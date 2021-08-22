Governor's guests

Syndicated radio host Bobby Bones of Nashville made it back to his home state Aug. 7 for dinner at the Arkansas governor's mansion.

Bones, a native of Mountain Pine, is the host of The Bobby Bones Show, heard on 150 stations across the country -- including Little Rock's KSSN-FM. Among his many accomplishments, he is the youngest person ever to be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

First lady Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson welcomed Bones and his bride Caitlin to the mansion to a four-course dinner that included beef tenderloin with crab, white and green asparagus and duchess potatoes. Dessert was Mansion Chef Marcheski's S'More Classique.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal