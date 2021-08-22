Going 'Wilder' Again: Alt band eager to share new music

Tulsa indie/alternative trio Wilderado will perform at Record in Bentonville Aug. 28 as the threesome dusts off their tour legs and heads back out on the road.

"We've yet to see a crowd! We want people to feel safe; hopefully that's the vibe, and we all enjoy one another," says Max Rainer (guitar/lead vocals) in anticipation of the group's return to touring. "At the end of the day, we're going to show up and be swept away in the wild experience of sharing music with people. The wonderful thing about live music is everything outside the show finally shuts off. I've missed that feeling and am looking forward to returning to it."

The Record show comes on the heels of the band's most recent single release from their upcoming full length debut. Since 2015, Rainer, Tyler Wimpee (guitar/vocals) and Justin Kila (drums) have built an enthusiastic fanbase through their EP and single releases and tireless work ethic on the road. More than 90 million streams later, the trio are glad to finally share their self-titled LP with fans, out Oct. 15.

"We recorded these songs over two years ago now. The record has been mixed and mastered for over a year," Rainer reveals. "We've been waiting for live music to open back up so we can actually support the record on the road. It's been hard, but we're finally able to let everyone knows it exists."

In the album's press release, Rainer recalls his days near the end of 2018 writing the majority of the album's lyrics in an old, unused church in his Tulsa neighborhood:

"I found freedom in the fact that no one could hear me, and I could sing and say whatever I wanted, so I wrote about everything. Meeting Natalia, struggling with the monotony of touring, starting to become depressed, addressing unfair expectations, having children, being forced to realize life is something that begins and ends, seeing the world through a better lens, stepping outside my head, slowing down and then learning that although everything goes down, it comes back up again."

"All engines go on the record!" he adds excitedly. "Let's fire this baby up and see what it has to offer! Throw it over board! Let's watch her swim! See if this thing's got the sauce to light the fire! No fork, no napkins!"

"Wilderado" the album's first single, "Head Right," has already accumulated more than 1 million streams across platforms and builds on what the band does best -- combining soaring melodies with lush three-part harmonies. The song's all-too-relatable music video perfectly reflects the feelings many have felt over the past year in its depictions of boredom, frustration and restlessness.

Looking back on the "before times" though, Rainer fondly remembers a few previous Arkansas visits and eagerly awaits his return to making memories on the road.

"I personally love Arkansas. I love your fall and all the trees. There is some seriously great fishing out there, as well. One time I drove up to Arkansas from Waco, Texas, with a guy I had met the night before just to fish the White River. We split a thirty pack and barfed all night outside the front zipper of the one-man tent we were sharing. Those were the days."