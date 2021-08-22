FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jody Easter, McGehee, RB/DB, Sr.

Easter did a little bit of everything for the Owls last year, and he's expected to do it again in his final high school season.

The 6-0, 180-pound running back averaged just over 8 yards per carry and finished with 1,263 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns last year. He was picked to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

Easter -- who has offers from Alabama-Birmingham, Middle Tennessee State and Navy, among others -- has been clocked at a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash -- lightning speed to go along with a sturdy frame.

J.J. Hollingsworth, Greenland, DL, Sr.

One of the state's overpowering players will lead the way for a Pirates' defense that returns at least seven starters.

Hollingsworth is dominant at his left guard spot on offense, but it's on defense where he truly stands out. As a junior, he racked up 66 tackles, including 14 for losses and 8 sacks, from his end spot.

The senior has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Caleb Harris, Prescott, WR/DE, Sr.

The Curley Wolves have firepower on offense, especially with the multipurpose Harris.

The playmaker, who saw time at both wide receiver and tight end, had 24 catches for 400 yards and 9 touchdowns while averaging nearly 44 yards per punt. He also plays defensive end.

Harris holds several scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas State University, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi and South Alabama, but there will be more on the way.

Randon Ray, Booneville, QB, Sr.

By the time this senior graduates from Booneville, he could hold the Bearcats' all-time rushing record.

Ray rushed for 1,733 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior, and he is effective when he's asked to throw the ball for Booneville, which is gunning for a fifth conference conference championship. Not only is he a standout in football, but he also garnered accolades in baseball and track and field.

Carson Harris, Jessieville, QB, Sr.

Things have looked up for Jessieville since Harris arrived.

Last season -- his third as the starter -- he threw for 2,089 yards and 17 touchdowns on 104-of-181 passing. He was equally deadly with his legs, finishing with 1,069 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Lions have a number of key games on their schedule, starting with the opener against Benton Harmony Grove. With Harris at the controls, Jessieville will have a chance all season.