CLASS 7A FOOTBALL PREVIEW

SPRINGDALE -- Several 7A-West football coaches can agree that the conference race could be more balanced this year than it has in quite some time.

If the 7A-West needed any extra incentive, it's a conference that's still licking the wounds from last year's playoffs, when nobody made it to the semifinals against its 7A-Central counterparts. Late mishaps caused Bentonville and Fayetteville not to advance further, while Bentonville West didn't get to play a postseason game because of coronavirus.

"You know, every week, it's going to be very tough," said Springdale's Brett Hobbs, one of two new head coaches in the conference this year. "There's no cakewalk, no easy game. You have to be ready to go every single week. That's what we're going to prepare for, but we won't back down from anybody."

Those same coaches will also say the road to the league championship still goes through Bentonville and Tiger Stadium, and rightfully so. The Tigers have won the last five conferences titles and will take a 32-game win streak against league opponents when they open 7A-West play next month at Springdale Har-Ber.

Bentonville (10-1, 7-0 last season) welcomes back a 1,000-yard rusher in junior Josh Ficklin and senior receivers Chas Nimrod and Cooper Smith, who combined for 82 receptions for 1,620 yards and 24 touchdowns. That's a comfort for Drew Wright, a senior that moves into the starting quarterback position after being the backup last year.

The Tigers also welcome junior lineman Joey Su'a -- a two-year starter at a school in California who already has major-college offers, including Arkansas. Bentonville also prides itself in having one of the state's stingiest defenses each year.

"It starts with Bentonville," Har-Ber coach Chris Wood. "They win at a high level, and they do it the right way.

"Offensively, they have as explosive an offense as any in the state. Their quarterback can put it anywhere he wants it. They have dynamic receivers, a running game, a big offensive line, and it doesn't hurt when you get an Arkansas offer guy to move in and play tackle for you."

Fayetteville and Har-Ber appear to be the frontrunners to knock Bentonville off the top spot. Fayetteville has the conference's elite player in receiver Isaiah Sategna, who recently committed to Oregon, and Indiana commit Kaiden Turner, but the Bulldogs also have a late addition in Mani Turner, a linebacker from Ohio who has committed to Arkansas.

Har-Ber returns Hudson Brewer, the league's leading rusher with 1,579 yards and 16 TDs, as well as running back/receiver Lane Reiter and receivers Ethan Fender and Payton McKee. The Wildcats will also run a new offensive scheme under Benji Mahan, who was hired as the offensive coordinator during the offseason.

West could also be in that picture if certain questions are answered before league play begins as the Wolverines need to replace a starting quarterback and running back. Rogers, with Chad Harbison now at head coach, has a number of offensive weapons in its arsenal, but the Mounties will be in their third defensive scheme in as many years.

Hobbs, Springdale's defensive coordinator the last five years, wants the Bulldogs to get more aggressive as they turn to ball control and time management. The same goes for Rogers Heritage, which finally gets to enjoy a regular offseason under third-year Steve Hoofkin, while Fort Smith Southside strides for improvement in its second-year coach Kim Dameron.

"This conference is going to be very deep," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "Especially when you look at the coaches we have. You have Bentonville, West, Har-Ber and Rogers, then you look at what the others did last year with the groups they had.

"It's going to be a good year, and deep like it is every year. I'm sure it's going to be entertaining for everybody."

7A-Central

Fort Smith Northside, meanwhile, enters the 2021 season with some experience. Coach Mike Falleur said the Grizzlies have 31 seniors on the rosters, one of the biggest groups since he's been there.

Falleur hopes that senior leadership will help as Northside tries to position itself better in the 7A-Central standings. The Grizzlies will have weapons like receiver Walker Catsavis, quarterback Jett Frazier and running back Ty Massey to help their team make that move.

"We might not have that superstar like we've had in the past," Falleur said. "But we do have a bunch of really good football players and guys that care about each other and put the team first."

Northside is projected to finish in the middle of the 7A-Central, which features three-time defending state champion Bryant. The Hornets are expected to be near the top of the league again, with Conway, Cabot and North Little Rock also expected to be in that mix.

"They're all talented football teams," Falleur said. "You have to be ready to play every Friday and buckle it up. It's going to be a physical football game."

The Central has only one new head coach this year. Longtime North Little Rock assistant Randy Sandefur takes over the top spot after J.R. Eldridge resigned and became the new coach at Farmington.

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

7A-West;Conference;Overall

Bentonville;7-0;10-1

Fayetteville;4-1;4-6

Bentonville West;4-2;6-4

Springdale Har-Ber;4-3;5-7

Rogers;3-2;6-3

Springdale;2-5;3-8

FS Southside;1-5;2-9

Rogers Heritage;0-7;1-10

7A-Central;Conference;Overall

Bryant;6-0;13-0

North Little Rock;5-1;11-2

Conway;4-2;8-4

Cabot;2-3;8-4

FS Northside;2-3;5-5

LR Catholic;2-5;5-7

LR Central;1-2;3-5

LR Southwest;0-7;0-7

SHINE ON

COOPER SMITH

SCHOOL Bentonville

POSITION Wide receiver

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 170

TWITTER HANDLE Cooper_Smith12

THE DIGITS Earned all-state honors last season after he caught a team-high 47 passes for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... Scored on all four pass receptions and had 136 yards receiving against Fayetteville. ... Had a season-high nine receptions against Fort Smith Southside and 160 yards receiving against Springdale.

CRUSHING ON I love football. Football has been my crush since second grade. I've got a girlfriend in Fayetteville, too.

I LISTEN TO Rap. I love any kind of rap.

I BINGE WATCH Outer Banks and Grey's Anatomy. I could watch those all day.

I DRIVE A Toyota Tacoma. I love that thing. I've been driving it since I was 14.

MOST PEOPLE DON'T KNOW I'm a big family guy. I love my family. I'll hang out with them 24/7 if I have to.

MY HERO IS My dad. He taught me how to play football, how to play all sports and teaches me about life and life's aspects.

FAVORITE MEAL I don't think you can go wrong with a steak. I love a good medium-rare steak, probably ribeye.

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS Probably the teammates. I love my teammates, love the bond we have with each other and the chemistry. I think it's fun all around.

IN 10 YEARS I WILL Hopefully be a millionaire and living somewhere on a beach.

-- Henry Apple

BENTONVILLE TIGERS

2020 RECORD 10-1 overall, 7-0 7A-West

COACH Jody Grant

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 3 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Drew Wright (Sr., 6-3, 200); RB Josh Ficklin (Jr., 5-10, 200), WR Chas Nimrod (Sr., 6-3, 185), WR Cooper Smith (Sr., 6-0, 170), TE Luke Wright (Sr., 5-11, 190), OL Avery Styron (Sr., 6-0, 265), OL/DL Trevor Martinez (Jr., 6-3, 315), DL Zander McGage (Sr., 6-1, 210); LB Mason Middleton (Sr., 5-11, 190), DB Jackson Hutchens (Sr., 5-10, 160);

THE SKINNY Bentonville opens the season with a 32-game win streak in 7A-West play. ... The Tigers' roster has been bolstered by a pair of transfers -- LB Kendrick Saulu (Sr., 5-10, 185), who was an all-conference player last season at Clarksville, and OL Joey Su'a (Jr., 6-3, 315), who was a two-year starter at a school in California. ... Wright, who saw considerable time in games last year, assumes the quarterback role. ... The Tigers are loaded with experienced offensive weapons in Ficklin (143 carries, 1,003 yards, 15 TDs), Smith (47 receptions, 840 yards, 12 TDs) and Nimrod (35 catches, 781 yards, 12 TDs), as well as RBs Sean Anderson (70 carries, 362 yards, 3 TDs) and Chris Collier-Surly (32 carries, 310 yards, 5 TDs). ... Grant said Anderson may be used as a slot receiver at times to give him more appearances on the field, and the Tigers may utilize more two-back offensive sets because of him and Collier-Surly. ... Styron, an all-conference selection last year, returns at left guard and will be joined by Su'a at left tackle, while Luke Wright returns as an undersized tight end that can run-block well and Raef Stalls is utilized when the Tigers opt for two tight ends. ... McGage moved from linebacker to help on the defensive line. ... Middleton moves to inside linebacker after being an outside linebacker last year and had 47 tackles and two forced fumbles. ... Hutchens, an all-conference selection last year, will be the leader in Bentonville's secondary.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We don't want to be easy, but our goal is once again to win the conference and position ourselves for a great run in the playoffs. We have to win some football games in the playoffs and find a way to get to Little Rock. Once we get there, we have to find a way to get it done. We've done all that before. We have to find a way to finish the end goal, which is to win a state title. It's not easy to do that. We have to stay healthy, stay smart in what we are doing out there and make plays." -- Jody Grant

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27^Liberty (Mo.) North^Oct. 8^Rogers Heritage*

Sept. 3^Conway^Oct. 15^at Fayetteville*

Sept. 10^KC Rockhurst^Oct. 22^at Rogers*

Sept. 24^at Har-Ber^Oct. 29^Springdale

Oct. 1^FS Southside^Nov. 5^at Bentonville West

-- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

BENTONVILLE WEST WOLVERINES

2020 RECORD 6-4 overall, 4-2 7A-West

COACH Bryan Pratt

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS WR Carson Morgan (Jr., 6-1, 195), WR Dakota Gaines (Sr., 5-11, 175), WR Landon Grigg (Sr., 6-0, 180), WR Ty Durham (Jr., 6-0, 175), OL Micah Pinales (Sr., 6-0, 285), OL Richard Stout (Sr., 5-11, 250), DB Nick Bell (Jr., 5-9, 160), LB Breyndon Tally (Sr., 6-3, 205), LB Braden Jones (Jr., 6-1, 190), DB Quade Curtis (Sr., 6-1, 185).

THE SKINNY One of the biggest issues facing the Wolverines during the offseason is finding a starting quarterback, and it appears that the heir apparent to the position will be a sophomore. Jake Casey, Dalton Rice and Collier DeClerk are the frontrunners. ... Morgan earned all-conference honors last year after he caught 35 passes for 363 yards, while Grigg and Durham provide experience at the receiver positions. ... Running back duties could also be rotated between Aiden Honeycutt, Jay Herndon and Cole Edmondson, who also could see time at receiver. ... Pinales, an all-conference selection last year, returns at left guard to head up the offensive line, while Stout is back at right guard. ... Tally, a returning starter at outside linebacker, may shift to inside linebacker if necessary. ... Jones, the son of offensive coordinator Dale Jones, also returns at outside linebacker and ran the 40 in 4.3 seconds during an Arkansas camp this summer. ... Bell, the son of former Arkansas player Geno Bell, returns at cornerback and brings speed to the West defensive backfield (10.9 seconds in the 100, 22.6 seconds in the 200). ... Curtis is a returning starter at safety but Pratt said he plays and hits with a linebacker mentality. ... West has qualified for the playoffs in each of its first five years of play, but the Wolverines weren't able to host a playoff game last year because of coronavirus and quarantine issues.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "The expectations of this team are like they are every year -- to compete for a conference championship and get a bye in the playoffs, then see where you go from there. When you get into the second and third round of the playoffs, everybody is good. So you have to be able to play at the top of your game and be able to peak at the right time." -- Bryan Pratt

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27^Mansfield, Texas^Oct. 8^at Rogers*

Sept. 3^at Muskogee, Okla.^Oct. 15^Har-Ber*

Sept. 10^LR Central^Oct. 22^Rogers Heritage*

Sept. 24^Fayetteville^Oct. 29^at FS Southside

Oct. 1^at Springdale^Nov. 5^Bentonville

-- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

FAYETTEVILLE BULLDOGS

2020 RECORD 4-6 overall, 4-1 7A-West

COACH Casey Dick

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Bladen Fike (Sr., 6-2, 190); RB/LB Kaiden Turner (Sr., 6-2, 220); WR Isaiah Sategna (Sr., 5-11, 165); WR Dylan Kittell (Sr., 5-10, 175); SS Braelon Palmer (Sr., 6-0, 170); DB Ryan Maxwell (Sr., 5-8, 165); DE Jayson Johnson (Sr, 6-2, 215); WR Jalen Blackburn (Sr., 6-2, 200); DB Ryan Maxwell (Sr., 5-8, 165).

THE SKINNY Sategna garners a lot of attention after first committing to Texas A&M, then backing out and opting for Oregon. ... Sategna, an all-state receiver and track standout finished with 41 receptions for 814 yards and seven TDs and returned a kickoff for a score, but he was injured during the season finale against Springdale Har-Ber and missed Fayetteville's playoff game. ... Fike took over the QB role against North Little Rock and finished with 1,779 yards and 15 TDs passing with six interceptions. ... Kittell caught 17 passes for 287 yards and two TDs, while Blackburn caught 15 passes for 281 yards and two scores). ... Johnson returns at defensive end, where he compiled 27 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. ... Turner, who verbally committed to Indiana, had 69 tackles, 5.5 quarterback sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. He returned an interception for one score and returned a blocked field goal for another. ... Palmer was an all-conference selection after he recorded 48 tackles from the strong safety slot, while Maxwell had 21 tackles at cornerback. ... Fayetteville's defense gets bolstered with the addition of Manu Turner (Sr., 6-3, 225), a linebacker who has already committed to Arkansas and joined the Purple'Dogs in the first week of August.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "When you look at the group, with the amount of snaps they have played in a number of positions, they look really comfortable with what we are doing. They're playing fast. I like where we are at right now. There are things that we obviously have to improve on, as anybody else in the country does at this time, but we're looking forward to getting the season started and get some games under our belt." -- Casey Dick

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27^Conway^Oct. 8^at FS Southside*

Sept. 3^at Owasso, Okla.^Oct. 15^Bentonville*

Sept. 10^North Little Rock^Oct. 22^at Springdale*

Sept. 24^at Bentonville West^Oct. 29^at Heritage

Oct. 1^Rogers^Nov. 5^Har-Ber*

-- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE GRIZZLIES

2020 RECORD 5-5 overall, 2-4 7A-Central

COACH Mike Falleur

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 6 defense

KEY PLAYERS WR/QB Walker Catsavis (Sr., 6-4, 175); RB Ty Massey (Sr., 5-11, 200); LB Kendre Esaw (Sr., 5-10, 215); OL Brandon Bailey (Sr., 6-2, 290); DB Jack Green (Sr., 5-9, 170); OLB McCade Moody (Sr., 6-5, 175); OL James Collie (Sr., 5-10, 240); QB Jett Frazier (Sr., 5-11, 170); RB/WR T'kavion King (Jr., 5-9, 165); TE Julian Martinez (Sr., 6-0, 205).

THE SKINNY Northside started last season 4-1, then lost four of its last five games. ... Catsavis, who has earned major-college attention, started seven games at receiver before he moved to quarterback. He should play more receiver again this fall. ... Frazier returns to quarterback this season as he played in the secondary while recovering from elbow surgery. ... Massey, whose father played at Oklahoma State, earned all-conference honors after he had almost 1,000 yards rushing. ... King is labeled the team's fastest player and will split between running back and slot receiver in order to give him more touches. ... The Grizzlies will have a number of players switch from offense to defense and vice versa this fall. ... Collie, a two-year starter at center, will move over to left tackle as Adrian Falcon returns from an injury. ... Bailey, moves to tackle after three starts last fall at left guard. ... Green will be a three-year starter at safety after he recorded 49 tackles last fall. ... Esaw and Moody provide the Grizzlies with depth at linebacker.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "This group was able to do its normal stuff all summer like practice and team camps, and I think that's going to help us tremendously. We have a good group of kids coming back -- the biggest group of seniors I've had, 31, so that's a lot of experience. We may not have that one superstar like we have had in the past. But we have some really good football players, and they care about each other and put the team first." -- Mike Falleur

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26^at FS Southside^Oct. 8^at LR Catholic*

Sept. 10^Greenwood^Oct. 15^Conway*

Sept. 17^at Har-Ber^Oct. 22^at North Little Rock*

Sept. 24^at Bryant^Oct. 29^Cabot

Oct. 1^LR Central^Oct. 6^at LR Southwest

-- Denotes 7A-Central Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE MAVERICKS

2020 RECORD 2-9 overall, 1-5 7A-West

COACH Kim Dameron

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB David Sorg (Jr., 6-5, 205); WR Luke Wyatt (Sr., 5-11, 170), WR Des Lopez-Fulbright (Sr., 5-9, 155); TE Dmitri Loyd (Sr., 6-2, 230); OL Miguel Solis (Jr., 6-1, 300); DB Zach Medlin (Sr., 6-0, 170); DB A.J. Williams (Jr., 5-10, 165); OL/LB Jabe Lovett (Sr., 5-10, 190).

THE SKINNY The Mavericks will make changes offensively and lean toward a pass-oriented attack out of a spread formation. ... Sorg threw for 1,049 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions after he took over quarterback duties last fall ... Wyatt, who started the season at quarterback, switched to receiver when Sorg took over and became an all-conference player with 37 receptions for 576 yards and seven TDs. ... Lopez-Fulbright caught 25 passes for 220 yards after taking over the slot receiver role in midseason. ... Lloyd hauled in 23 passes for 309 yards and two scores last season and earned all-conference honors. ... Solis is the lone returning starter on the offensive line at left tackle, but he has also worked some at guard and center. ... Lovett is expected to see double duty since he plays middle linebacker and also takes part in the offensive line. ... Medlin will be a three-year starter at cornerback, where he had 55 tackles last year, but could switch to safety if needed. ... Williams also returns at the other corner, where he took over last fall and recorded 33 tackles and a fumble recovery.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "The personality of this year's team remains to be seen. We've got a good group of seniors and juniors that have actually played quite a bit, and I think we will be a team that is exciting to watch and enthusiastic with its play. If we'll just go out and play really hard, it gives us a chance. But we're still going to be really young. We'll play a lot of sophomores, and there will be a lot of kids out there getting their first taste of high school football in that first game." -- Kim Dameron

SCHEDULE

Sept. 26^FS Northside^Oct. 8^Fayetteville*

Sept. 3^at Greenwood^Oct. 15^at Heritage*

Sept. 10^Trumann^Oct. 22^Har-Ber*

Sept. 24^Rogers^Oct. 29^Bentonville West

Sept. 1^at Bentonville^Nov. 5^at Springdale

-- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

ROGERS HERITAGE WAR EAGLES

2020 RECORD

COACH Steve Hoofkin

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Carter Hensley (Jr., 6-3, 195); RB Eli Craig (Sr., 5-10, 200); WR Brady Laird (Sr, 6-3, 190); OL Hunter Seals (Jr., 6-6, 310); LB Tyson Brown (Sr., 5-11, 210); OL Markelo Jennings (Jr., 5-10, 270); RB Jacob Limus (Jr., 6-0, 215).

THE SKINNY Hoofkin finally gets a regular offseason program with his team this year after being hired late in 2019 and dealing with covid-19 last year. ... The War Eagles start the season with two dubious streaks they would love to end quickly -- a 34-game losing skid against teams from Arkansas and a 25-game losing skid in 7A-West Conference play. ... Hoofkin said the team will try to focus on being more run-oriented on offense and try to shorten the game in its favor. ... Hensley assumed the starting quarterback spot last season and threw for 900 yards while rushing for 500 yards. ... Craig ran for almost 500 yards in the final three games last season after a leg injury in the preseason scrimmage game. ... Seals is the lone returning starter on the offensive line and will man the right tackle slot. ... Jennings will switch to the offensive line after playing defense last fall. ... Brown, who sports a 35 on his ACT, returns to fill the middle linebacker position.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I think the biggest change for our team is our mindset. We're working extremely hard, and any time you work hard and you're accountable -- showing up every day -- you expect a certain amount of success. It's been good to have an offseason to see what we have, to develop in the weight room for us to establish our identity. I think we're finally becoming a team and understanding what it takes to be a team. No fault to any individuals or any coach, but we were individuals playing football." -- Steve Hookfin

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27^Farmington^Oct. 8^at Bentonville*

Sept. 10^at Van Buren^Oct. 15^FS Southside*

Sept. 17^at Alma^Oct. 22^at Bentonville West*

Sept. 24^Springdale^Oct. 29^Fayetteville

Oct. 1^Har-Ber^Oct. 6^at Rogers

-- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

ROGERS HIGH MOUNTIES

2020 RECORD 6-3 overall, 3-2 7A-West

COACH Chad Harbison

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Noah Goodshield (Sr., 5-9, 165); RB Josh Shepherd (Sr., 5-11, 170); WR Kade Seldomridge (Sr., 5-7, 150); TE Joel Garner (Sr., 6-5, 210); OL Ulises Ortiz (Sr., 5-10, 230); OL Chris Galdamez (Sr., 6-4, 305); DE Brady Porter (Sr., 6-3, 215); LB Marion Slater (Sr., 6-0, 235); DB Jared Robinson (Sr., 5-11, 175).

THE SKINNY Harbison was promoted to head coach after being the offensive coordinator last season, and the coaching staff has made a number of changes. ... Rogers' defense will have to learn its third new system in as many years under new defensive coordinator Dave Williams, who joins the Mounties from Texas. ... Goodshield switches to quarterback after he was an all-conference receiver last season. ... Shepherd ran for 621 yards and 10 TDs last fall, as well as caught 14 passes for 189 yards and three scores. ... Seldomridge, who recently made a verbal commitment to play baseball at Central Arkansas, was an all-conference receiver with 51 receptions for 617 yards and 9 TDs. ... Garner, an all-conference performer, will line up as a receiver at times as well as play tight end. ... Ortiz recorded the team's highest blocking grade after starting every game at center. ... Porter returns at defensive end after he had 27 tackles and three sacks last year. ... Slater will be a three-year starter and made 42 tackles in his first year as an inside linebacker.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "We feel good about what we've got. We have some key guys coming back. We have two starters on the offensive line coming back. But we're going to be young on defense. We're going to be young on the team as a whole. Our biggest group is our sophomores, and there is going to be a number of those players that will contribute. We're going to be young, but I do like our team. I like the direction we're going, and I like the work ethic we have." -- Chad Harbison

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27^Siloam Springs^Oct. 8^Bentonville West*

Sept. 3^at Stilwell, Okla.^Oct. 15^at Springdale*

Sept. 10^Muskogee, Okla.^Oct. 22^Bentonville*

Sept. 24^at FS Southside^Oct. 29^at Har-Ber

Oct. 1^at Fayetteville^Nov. 5^Heritage

-- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER WILDCATS

2020 RECORD 5-7 overall, 4-3 7A-West

COACH Chris Wood

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Hudson Brewer (Jr. 6-2, 190), RB/WR Lane Reiter (Sr., 5-8, 165), WR Ethan Fender (Sr., 5-10, 175), WR Peyton McKee (Sr., 6-0, 180), WR Drue McClendon (Sr., 6-0, 170), OL Jack Struebing (Sr., 6-3, 270), OL Sergio Miranda (Sr., 6-0, 275), DL Lattimer Wilmoth (Jr., 6-0, 245), LB Warren Hall (Sr., 5-10, 190), DB Britt Wittschen (Jr., 5-7, 175).

THE SKINNY Har-Ber expects to utilize a little more up-tempo play this fall after Benji Mahan was hired as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator. ... McClendon, who started 10 of Har-Ber's 12 games at quarterback, moves over to receiver this year and will continue to be the team's punter while Keegan Lehman and Luke Buchanan battle for the quarterback slot. ... Brewer was the top running back in Class 7A last fall with 1,579 yards and 16 TDs rushing. ... Rieter helps some in the backfield while also catching passes. ... Fender was an all-conference selection after he caught 25 passes for 404 yards and 6 TDs. ... Struebing will be in the starting lineup for the fourth straight season and has offers from a number of schools, while Miranda is back at a guard spot. ... Wilmoth, who had 25 tackles last season, is the team's lone returner on the defensive line. ... Braxton Scott, a backup quarterback, moves to the defensive backfield. ... Wittschen returns at free safety after he entered the starting lineup late last season.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "Our expectations never change. When you come into this deal, you set your stamp on playing at War Memorial Stadium in December. We know there are some fantastic ball clubs out there that stand in the way of that, but you have to have those dreams and those visions because you can't achieve those things. I know you have to take it day by day, but the expectation from our fan base isto play deep in November with a chance to go to War Memorial and play for a state title." -- Chris Wood

SCHEDULE

Aug. 28^at McKinney, Texas^Oct. 8^Springdale*

Sept. 3^at North Little Rock^Oct. 15^at Bentonville West*

Sept. 17^FS Northside^Oct. 22^at FS Southside*

Sept. 24^Bentonville^Oct. 29^Rogers

Oct. 1^at Heritage^Nov. 5^at Fayetteville

-- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

SPRINGDALE HIGH BULLDOGS

2020 RECORD 3-8 overall, 2-5 7A-West

COACH Brett Hobbs

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Landon Phipps (Sr., 6-1, 190); RB Da'von Sparks (Sr., 5-8, 170), WR Ta'jon Sparks (Jr., 5-9, 165); FB/LB Nic Thompson (Sr., 6-0, 210); OL Isaac Cooper (Sr., 5-11, 240); OL Giovanni Almarez (Jr., 6-3, 290); LB/DB Ricardo Gonzalez (Sr., 5-8, 170); WR/DB Danners Wiley (Sr., 5-10, 170); SS Eduardo Hernandez (Sr., 5-8, 160).

THE SKINNY Hobbs, a former Springdale standout, took over for Zak Clark as head coach in May after spending the last 5 years there as the defensive coordinator. ... Hobbs' first priority was to have a more aggressive team this season. ... The Red'Dogs, unlike many teams, hope to slow things down on offense and focus on more time management by being a little more run-oriented. ... Phipps was originally a receiver, but returns as quarterback after throwing for 1,421 yards and 7 TDs and running for 600 yards and 15 TDs, and he will also see time at free safety. ... The Sparks brothers are expected to perform double duties this fall. Da'von Sparks plays running back and mans one corner position, while Ta'jon Sparks plays receiver and the other corner. ... Cooper and Almarez return to the offensive line, but Cooper remains at right tackle while Almarez moves to left tackle. ... Thompson shifts from defensive end to linebacker and will also play at fullback/H-Back at times. ... Hernandez returns at strong safety, where he notched 50 tackles and broke up nine passes last fall.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "Being from Springdale, I think we always have high expectations. We have a good group of seniors coming back, and I think they are buying into what we are doing. We want to be able to go out there each and every week and compete." -- Brett Hobbs

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27^Van Buren^Oct. 8^at Har-Ber*

Sept. 3^at Choctaw, Okla.^Oct. 15^Rogers*

Sept. 10^Farmington^Oct. 22^Fayetteville*

Sept. 24^at Heritage^Oct. 6^at Bentonville

Oct. 1^Bentonville West*^Nov. 5^FS Southside

-- Denotes 7A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

