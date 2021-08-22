CLASS 6A FOOTBALL PREVIEW

The 6A-West had one of the best collective groups of quarterbacks in one conference in state football history last year.

Six quarterbacks earned All-State accolades either last year as seniors or as a junior.

The conference will have a totally different look this year with only Lake Hamilton's Grant Bearden and Hunter Talley of Siloam Springs returning as experienced quarterbacks.

Talley threw for 1,749 and 14 touchdowns last year. Talley's a versatile athlete, finishing 20th in the state high school decathlon in May.

He's also a big reason for the heightened expectations at Siloam Springs this season.

"He (Talley) knows the offense as good as anybody," Panthers coach Brandon Craig said. "He's a really smart guy. He does a great job with his academics, but he also has a high football IQ.

"It's like having a coach on the field. He's really sharp. For me, it's been exciting to coach him and have him on my team."

The conference will definitely not be as quarterback-centric as last year.

Expectations remain high at Greenwood, of course, regardless of who is at quarterback. The Bulldogs are in good shape at the position again with junior Hunter Houston and sophomore Slade Dean earning most of the snaps, but Houston will go into the season as the starter at quarterback.

"Slade is getting better, and he's making Hunter better," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said. "We feel like we have two guys that we can win with right now."

Van Buren will turn to sophomore Bryce Perkins, a move-in from Shiloh Christian, over senior Connor Brady, who is more valuable to the Pointers as a two-way standout at safety and wide receiver.

"I like the way Bryce has been performing," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "He's still young. We've got some timing stuff to get worked out, but the guy knows how to work and put the time in.

"I think we'll be able to get there sooner than later. I like the way he's been playing quarterback and learning the offense. We've got to get his timing sped up, but that's a pretty common thing when you're going from junior high to high school."

Benton lost the leading passer in school history and looks to reload with the graduation of Garrett Brown.

Little Rock Parkview sent its quarterback, Landon Rogers, to the University of Arkansas.

Russellville is under the direction of a new head coach, Dave Wheeler, and spent the summer adjusting to a new system as well as a new quarterback after Brayden Whitford graduated. The Cyclones definitely won't be as pass-heavy as they were last season when they accounted for just 414 yards rushing in 11 games.

"I think, offensively, we're changing what we do to change our personnel," Wheeler said. "Our kids are not made to be a wide-open Spread offense with what we have at the skilled positions. I think we're pretty talented at our skilled positions especially our young guys but I just think how we block and what we're doing up front it fits us better."

Lake Hamilton, although returning Bearden at quarterback, will remain run-heavy with the running back tandem of Owen Miller and Tevin Woodley returning. They combined to rush for 3,650 yards and 42 touchdowns last year. They'll run behind a massive offensive line anchored by All-State guard Chase Jessup.

Mountain Home lost multi-faceted quarterback Bryce McKay to graduation as well as all-around playmaker Gage Hershberger.

2020 FINAL STANDINGS

6A-West

Team;Conf.;Overall

Greenwood;6-0;14-0

Lake Hamilton;5-1;11-2

Benton;5-2;6-5

LR Parkview;4-1;8-2

Mountain Home;3-4;6-6

Siloam Springs;2-5;4-7

Van Buren;1-6;4-8

Russellville;0-7;1-10

SHINE ON

Colin Daggett

SCHOOL Greenwood

POSITION Cornerback

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

WEIGHT 165

TWITTER HANDLE @colin_daggett

THE DIGITS Made 72 tackles last year with one for loss, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

CRUSHING ON Madelyn Cline

I LISTEN TO Jason Aldean, Motley Crue

I BINGE WATCH Outer Banks, Vampire Diaries, All American

I DRIVE A 2013 Dodge Ram 1500

MOST PEOPLE DON'T KNOW I watch the Vampire Diaries

MY HERO IS My father, Cory

FAVORITE MEAL Steak from Texas Roadhouse

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS Being with the team and meeting new guys coming up

IN 10 YEARS I WILL Be working with my brother, Breck, as an electrician

GREENWOOD BULLDOGS

2020 RECORD: 14-0, 6-0 6A-West

COACH: Chris Young

RETURNING STARTERS: 3 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS: CB Colin Daggett (Sr., 5-11, 165), LB Parker Gill (Sr., 6-0, 220), LB Colt Owenby (6-1, 195), WR Luke Brewer (6-1, 170), QB Hunter Houston (Jr., 6-1, 170), OL Jeremiah Presson (Sr., 5-10. 250).

THE SKINNY: The Bulldogs were undefeated last year and won their 10th state championship, the most of any team during the modern playoff era that began in 1968. ... Greenwood defeated 6A-West foe Lake Hamilton, 49-24, in the Class 6A championship game. ... The Bulldogs averaged 432 yards and 43 points per game last year but return just three starters from that offensive unit. ... Receiver Luke Brewer returns after catching 60 passes for 921 yards and 13 touchdowns. ... Junior Hunter Houston is the heir apparent at quarterback but the Bulldogs have them lined up behind him with sophomore Slade Dean, ninth-grader Kaylor Jasna, eighth-grader Kane Archer and sixth-grader Dabin Gaines. ... Colt Owenby and Parker Gill will form one of the top linebacker tandems in the state after Owenby recorded 145 tackles a year ago to lead the team while Gill had 69 with four sacks. ... Greenwood has changed up the schedule, adding a game for week zero at Muskogee, Okla., and playing its 6A-West opener at War Memorial Stadium against Little Rock Parkview on Sept. 23.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID: "We're excited about our football team. Defensively, we seem more athletic in the back seven than we have been. They get to the ball. Then they're so athletic when they get there they finish the play." – Chris Young

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Muskogee, Okla.;Oct. 8;Siloam Springs*

Sept. 3;FS Southside;Oct. 15;at Russellville*

Sept. 10;at FS Northside;Oct. 22;at Benton*

Sept. 23;at LR Parkview#;Oct. 29;Van Buren

Oct. 1;Mountain Home;Nov. 5;Lake Hamilton

#denotes at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

*denotes 6A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

SILOAM SPRINGS PANTHERS

2020 RECORD 4-7, 2-5 6A-West

COACH Brandon Craig

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Hunter Talley (Sr., 6-4, 212), OL Jace Sutulovich (Sr., 6-2, 278), OL Martin Reyes (Sr., 5-7, 281), TE Brendan Lashley (Sr. 6-0, 194), DL J.P. Wills (Sr., 5-8, 235), DL Tyler Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 168), LB Caden McHaney (Sr., 5-10, 195), WR/S Christian Ledeker (Sr. 5-10, 171).

THE SKINNY All-state senior quarterback Hunter Talley leads the offense after rushing for 629 yards and 13 touchdowns and passing for 1,752 yards and 13 touchdowns. ... Senior All-Conference offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich committed to play football at Air Force Academy in July. ... The Panthers must replace the bulk of their production at running back and wide receiver. ... Tight end Brendan Lashley (15 catches, 94 yards in 2020) is expected to shoulder a big load in the receiving game. ... The Panthers expect to be led defensively by veterans J.P. Wills on the defensive line, Caden McHaney at linebacker and Christian Ledeker in the secondary. ... The Panthers started the 2020 season with a 3-1 record, only to finish 1-6 with the only win being a come-from-behind 50-47 victory at Russellville in Week 10. ... Siloam Springs ended a four-year losing streak against Harrison last season with a 34-14 victory at Panther Stadium.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We are excited about the leadership of our senior class and the goals they have set for our team." -- Brandon Craig

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Rogers High;Oct. 8;at Greenwood*

Sept. 3;Pea Ridge;Oct. 15;Lake Hamilton*

Sept. 10;at Harrison;Oct. 22;at Mountain Home*

Sept. 24;at Van Buren;Oct. 29;LR Parkview

Oct. 1;Benton;Nov. 5;Russellville

-- Denotes 6A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

VAN BUREN POINTERS

2020 RECORD: 4-8, 1-6 6A-West

COACH: Crosby Tuck

RETURNING STARTERS: 3 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS: WR/DB Connor Brady (Sr., 6-3, 195), RB Dominic Galvan (Sr., 150), WR/DB Dylan Barlow (Sr., 6-0, 180), DE Owen Lee (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Sam Shepherd (Jr., 6-2, 285), WR/DB Malachi Henry (Jr., 6-1, 175).

THE SKINNY: Van Buren won a playoff game for the first time since 2010 with its 37-14 win at Jonesboro in November. ... The Pointers averaged 391 yards and 38 points per game last year but return only three starters off the offense. ... Van Buren had at least 400 yards of offense in eight of its 12 games last year. ... Running back Dominic Galvan ran for 476 yards last year and was second on the team in rushing. ... Van Buren's defense forced 22 turnovers last year, including seven in the playoff win over Jonesboro ... Defensive back Malachi Henry led the 6A-West in interceptions last year with five. ... Dylan Barlow was third on the team in tackles last year with 77 and in tackles for loss with 10. ... Van Buren plays three games in a row at home to close out September but plays three of its final four games on the road.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID: "From the leadership side, there are some guys really stepping up into those roles. We just have to do as good a job as possible in preparing these guys what it's like on a Friday night. The biggest thing is getting them comfortable with what we want to do schematically so that they can play fast." -- Crosby Tuck

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27;at Springdale;Oct. 8;Mountain Home*

Sept. 3;Alma;Oct. 15;at LR Parkview*

Sept. 10;Rogers Heritage;Oct. 22;Lake Hamilton*

Sept. 24;Siloam Springs;Oct. 29;at Greenwood

Oct. 1;at Russellville;Nov. 5;at Benton

*denotes 6A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

Greenwood wide receiver Luke Brewer (84) is congratulated by teammates after Brewer's 71-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of the Class 6A state championship game against Lake Hamilton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Brewer caught 61 passes for 949 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Greenwood coach Chris Young instructs his team during spring practice at Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Young won the Class 6A state championship in his first season as the Bulldogs' coach, going 14-0. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Van Buren's Grant King (33) and Malachi Henry (1) recover an onside kick against Siloam Springs in 2020. Both King and Henry return for the Pointers in 2021. Henry will play multiple positions for Van Buren including wide receiver on offense and defensive back. King started eight games for Van Buren in 2020 at linebacker. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston (9) throws a pass against Choctaw, Okla. in 2020. Houston takes over as the starter this season after passing for 550 yards in spot action last season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Siloam Springs senior quarterback Hunter Talley drops back to pass against Greenwood in 2020. Talley earned all-state honors last season after passing for 1,700 yards and rushing for 650 with a combined 27 touchdowns. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)