PREP RALLY Fayetteville's Sategna poised to run during senior year

FAYETTEVILLE -- Isaiah Sategna was still mostly unknown as a football player shortly after his family moved to Fayetteville from Austin, Texas.

That changed in a flash his sophomore year when Sategna scored his first career touchdown against Bentonville, a powerhouse program that annually produces some of the state's top defensive units. The game was still close in the first half when Sategna got several steps behind a defender at Harmon Field and hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Hank Gibbs to complete an 80-yard play.

Fayetteville lost the game but Sategna, who had 157 yards receiving on 5 receptions against the Tigers, actually slowed down on the play before making the catch and sprinting the final 20 yards into the end zone.

"It was actually my favorite play of the year," Sategna said. "I was a sophomore at the time, and I didn't have any offers or (college) coaches talking to me. I did that against the best team in our conference, and that gave me the confidence I needed."

Bentonville coach Jody Grant remembers the play as well.

"It was a big bomb and he got way behind people," Grant said. "That was kind of his coming-out party, and he really hurt us that night. He's as special as they come. He's going to be a nightmare this year for every defensive coordinator in the 7A-West."

Fast forward three years and Sategna is well-known in the state as a football and track and field star who began setting records as a freshman for the Bulldogs. Sategna was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in track and field. He took part in eight different track and field events during the season and broke a 17-year school record in the 300-meter hurdles (38.32 seconds) in his first meet as a Bulldog.

Sategna was in a position to add to an impressive list of accomplishments with a full sophomore season in outdoor track and field at Fayetteville. But the rising star was stopped in his tracks when the Arkansas Activities Association canceled spring sports because of concerns about the spread of covid-19.

Sategna's attention has returned to the football field for his senior year after he caught 41 passes for 814 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior. He committed to Oregon in July after receiving more than 20 offers from high Division I programs. He chose the Ducks after originally committing to Texas A&M.

"Since I'm running track and playing football, my parents and I decided Oregon would be the best place for me," said Sategna, who selected Oregon over Southern California after he de-committed from Texas A&M. "I'm so glad recruiting is over and that I'm locked in with Oregon.

"That process was definitely the most stressful situation of my life. I'd wake up one day wanting to go to one school then, two days later, I'd wait up wanting to go to a completely different school. Now, I can focus on my senior year at Fayetteville and not worry about a lot of outside stuff."

That pursuit begins on Aug. 27 when Fayetteville faces Conway in its football season-opener at Harmon Field.

"Obviously, with his speed in running track, that makes it hard for the corners to stay up with him," said senior defensive back Damon Voak, whose Rogers team will face Sategna and the Bulldogs on Oct. 1. "He also has really good footwork and that makes his releases deadly and easy to get in the back end."

Sategna said Fayetteville has plenty to prove after finishing 4-6 after losing 37-35 to Little Rock Central in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs. The Bulldogs also lost close games to Fort Smith Northside (33-30) and Springdale Har-Ber (33-27).

"Last year was frustrating because we lost a lot of games we should have won," Sategna said. "We finished 4-6 and that's not Fayetteville. We've got a couple of new coaches, some new players, and a lot of guys returning who started last year.

"The biggest improvement I've seen is with our quarterback, Bladen Fike. He's gotten bigger, faster, stronger, and he's put in the work. I feel like this year is going to be our year."

Finding creative ways to get the ball into Sategna's hands is a priority for Fayetteville, which produced the state's leading receiver two years ago when Connor Flannigan caught 66 passes for 1,089 yards and 15 touchdowns. Sategna exploded during a three-game stretch last season when he caught 7 passes for 147 yards against North Little Rock, 7 passes for 200 yards against Fort Smith Northside, and 9 catches for 136 yards against Fort Smith Southside.

Later in the year, he was on his way to another big game when suffered a high ankle sprain after he caught a 23-yard scoring pass against Springdale Har-Ber. The play came shortly after he returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the Wildcats.

Sategna said staying healthy and prioritizing team goals this season trump any personal goals he hopes to accomplish in his final year at Fayetteville.

"My biggest goal this year in football is to stay healthy and win state," Sategna said. "In track, we've won three state championships in a row and that'll make it five if we can get indoors and outdoors."

Fayetteville has produced plenty of big-time athletes over the years, including Wallace Spearmon Jr. in track and field, Ronnie Brewer in basketball and Dre Greenlaw, a linebacker who played in Super Bowl LIV as a rookie last season for the San Francisco 49ers. But Sategna could join the school's elite athletes with full seasons in football and track and field.

"He's super explosive with his speed and that's something you can't coach," said Dick, a former starting quarterback at Arkansas. "Every college coach in the country is looking for extreme speed and Isaiah has it."

Photo by Spencer Tirey / NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tir

Isaiah Sategne Fayetteville high school football player.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)