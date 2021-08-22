Coaching lineup set for new season

There were over 30 head coaching changes from last season at the high school level in Arkansas, including a handful in Northwest Arkansas.

Is there a better fit than former Springdale all-state linebacker Brett Hobbs taking over as head coach of the Bulldogs?

The answer is no and it's not up for debate.

Hobbs went a step further when he added Brooks Muller, an all-state defensive lineman at Springdale as his defensive coordinator. Springdale High has fallen on hard times after the district added Har-Ber as a second high school in 2005. A drop-off was expected, but allowing nearly 34 points per game like the Bulldogs did last year is stunning for a program that rose to prominence with an emphasis on toughness and execution during the glory days of Springdale football under Jarrell Williams.

The rules in football at all levels have changed to benefit the offense, but if anyone can put the dog back in the Bulldogs it is Hobbs and Muller.

"Those were just two tough, aggressive boys," said Williams, a Hall of Fame coach whose name is on the stadium at Springdale High. "That's what I remember most about them. They played so hard and so aggressive."

Another tough, aggressive athlete from Springdale will also make his head coaching debut this year. He's Brey Cook, a former standout at Springdale Har-Ber who continued his football career as an offensive lineman at the University of Arkansas. Cook said he is ready for the challenge at Pea Ridge, which bumped up to Class 5A last season and opens Friday against Shiloh Christian, the defending state champions in Class 4A.

"Being a head coach has been a goal of mine for a very long time," Cook said shortly after he was hired at Pea Ridge. "The head coach is the person who sets the tempo on the team. If he sets a good tempo, then the assistant coaches and the players will match that tempo. That is what I'm excited to do here."

Sometimes, a coach will make several stops during a career before settling at a place that feels just right. That appears to be the case for Jeff Weaver, who landed at Class 3A Paris following a stretch at Class 6A Russellville, where he resigned after four years.

"I've coached 6A, 5A, 4A and I've coach against a lot of 7A schools," said Weaver, a former longtime assistant coach at Greenwood. "I went through chasing the dream and going as big as we can go. But being at Paris is so refreshing.The community supports the school and the kids grow up wanting to be Paris Eagles.The kids are excited to run out there representing something bigger than themselves."

Being hired at Farmington amounts to a homecoming for J.R. Eldridge, a former all-state linebacker who graduated from Fayetteville in 1996. Eldridge is regarded as one of the best coaches in the state after after winning multiple championships at Arkadelphia and leading North Little Rock back to the Class 7A state title game last December. Eldridge is 93-36 as a head coach with a playoff record of 22-8.

"There's nobody I wanted to be on the field with more than J.R.," said Shep Campbell, a longtime friend and coach who played high school football with Eldridge at Fayetteville. "He's tough and smart, and a great competitor. He ate dirt for breakfast."

Elkins has been an interesting place of late for head coaches on the move. Former Greenwood assistant coach Zach Watson takes over this season for Bryan Hutson, who made the move to Berryville. Hutson replaced Chad Harbison, who went to Fayetteville as an assistant coach and is now the head coach at Rogers High, where he replaces Mike Loyd, who retired. Harbison got the head coaching job at Elkins after Thurman Shaw left for his hometown of Pine Bluff to coach the junior high team at Watson Chapel.

Got all of that?

Me neither. But good luck to all with those smiling faces at new places.