oct. 8;Morrilton*

Sept. 3;Prairie Grove;Oct. 15;at Clarksville*

Sept. 10;at Springdale;Oct. 22;at Greenbrier*

Sept. 24;at Harrison;Oct. 29;Pea Ridge

Oct. 1;Vilonia;Nov. 5;Alma

*-- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

HARRISON GOBLINS

2020 RECORD 11-2 overall, 6-0 5A-West

COACH Joel Wells

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS POS QB Logan Plumlee (Sr., 6-2, 170), QB/RB/DB Beck Jones (Jr., 5-10, 190), RB/LB Brody Gilliam (Sr., 5-10, 185), WR/DB Dylan Block (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR/DB Sloan Barrett (Jr., 5-7, 145), OL/DL Skyler Graves (Sr., 6-1, 235), OL Jace Bardin (Sr., 6-2, 235), OL Taylor Baker (Jr., 6-2, 295), OL John Schaffer (Jr., 6-1, 230), DB/WR Kaden Quandt (Sr., 5-10, 160), DL/OL Evan Dixon (Jr., 5-11, 260), FB/LB Cy Madden (Sr., 6-0, 185), LB Tristan Thompson (Jr., 5-9, 190), LB/RB Alex Mills (Jr., 5-11, 170).

THE SKINNY Harrison enters the season on a 22-game 5A-West conference winning streak after winning the league crown during the last four seasons. ... The Goblins' last conference loss was back in 2017 when they fell to Alma 35-34 at home. ... Program will miss on offense a pair of all-state standouts because of graduation in QB Cole Keylon (2,723 yards passing with 31 touchdowns, 1,086 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns) and WR Noah Moix (36 catches for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns). ... Logan Plumlee, a passing threat, and Beck Jones, a rushing treat, will share quarterback duties this season. ... Jones and Brody Gilliam look to carry the load in the run game. ... WR Dylan Block returns after finishing second on the team with 28 catches going for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns. ... Team went 15-2 in 7-on-7 play in summer tournaments at Siloam Springs and Branson, Mo. ... Goblins return plenty of talent back on defense, including two all-state safeties in Block and Jones. ... Harrison won four games last year on the final possession. ... Goblins had its season end a year ago in a 52-28 loss to Little Rock Christian in the semifinals.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We feel like we have a good football team and we need to stay healthy. We need to make plays because we had some really good players graduate. We got a big hole to fill at quarterback. But we feel good about the guys we have at that position right now. These guys are ready to make another run at a conference championship." -- Joel Wells

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;Magnolia#;Oct. 8;Greenbrier*

Sept. 3;at Mountain Home;Oct. 15;at Vilonia*

Sept. 10;Siloam Springs;Oct. 22;Morrilton*

Sept. 24;Farmington;Oct. 29;at Clarksville

Oct. 1;at Alma;Nov. 5;Pea Ridge

*-- Denotes 5A-West Conference game # at Harding University

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

PEA RIDGE BLACKHAWKS

2020 RECORD 1-7 overall, 1-3 4A-West

COACH Brey Cook

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS POS RB/LB Joe Adams (Sr., 6-2, 195), QB Gavin Dixon (So., 6-1, 170), WR Trevor Blair (Sr., 6-0, 175), OL Clay Sebree (Sr., 6-1, 265), OL Mason Harling (Jr., 6-2, 235), OL Connor Pierce (Jr., 5-11, 265), OL Peyton Carney (Fr., 6-1, 230), OL Braidon McCarley (Sr., 6-0, 250), LB Malachi Bierman (Jr., 5-9, 190), LB Cody Morales (So., 5-10, 188), DL Justin Blount (Sr., 6-2, 245), DL Carter Love (Sr., 5-11, 250), DL Ashton Burt (Sr., 6-0, 160), DL Greer Marler (So., 6-0, 250), DB Cade Mann (Jr., 5-10, 170), DB Jonathan Lyons (Jr., 5-3, 120), DB Caleb Neil (Sr., 6-0, 175).

THE SKINNY Cook, a former Arkansas Razorback and Springdale Har-Ber Wildcat, was promoted from being the program's offensive line coach back in April and has hit the ground running. ... Cook steps in for Jeff Williams, who is now the athletic director at Siloam Springs. ... RB Joe Adams returns after earning all-conference honors last year rushing for more than 700 yards. ... Adams was clutch in the team's lone win last year against Alma. He ran 15 times for 78 yards and 4 touchdowns, including the game-winner. ... Cook said the team will be smart with touches for Adams, who will also be a starting linebacker. ... QB Gavin Dixon emerged to lead the offense and the coaching staff has been impressed with the sophomore and his strong arm. ... WR Trevor Blair, who earned all-conference honors last year, will be a main target in the spread offense. ... Peyton Carney, just a freshman, impressed the staff and projects to be a starter on the offensive line.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We are going to compete and gain experience, but if we don't leave this season with a state championship ring it isn't a success. That's our goal and will always be here at Pea Ridge. This town is a very tough, close-knit community. It's something I knew growing up. But until I moved here, I didn't quite understand it. It is unique and incredible here." -- Brey Cook

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;Shiloh Christian;Oct. 8;Vilonia*

Sept. 3;at Siloam Springs;Oct. 15;at Greenbrier*

Sept. 10;Prairie Grove;Oct. 22;Clarksville*

Sept. 24;Alma;Oct. 29;at Farmington

Oct. 1;at Morrilton;Nov. 5;at Harrison

*-- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

Farmington Cardinals Caden Elsik (24) and Devonte Donovan (4) celebrate an Elsik touchdown against Rogers Heritage in 2020. Elsik was a 5A-West all-conference choice after rushing for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Donovan caught 44 passes for 437 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2020. Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette David Beach

Harrison safety Dylan Block takes down Little Rock Christian's Jacob Morrison (7) gets taken down by Dylan Block (27) of Harrison at F.S. Garrison Stadium, Harrison in a Class 5A state semifinal game in 2020. Block was an all-state selection for the Goblins in 2020 after recording 70 tackles. Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Clarksville's Jacob Buckner (15) carries the ball against Farmington in 2020. Buckner, a wingback in the Panthers' wing-T attack, scored the game-winning touchdown in a playoff win against Greene County Tech last season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Harrison quarterback Logan Plumlee throws, Saturday, June 19, 2021 during the championship game of Siloam Springs' 7on7 tournament at Siloam Springs High School in Siloam Springs. Plumlee is expected to take the snaps for the Goblins this season as Harrison returns a solid nucleus from last season's state semifinalist team. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Alma football coach Rusty Bush begins his second season as the coach of the Airedales. Bush's team returns 8 starters from a 2-8 squad in 2020. Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach